LAKE MILLS—The Riceville Wildcats softball team dominated on the road and took the championship at the Lake Mills Tournament with a 13-1 win over their hosts Saturday.

After shutting out Clear Lake in the semifinals 3-0, the Wildcats suited up to face the home team Lake Mills, who beat Garner Hayfield Ventura 10-3.

Riceville knew that they would need excellent pitching and enough runs to keep up with the Bulldogs, and that’s exactly what they did.

The near shutout win over Lake Mills was highlighted by a six-run sixth inning by the Wildcats which gave them their 12-run lead. A huge part of their success not only offensively but on the mound was senior Morgan Fair, who knew she needed a bounce back performance after playing a role in their 11-1 loss against Clarksville on Friday.

“I just had to go home that night and completely refresh everything,” Fair said. “That’s the thing about any sport, you can’t hang your head on anything you have to just keep moving forward.”

Fair had a solid outing in the circle, striking out seven Lake Mills batters in five innings, while only giving up one walk. Where she really helped the team out was in the hitting department, driving in two runners with a double in the fifth and another runner in the game sealing sixth inning with a single.

“When she’s pitching well, usually, she’s hitting better and that was the case today,” Riceville head coach Andrea Bauer said. “We gave her some run support and it’s easier to pitch well when you have some run support behind you, and then she helped herself out.”

Riceville now sits at 7-3 on the season and with two dominating wins on the road, Bauer thinks that this tournament win does a lot for her team mentally moving forward.

“It sets the tone, it really re-instills the belief to the girls that if we play good softball, we can play with anyone,” Bauer said.

For the Bulldogs, their troubles on the mound started early and saw a 7-0 deficit after five innings. Their lone run of the night came on an RBI double from senior Finley Rogstad. Head coach Bill Brynes gave credit to Fair’s performance while also noting some of the good things that came out of the championship match and how to look at this loss moving forward.

“She’s a quality pitcher, she kept us in check,” Brynes said. “But on the positive side, we had some girls who were struggling a little bit at the bat coming in today that had some hits. You take the experiences with the different pitchers that you see and just try and keep getting better.”

The Bulldogs dropped to 5-2 on the season and will face North Union for a chance to sit first in the Top of Iowa West Conference on Monday.

For the Wildcats, they have now played five games straight on the road, going 3-2 during that stretch. They will play at home for their next two games, with their next matchup coming against an Iowa Star Conference opponent in Janesville (1-5) on Monday.