High school roundup: West Hancock sweeps Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

The West Hancock girls basketball team made it 20 straight wins against no losses this season with a 74-27 victory Monday night at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Using its signature stifling defense, West Hancock (20-0) kept CGD to under its season average of points allowed, and scored above its 68 points a game average.

The Eagles jumped out to a 24-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back, holding Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to just 21 points the rest of the way.

Senior Amanda Chizek had a big night, scoring 22 points on 10 of 13 shots, and had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Rachel Leerar continued her torrid scoring pace with 19 points, and also had a game-high six steals, while senior Mahayla Faust chipped in 11 points.

The Eagles have two regular-season games remaining, playing at Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday and hosting Bishop Garrigan on Friday.

Boys basketball

West Hancock 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54: The West Hancock boys basketball team improved to 11-9 with a 59-54 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Monday night at home.