High school roundup: West Hancock wrestling dominates own quad

Against Newman Catholic, the Vikings got nine wins. Monte Sims (120), Schrage (132), Tiedemann (138), Kliment (145), Brandon Varner (152), and Ethan Thofson (285) all won their matches, while Treycen Rollene (106), and Gideon Rollene (220) won be forfeit.

Finally, in the final match of the day, the Vikings won five of the six contested matches, to earn a 46-30 win over Rockford.

Rockford falls in tough quad

The Rockford wrestling team had a tough time on Thursday, dropping three matches in a quad match. Against Central Springs the Warriors couldn't snag a victory, losing all 13 matches en route to a 75-0 loss.

Against Newman Catholic, the results were marginally better. Jordan O' Banion (126) won by forfeit, while Dalton Pierce (195), and Kole Menne (220) snagged victories on falls. Those three wins were the scoring for Rockford in a 54-18 loss.

In the third and final match for the Warriors, the team fell to Northwood-Kensett by a score of 46-30.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura earns one win in quad