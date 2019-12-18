High school roundup: West Hancock girls power through for 7th win

The West Hancock girls basketball team put an exclamation point on its 88-18 win against North Iowa on Tuesday.
The 7-0 Eagles were unrelenting in the first half, outscoring the Bison 55-11.
Junior Rachel Leerar led scoring with 18 points, followed by Madison Eisenman with 13 and sophomore Kennedy Kelly with 12. The Eagles hit 12 three-pointers and made 10 of their 12 free throws.
West Hancock will play at Forest City on Friday. North Iowa will play at West Bend-Mallard on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44, Humboldt 42: The Bulldogs continue their path of perfection with a close win on Tuesday, going 6-0 for the season.
Humboldt set the tone early, outscoring Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12-8, but the Bulldogs came back to claim a two-point lead by the end of the third quarter and holding it for the win.
The Bulldogs will play Webster City at home on Friday.
Algona 60, St. Edmond 23: The Algona girls basketball team improved to 4-2 for the season on Tuesday with a sizable win against the Gaels.
After dominating the first half with a score of 44-14, the Bulldogs' offense slowed in the second half while maintaining its advantage.
Senior Abbey Holmes led scoring with 17 points, shooting 6-11 from the field and hitting four of the team's 11 three-pointers.
Algona will play Iowa Falls-Alden at home on Friday.
Osage 69, North Butler 33: The Osage girls basketball team tallied its third win of the season on Tuesday against North Butler.
After an even first quarter with a score of 14-14, the Green Devils' offense exploded to widen the gap on the scoreboard, outscoring the Bearcats 55-21 in the next three quarters.
Osage will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday. North Butler will play at Janesville on Thursday.
West Fork 57, Central Springs 28: The West Fork girls basketball team got its third win of the season with a strong performance on Tuesday.
The Warhawks held the Panthers to single-digit scoring in each quarter while building their lead early.
West Fork senior Emily Casper led scoring with 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Sophomore Maddie Hubka tallied 12 steals and seven assists.
Central Springs sophomore Alivea Harms scored eight points.
West Fork will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday. Central Springs will play at Rockford on Friday.
Newman Catholic 59, Rockford 21: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team improved to 4-3 for the season after defeating Rockford on Tuesday.
The Knights' kept the Rockford offense at bay, holding the Warriors to 13 points in the first half, while scoring 44 points for themselves.
Senior Kealan Curley scored 16 points for the Knights. Junior Faith Wadle dominated in the paint, pulling down 12 rebounds.
Rockford senior Amber Reams scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Newman Catholic will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Friday. Rockford will Central Springs at home on Friday.
North Union 72, Belmond-Klemme 50: The Belmond-Klemme girls basketball team posted its fourth loss of the season on the road on Tuesday.
The Broncos stayed within striking distance through the first half, but were outscored 40-23 in the second half.
Junior Addison McMurray scored 17 points for the Broncos, hitting 3-3 from behind the arc.
Belmond-Klemme will play at North Iowa on Friday.
Lake Mills 68, Eagle Grove 42: The Lake Mills girls basketball team improved to 4-2 against Eagle Grove on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs held the Eagles to seven points in both the second and third quarter, countering them with 38 points of their own to build their lead.
Jessa Gasteiger led the offense with 22 points, hitting 6-9 from behind the arc and sinking her four free throws. Junior Taylor Ingledue had 14 points and sophomore Leah Moen had 12 points.
Lake Mills will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
Bishop-Garrigan 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24: The Bishop-Garrigan girls basketball team remains in top form as they improve to 7-0 for the season.
The Golden Bears' defense was key on Tuesday, as it held the Cardinals' scoring to single digits in each quarter.
Freshman Audi Crooks scored 16 points and grabbed 15 of the team's 40 rebounds.
Bishop Garrigan will play at North Union on Friday. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play Lake Mills at home on Friday.
Riceville 40, Janesville 35: The Riceville girls basketball team improved to 5-1 for the season on Tuesday on the road.
Junior Brynn Hemann led scoring with 12 points as the Wildcats overcame a 20-13 deficit in the first half to beat Janesville by five points.
Riceville will play North Tama at home on Friday.
Boys basketball
Humboldt 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45: The Bulldogs tallied their third loss of the season on the road on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were in the hole 31-19 by the end of the first half and were unable to close the gap, despite outscoring Humboldt in the fourth quarter.
Senior Wyatt Sutter led scoring with 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Junior Jordan Severs followed with 13 points.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Webster City at home on Friday.
Algona 46, St. Edmond 40: The Algona boys basketball team stays perfect with a victory on the road on Tuesday.
After three quarters, the Bulldogs held a one-point lead before outscoring the Gaels 20-15 to close out the win.
Junior Noah Nelson scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, shooting 6-9 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers.
Algona will play Iowa Falls-Alden at home on Friday.
Osage 62, North Butler 17: The Osage boys basketball team dominated North Butler on Tuesday on the road to a 6-0 season.
The Green Devils defense held the Bearcats to eight points after the first quarter, keeping them scoreless in the third quarter.
Senior Jarett Scharper led scoring with 14 points. Seniors Ty Creger and Elijah Bluhm each had nine points.
Osage will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday. North Butler will play at Janesville on Thursday.
West Fork 78, Central Springs 64: The West Fork boys basketball team is 6-0 after defeating Central Springs on the road on Tuesday.
The Warhawks led the way most of the game, with the Panthers outscoring them 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Brayden Vold scored 13 points for the Warhawks, shooting 6-9 from the field.
