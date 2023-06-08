The Riceville Wildcats softball team dominated offensively and blanked Colo-Nesco on the road with 13 runs on 16 hits to pick up its fifth straight win.

Leading 3-2, the Wildcats opened scored five times in the fourth to pull away. Senior Morgan Fair picked up her seventh win of the season and allowed just three hits over five innings and struck out five batters.

Junior Taylor McElroy racked up five RBIs with a pair of doubles and singles and now sits second on the team in hits (15) and RBIs (12). Senior Madison Mauer went 2-for-3 while hitting her first triple of the season.

During their five-game winning streak, Riveville has outscored its opponents 71-6 including two shutout wins against Clear Lake and Janesville.

Saint Ansgar 14, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Saints made short work of the Vikings at home with a 12-run second inning to grab their fourth conference win.

Saint Ansgar is the most recent team to get off to an early lead against the winless Northwood-Kensett and were able to compile 11 hits including five extra base knocks. Junior Aspen Falk in her only at bat of the night drove in three Saints with her second triple of the season and continues to lead the team in RBIs (12).

Sophomore Josie Juhl had an impressive three innings on the mound with seven strike outs and two hits in route to her fifth win of the season.

North Iowa 1, Lake Mills 0: The Bulldogs lost their third straight game after giving up one run in the sixth inning and were unable to answer back.

Junior Dottie Byars was able to hold her own against the Bison, giving up no extra base hits in a shutout game through five innings. Outside of the one run she gave up she allowed six hits, three walks and struck out five batters on 84 pitches.

The Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively all night with just four hits.

Belmond-Klemme 9, West Hancock 4: The Eagles fell short of picking up their first win of the season Wendesday.

West Hancock scored three runs in the third and tied the game at four, before giving up three runs in the bottom of the inning and were shut out the rest of the game.

Osage 12, Rockford 0: Sophomore Aubrey Chapman struck out eight Warrior batters and allowed only three hits in four innings to pick up her sixth win on the mound.

The Green Devils racked up 12 hits including four doubles in route to their fifth shutout win of the season. Sophomore Emma Evens went 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of singles and was able to drive in four runs while scoring three herself.