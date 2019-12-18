High school roundup: West Hancock girls power through for 7th win

Devan Geiger (145 pounds) beat Michael Stille by fall at 4:59. Levi Janssen (285) beat Jarrett Petersen by fall at 0:27.

Hamtpon-Dumont-CAL

Hampton-Dumont-CAL went 1-2 in its three matches at the West Fork quad meet on Tuesday.

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18: The Bulldogs won three matches against the Huskies by fall.

Jaycob Martzahn (120 pounds), Braden Hansen (160) and Alex Koch (285) each won their matches.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, West Fork 30: The Bulldogs won six matches by forfeit and two by fall against the Warhawks.

Braden Hansen (160 pounds) and Alex Koch (220) each won their matches.

Sumner-Fredricksburg 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40: The Bulldogs fell just short against the Cougars, winning three matches by fall, three by forfeit and one by major decision.

Jaycob Martzahn (132), Braden Hansen (160), Jack Showalter (113) and Brady Wilkinson (126) each won their matches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0