Central Springs senior Trenton Wirtjes led all scoring with 25 points, hitting 7-11 free throws and pulling down six rebounds.
West Fork will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday. Central Springs will play at Rockford on Friday.
Newman Catholic 62, Rockford 58: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team evens out their record for the season with a victory on the road on Tuesday.
The Knights held a one-point lead after the third quarter and outscored the Warriors 16-13 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Senior Jacob Nelson led the Knights with 15 points, all of which he made from beyond the three-point arc. Senior Sammy Kratz and freshman Noah Hamilton each grabbed nine rebounds.
Rockford junior Justice Jones led all scoring with 18 points, followed by senior Matt Schubert with 10 points.
Newman Catholic will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Friday. Rockford will play Central Springs at home on Friday.
Belmond-Klemme 64, North Union 42: The Belmond-Klemme boys basketball team claimed its second win of the season on the road on Tuesday.
After outscoring North Union in the first three quarters, the Broncos had enough of a cushion to hold off North Union's 18-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Junior Jordan Meyer scored 22 points for the Broncos, followed by junior Tristan Yoder with 19 points. Junior Carson Lane grabbed 11 rebounds.
Belmond-Klemme will play at North Iowa on Friday.
Lake Mills 65, Eagle Grove 39: The Lake Mills boys basketball team improves to 4-1 for the season after defeating Eagle Grove at home on Tuesday.
Lake Mills will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54: Bishop Garrigan improves to 6-1 for the season with a victory on Tuesday.
After building a ten-point lead in the first quarter, the Golden Bears held that lead for the win.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Landon Dalbeck posted 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers and sinking all eight of his free throws.
Bishop Garrigan will play at North Union on Friday. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play Lake Mills at home on Friday.
Janesville 57, Riceville 41: The Riceville boys basketball team was handed its third-straight loss on Tuesday at home.
After trailing Janesville 32-15 after the first half, the Wildcats were unable to gain any ground, losing by 16 at the end.
Senior Sullivan Fair led Riceville with 16 points, hitting four of his three-point attempts. Junior Charlie Ring had 14 points, who also grabbed 12 of the Wildcats 39 rebounds. Senior Brody Koenigs pulled down 10 rebounds.
Riceville will play North Tama at home on Friday.
Wrestling
Clear Lake
Spencer 63, Clear Lake 12: The Clear Lake wrestling team was overwhelmed by Spencer as the Tigers claimed nine matches by fall in a dual match on Tuesday.
Connor O'Tool (170) and Dylan Kruckenberg (220) each won their matches by decision while Max Currier (120) won his match by fall.
Northwood-Kensett varsity quad meet
The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team dominated the mat as it hosted a quad meet on Tuesday, going 3-0 for the night.
Northwood-Kensett 66, North Union 18: The Vikings easily took care of the Warriors as they forfeited eight weight classes on Tuesday.
Drew Wilder (126 pounds) beat Kenny Christophel by fall at 0:37. Caden Schrage (132) beat Dalton Tobin by fall at 1:08. Brandon Varner (160) beat Kaleb Lufkin by fall at 0:31.
Northwood-Kensett 48, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 36: The Vikings won six matches by forfeit and two matches by fall.
Treycen Rollene (106 pounds) beat Carson Torreson by fall at 0:37. Josiah Kliment (145) beat Jordan Saul by fall at 2:59.
Northwood-Kensett 54, West Bend-Mallard 30: The Vikings won five matches by fall and four matches by forfeit.
Treycen Rollene (106 pounds) defeated Lucas Fehr by fall at 3:50. Drew Wilder (126) beat Garrett Fehr by fall at 1:15. Drake Tiedemann (138) beat Kody Elbert by fall at 0:47. Josiah Kliment (145) beat Damon Fehr by fall at 0:58. Brandon Varner (152) beat Michael Auten by fall at 1:40.
West Fork varsity quad meet
West Fork hosted Nashua-Plainfield Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Sumner-Fredricksburg for a quad meet on Tuesday. The Warhawks fell in all three of their matches.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, West Fork 30: West Fork won three matches by fall and two by forfeit in its loss to the Bulldogs.
Devan Geiger (145pounds) beat Chase Spradlin by fall at 2:59. Dakota Lau (152) beat Tate Schmitt by fall at 1:42.
Sumner-Fredricksburg 64, West Fork 12: West Fork won match by fall and one by forfeit in its loss to the Cougars.
Ki Janssen (160) won his match against Spencer Matt by fall at 3:27.
Nashua-Plainfield 72, West Fork 12: The Warhawks won two matches by fall in their loss to the Huskies.
Devan Geiger (145 pounds) beat Michael Stille by fall at 4:59. Levi Janssen (285) beat Jarrett Petersen by fall at 0:27.
Hamtpon-Dumont-CAL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL went 1-2 in its three matches at the West Fork quad meet on Tuesday.
Nashua-Plainfield 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18: The Bulldogs won three matches against the Huskies by fall.
Jaycob Martzahn (120 pounds), Braden Hansen (160) and Alex Koch (285) each won their matches.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, West Fork 30: The Bulldogs won six matches by forfeit and two by fall against the Warhawks.
Braden Hansen (160 pounds) and Alex Koch (220) each won their matches.
Sumner-Fredricksburg 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40: The Bulldogs fell just short against the Cougars, winning three matches by fall, three by forfeit and one by major decision.
Jaycob Martzahn (132), Braden Hansen (160), Jack Showalter (113) and Brady Wilkinson (126) each won their matches.