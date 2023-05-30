Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MASON CITY—The Newman Catholic softball team remained undefeated and handed West Fork their first loss of the season, with an 8-0 victory at home Tuesday.

With a perfect season on the line, the Knights delivered early, scoring all eight of their runs in innings two and three.

Newman got on the board after junior Sidney Squier drove a ball deep to centerfield with the bases loaded, scoring two runners. Squier racked up another double in the third to drive in her third RBI of the night and played a huge roll in making the game out of reach for the Warhawks.

“She’s finally getting more disciplined and last year she didn’t have any confidence and now her confidence is growing,” Knights head coach Tom Dunn said. “She’s realized she can take a nice short swing and especially when pitchers throw it hard it’s gonna go someplace when you make good contact.”

Squier also continues to prove her value defensively at the catcher position, diving for a bunt and then throwing out the runner at first in the sixth inning.

“She’s always been a solid defensive player and that was just an example of it,” Dunn said.

Senior Macy Kellar has started all of Newman’s eight games and continues to not disappoint striking out 10 Warhawk batters and had her potential second no hitter of the season broken up in the sixth inning off of a single from JoAnna Wallace. Kellar finished the night with just the one hit allowed, one walk and hit one batter off of her 81 pitches.

Dunn is proud of how Kellar has handled her workload to start the year, especially when considering her history with injuries.

“She blew out her ACL a couple years ago and so now she’s finally strong enough, whereas last year she wouldn’t have been able to pitch all the time,” Dunn said. “To pitch all seven games, there was only one inning she didn’t pitch last week, and she’s worked hard. She’s earned the right to be on the mound.”

Kellar now has 79 strikeouts on the season and has only allowed five runs in the 49 innings she’s pitched. When she’s on the mound Kellar tries not to think about her personal stats, as she believes that’s when the game can get away from her.

“I don’t think, I just go and play my game,” Kellar said. “When I start thinking then I start throwing bad and I start walking people and hitting people. I got in my head a little bit earlier in the game, but I got out of it and started to be the Macy I am.”

West Fork committed four errors on the night, and played a role in the run Newman went on early in the game.

Head coach Sadie Winfrey noted that six of her starters are either new to the lineup or have moved positions and that fielding will be an area of focus moving forward.

“We haven’t really seen much of that [fielding errors] up until now, I think we definitely have to clean it up in the field.”

The Warhawks had scored 12 runs in two of their four wins coming into their matchup against the Knights but were unsuccessful working around a stellar pitcher like Kellar. Winfrey knows what’s ahead for her team and plans to work with them on how to handle those tough arms.

“We gotta get the bats going, we’re gonna be seeing some tougher pitchers this week so we gotta be selective in really choosing the good ones to go after.”

Both teams will be back in action Wednesday night, with West Fork hosting undefeated Central Springs and Newman traveling to Rockford.