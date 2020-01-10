High school roundup: West Hancock wrestling dominates own quad

The West Hancock wrestling team rolled over its opponents on Thursday in its own quad meet.
After the Eagles battled Eagle Grove to a 45-36 win, it was clear sailing as they downed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51-18, and North Union 75-6.
In the Eagle Grove match, winners were: Matt Larson (132 pounds), Bryer Subject (152), Justin Ausborn (160), Mathew Francis (170), Cole Kelly (182), Tate Hagen (195), and Chandler Redenius (285).
Against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, winners were: Francis (170), Kelly (182), Hagen (195), Tanner Hagen (220), Redenius (285), Derek Oberhelman (113), Matt Larson (132), Kane Zuehl (138), and Subject (152).
In the North Union match, winners were: Oberhelman (113), Isaac Madsen (120), Andrew barber (126), Larson (132), Zuehl (138), Irvin Gomez (145), Subject (152), Ausborn (160), Francis (170), Kelly ( 182), Tate Hagen (195), Tanner Hagen (220), and Redenius (285).
Mason City wrestling falls to Marshalltown
The Mason City wrestling team could only manage two match victories on Thursday in a 63-7 loss to Marshalltown.
The Mohawks’ Jace Rhodes won by 19-8 major decision over Marshalltown’s Javier Rodriguez in the 113-pound weight class, while Mason City’s Connor Wiemann eked out a 3-2 decision over Marshalltown’s Zach Bitker.
The Mohawks are in action again on Jan. 16 in a home meet against Southeast Polk.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling downs Webster City
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling won eight weight classes en route to a 46-30 match win over Webster City on Thursday.
Winners for the Bulldogs were: Jack Showalter (113 pounds), Jakyb Kapp (120), Jaycob Martzahn (132), Carl Barkema (138), Braden Hansen (160), Bryan Flores (182), Elias Cortez (195), and Logan Walker (220).
Charles City wrestling defeats Decorah
The Charles City wrestling team won 11 matches en route to a 63-36 win over Decorah in its match on Thursday.
Winners for the Comets were: Marissa Gallup (106 pounds), Kiki Connell (120), Toni Maloy (126), Trevor Peterson (132), Lilly Luft (132), Brayce Howlett (132), Allie Cross (145), Colton Crooks (145), and Cade Williams (170).
Osage buries opponents in Green Devils quad
The Osage boys wrestling team dominated its own quad meet on Thursday, dispatching Belmond-Klemme 76-6, Nashua-Plainfied 53-24, and St. Ansgar 71-4.
In the Belmond-Klemme match, winners were: Skyler Wright (113 pounds), Nicholas Fox (120), Joe Sullivan (126), Spencer Adams (132), Ryan Adams (138), Joey Potter (145), Noah O’Malley (152), Zach Williams (160), Spencer Mooberry (170), Colin Muller (182), Keaton Muller (195), Barrett Muller (220), and Conner Smith (285).
Against Nashua-Plainfield, winners were: Fox (120), Sullivan (126), Averee Abben (132), Potter (145), Williams (160), Mooberry (170), Colin Muller (182), Keaton Muller (195) and Conner Smith (285).
In the match against St. Ansgar, winners were: Garrett Tusler (106), Fox (120), Sullivan (126), Abben (132), Ryan Adams (138), Potter (145), O’Malley (152), Williams (160), Mooberry (170), Colin Muller (182), Keaton Muller (195), Barrett Muller (220), and Smith (285).
St. Ansgar wrestling dominated in Osage
The St. Ansgar wrestling team didn’t fare well on Thursday in the Osage quad, falling 68-9 to Nahua-Plainfied and 71-4 to Osage.
Against Nashua-Plainfield, Saints winners were: Collin Ubben (285 pounds) by fall, and Derek Peterson (138) by decision.
In the match against host Osage, Nathan Brumm was the Saints lone winner in the 113 pound weight class. He won by 12-3 major decision.
Newman Catholic wrestling takes one of three matches
The Newman Catholic wrestling team defeated Rockford 54-18, and lost to Central Springs 52-9 and Northwood-Kensett 54-24 in a quad on Thursday night.
In the Knights’ victory, the winners were: Cael Wollner (113 pounds), Coy Smith (132), Clay Smith (138), Fabian Brandenburg (145), Nash Holmgaard (152), Hank Brandenburg (160), Holden Hensley (182), and Logan Allison (285).
Against Central springs, winners were: Clay Smith (138) and Henry Deteman (195).
Winning for the Knights against Northwood-Kensett were: Scott Heinselman (160), Hensley (170), Nathaniel Bosch (182) and Deteman (195).
Forest City splits matches in own quad
You have free articles remaining.
The Forest City wrestling team dominated West Fork 66-12 and lost 39-30 to Lake Mills on Thursday in its own quad.
