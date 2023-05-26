Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ROCKFORD—Riceville crushes the ball on the road, scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning on route to an 18-4 victory over Rockford Thursday.

The Wildcats took an early lead scoring two runs in the first inning and kept their foot on the gas to secure their third win in a row. In the final two innings of the game, they scored 16 runs off eight hits, including two home runs.

“They always say batting is contagious and we just found our pitches,” assistant coach Missy McElroy said. “I just told them find your pitch and hit it hard, keep it down with the wind, and they did exactly that.”

Riceville have run differential of +26 during their winning streak, scoring 41 runs. Tonight’s win is also their second straight on the road.

“It proves that we are a good team, we’ll do whatever it takes to win,” McElroy said. “They want to win, so we play like we want to win.”

The highlight of the 10=run fourth inning came off the bat of sophomore Kylie Dvorak, who launched a two-run home run into left field. The timing couldn’t have been better for her to drive in her first career home run as she had been in a bit of a slump, striking out in all three of her at bats against Janesville on Wednesday.

Dvorak was met by her teammates at home plate following her run around the bases and feels like this win brings the team together more than they already are.

“It brings us all together more I’d say,” Dvorak said. “We’re all really close to each other, so we get along together well.”

The Indians freshmen pitchers couldn’t find the zone all night long, giving up a combined 11 hits and five walks on the night. Along with trouble on the mound, the team also gave up a total of 11 errors, which played a huge role in allowing the Wildcats to reach on infield singles or allow runs to score.

“The last two nights we played really well for about three innings, I think the fact that we are so young we kinda start to lose focus,” Warriors' coach Makaela Hoffman said. “As soon as we aren’t thinking a step ahead then we’re a step behind and so then we kind of have to make up some ground.”

Hoffman added that the two big areas she’ll be working on with the team is staying mentally tough and focused, in hopes of scaling down the errors.

“The second that we take our eye off the ball or the second we think about something else and aren’t a step ahead that’s when the mental lapse happens, and things start to fall apart.”

Rockford is a very young team overall with only one senior and three juniors in the starting lineup. Hoffman looks to continue to give the underclassmen more experience as the season goes on and work from there.

“They kind of just have to learn the ropes and learn the game,” Hoffman said.

Both teams will play at their respective home fields, with Rockford taking on North Iowa and Riceville matching up against Dunkerton.