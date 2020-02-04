High school roundup: West Hancock sweeps Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

The West Hancock girls basketball team made it 20 straight wins against no losses this season with a 74-27 victory Monday night at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Using its signature stifling defense, West Hancock (20-0) kept CGD to under its season average of points allowed, and scored above its 68 points a game average.
The Eagles jumped out to a 24-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back, holding Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to just 21 points the rest of the way.
Senior Amanda Chizek had a big night, scoring 22 points on 10 of 13 shots, and had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Rachel Leerar continued her torrid scoring pace with 19 points, and also had a game-high six steals, while senior Mahayla Faust chipped in 11 points.
The Eagles have two regular-season games remaining, playing at Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday and hosting Bishop Garrigan on Friday.
Boys basketball
West Hancock 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54: The West Hancock boys basketball team improved to 11-9 with a 59-54 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Monday night at home.
Senior Joe Smith and junior Cayson Barnes each scored 17 points to lead the Eagles, while junior Tanner Thompson chipped in 11 points. Barnes went to the free throw line 12 times and hit eight of those, and had a game-high eight rebounds.
The Eagles have two regular-season games remaining, playing at Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, and hosting Bishop Garrigan on Friday.