Results weren’t available for the North Butler-Clarksville match.
Against West Fork, winners for the Indians included: Kellen Moore (113 pounds), Brock Moore (120), Ethan Sesker (126), Austin Kirchbaum (132), Kaleb Umbaugh (138), Hayden Hoffmeyer (145), Kristian Gunderson (152), Cadin Fleener (160), Blake Skjeie (170), Reese Moore (182), Drake Freeman (195), and Austin Kelso (285).
In the Lake Mills match, winners were: Kellen Moore (113), Brock Moore (120), Sesker (126), Kirschbaum (132), Reese Moore (182), and Kelso (285).
Riceville loses two in Upper Iowa Conference Duals
The Riceville wrestling team was defeated in a close 42-36 match by Clayton ridge, and then again by South Winneshiek in the Upper Iowa Conference Duals meet in south Winneshiek.
Against Clayton Ridge, winners for Riceville were: Isaiah Hill (138 pounds), Lawson Losee (145), Watson Fair (152), Drew Fox (160), Mitchel Marr (220), and Chris Eastman (285).
In the match against host South Winneshiek, winners for the Wildcats were: Hill (138), Losee (145), Fox (160), Marr (220), and Eastman (285).
Central Springs wrestling dominates
The Central Springs wrestling team defeated Newman Catholic 52-9, Northwood-Kensett 54-30, and Rockford 75-0 in its Thursday quad.
Winners for the Panthers against Newman Catholic were: Clayton McDonough (113 pounds), Zach Howes (120), Bryce McDonough (126), Brock Mathers (132), Peyton Strouth (145), Kaden Jacobsen (160), Max Howes (170), Benjamin Navratil (182), Teddy Behrends (220), and Dalton Dewitt (285).
Against Northwood-Kensett, winners were: Clayton McDonough (113), Bryce McDonough (120), Mathers (126), Jacobsen (152), Max Howes (160), Navratil (170(, Trevor Munoz (195), and Dewitt (285).
Against Rockford, the Panthers didn’t lose any of its matches.
Northwood-Kensett snags pair of victories in quad
The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team earned two victories in a Thursday quad, beating Newman Catholic by a 54-24 score, and Rockford 46-30. The Vikings also lost to Central Springs, 54-30.
In the first match against the Panthers, the Vikings managed five total victories. Caden Schrage (132), Drake Tiedemann (138), Josiah Kliment (145), and Gideon Rollene (220) all earned wins, while Treycen Rollene (106) won by forfeit.
Against Newman Catholic, the Vikings got nine wins. Monte Sims (120), Schrage (132), Tiedemann (138), Kliment (145), Brandon Varner (152), and Ethan Thofson (285) all won their matches, while Treycen Rollene (106), and Gideon Rollene (220) won be forfeit.
Finally, in the final match of the day, the Vikings won five of the six contested matches, to earn a 46-30 win over Rockford.
Rockford falls in tough quad
The Rockford wrestling team had a tough time on Thursday, dropping three matches in a quad match. Against Central Springs the Warriors couldn't snag a victory, losing all 13 matches en route to a 75-0 loss.
Against Newman Catholic, the results were marginally better. Jordan O' Banion (126) won by forfeit, while Dalton Pierce (195), and Kole Menne (220) snagged victories on falls. Those three wins were the scoring for Rockford in a 54-18 loss.
In the third and final match for the Warriors, the team fell to Northwood-Kensett by a score of 46-30.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura earns one win in quad
The Garner-Hayfield_Ventura wrestling team earned one win in a quad at Eagle Grove on Thursday night, as the Cardinals beat North Union 60-10, lost to Eagle Grove 44-36, and to West Hancock 51-18.
Zach Feld (106), Nick Billings ( 182), and Samuel Dodd (195) all earned wins against North Union, while AJ Tusha (120), Drew Furst (126), Trenton Robinson (132), Luke Brown (145), and Jared Shaw (160) won by forfeit.
Against West Hancock, Tusha (120), Furst (126), Luke Brown (145), and Shaw (160) all won their respective matches.
In the match against Eagle Grove, the Cardinals managed six match wins.
Swimming
Mason City falls to Marshalltown
The Mohawk boys swim team was defeated 57-37 by the Marshalltown Bobcats Thursday.
According to Mason City boys swimming coach Steve Hugo, it was the best meet of the season with 61 season best times for the Mohawks.
The competition started with a Mohawk win in the 200 medley melay of Sawyer Berg, August Davison, Ryan Korthals and Adam Dettmer.
Davison later won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, while Korthals was the 100 backstroke champion. Davison’s 50 free (23.11) and 100 breast (1:06.64), Korthals’ 100 back (1:00.52) and Trevor Torkelson’s 50 free (23.39) and 100 free (51.66) all moved up on the All-time Mohawk performance rankings.
The Mohawks compete again Thursday at SE Polk.