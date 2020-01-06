High school roundup: West Hancock girls basketball remains perfect

The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of its opponent Saturday, easily handling Manson-NW Webster 80-37 on the road to remain perfect on the year.
The Eagles (10-0) were paced by junior Rachel Leerar with a game-high 27 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Kennedy Kelly also scored in double figures with 12 points, as did senior Amanda Chizek with 10 points. She also had a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Eagles shot 52 percent from the field against Manson-NW Webster, including 11 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.
West Hancock puts its perfect season on the line when it hosts Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Osage 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56: The Osage girls basketball team improved to 6-1 on the season with a convincing 75-56 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday at home.
After jumping out to a 40-26 halftime lead, and 62-36 lead after three quarters, the Green Devils had to stave off a 20-13 run by the Cardinals in the fourth quarter for the margin of victory.
Senior Sidney Brandau had a big day for Osage, scoring a game-high 29 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. She also had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures for the Green Devils were senior Dani Johnson with 20 points on 8 of 9 shooting from the fields, and senior Melanie Bye with 12 points on 5of 8 shooting.
Junior Vanessa Olson paced Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with 17 points, while junior Jayden Frank had 14 points and sophomore Chloe Frank had 12.
Osage is at Rockford on Tuesday, while GHV hosts Humboldt the same night.
St. Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 30: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, easily handling Lake Mills 54-30 at home on Saturday to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Junior Brooklyn Hackbart scored a game-high 19 points for the Saints, connecting on 9 of 17 shots from the field and pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds.
Junior Hali Anderson also scored in double figures for the Saints with 14 points, while junior Gracie Urbatsch had nine points and 14 rebounds.
The Saints shot 35 percent (23 of 66) from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond 3-point range.
St. Ansgar plays at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday, while Lake Mills is at North Iowa that night.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, Charles City 47: The Charles City girls basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t keep up the rest of the game, falling to Sumner-Fredericksburg 71-47 on the road.
The Comets are on the road at Waukon on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Lake Mills 89, St. Ansgar 50: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team fell to 3-5 on the season with an 89-50 loss to Lake Mills at home on Saturday, despite shooting 45 percent from the floor.
After taking a 42-29 halftime lead, Lake Mills extended that lead by keeping St. Ansgar to just 21 second-half points. The Bulldogs shot 61 percent from the field and hit 8 of 22 3-pointers.
Junior Braden Powers paced the Saints with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including two 3-pointers, while senior Jack Sievert tallied 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting. He also led St. Ansgar on the boards with six rebounds.
Senior Chad Helming scored a game-high 29 points for Lake Mills, while Junior Dashawn Linnen contributed 19 in a winning cause.
St. Ansgar is at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.
West Hancock 64, Manson-NW Webster 32: After a slow start, the West Hancock boys basketball team warmed up and scored a 64-32 victory Saturday at home against Manson-NW Webster to improve to 6-3.
While the Eagles shot only 39 percent from the field, including just 4 of 20 from 3-point range, they were able to capitalize from the free throw line, hitting 12 of 15.
Senior Joe Smith had a team-high 15 points for West Hancock, while senior Brayden Leerar had 12 points. Also in double figures for the Eagles were juniors Chase Kronemann and Cayson Barnes with 11 points each.
On the boards, senior Tristan Hunt paced the Eagles with 11 rebounds, including five offensive boards.
West Hancock hosts Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.
Boys swimming
Mohawks finish fifth at invitational
The Mason City boys swim team finished fifth at the Austin Invitational on Saturday in Minnesota.
Top finishes for the Mohawks were second place in the 400-meter free relay with a time of 3:34.19. Members of the relay team were: (Trevor Torkelson, August Davison, David Johnson, and Sawyer Berg.
Davison also finished third in the 50 freestyle in 23.76, while Johnson was third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.00.
Davison, Torkelson, Johnson, and Adam Dettmer placed third in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:36.01.
Mohawks swim coach Steve Hugo said the swim of the day belonged to Torkelson, who in the 100 fly cut his time from 1:01.5 to 59.24.
The next meet for the Mohawks is 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 vs. Marshalltown at home.
Wrestling
Charles City 54, Central Springs 20
The Comets won in 10 weight classes over Central Springs on Friday, winning five by way of fall.
Charles City’s Bronson Forsyth (132) won by fall at 2:13, Kayden Blunt (138) won by fall at 4:19, Alec Staudt (145) pinned his opponent at 5:36, Caden Collins (182) won by fall at 1:06, and Jack Sindlinger (195) won by fall at 2:29.
At the 152 weight class, the Comets’ Roush Jaeger won by 17-14 decision, Elliott Sinnwell (170) won by forfeit, and Chase Crooks (285) won by 2-1 decision.
For Central Springs, Clayton McDonough (113 pounds) pinned his opponent at 1:05, Bryce McDonough (120) won by fall at 3:23, Brock Mathers (126) won by technical fall at 5:33, and Max Howes (160) won by 8-6 decision.
Forest City sweeps at the Dick Kennedy Duals
The Forest City wrestling team went 4-0 on Saturday in the Dick Kennedy Duals at Webster City.
The Indians downed Roland-Story 58-21, Webster City 43-36, Woodward-Granger 56-21, and Cedar Rapids Xavier 54-23.
Against Roland-Story, winners for Forest City were: Reese Moore (182 pounds) by forfeit, Carson Buffington (220) by fall at 1:03, Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 1:23, Kellen Moore (113) by 10-2 decision, Brock Moore (120) by forfeit, Austin Kirschbaum (132) by fall at 5:04, Kaleb Umbaugh (138) by forfeit, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 1:57, Wyatt Gelhaus (152) by forfeit, and Kristian Gunderson (160) by fall at 3:50.
Against Webster City, winning for the Indians were: Reese Moore (182) by fall at 1:09, Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 36 seconds, Kellen Moore (113) by fall at 5:22, Brock Moore (120) by 10-1 major decision, Ethan Sesker (126) by fall at 3:00, Kaleb Umbaugh (138) by 10-6 decsion, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 3:57, and Kristian Gunderson (152) by fall at 3:36.
Against Woodward-Granger, winners for Forest City were: Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 4:29, Kellen Moore (113) by fall at 2:20, Brock Moore (120) by fall at 1:28, Ethan Sesker (126) by fall at 39 seconds, Kaleb Umbaugh (138) by fall at 1:25, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 3:22, Kristian Gunderson (152) by 9-1 major decision, Reese Moore (182) by fall at 1:02, and Drake Freeman (195) by 15-7 major decision.
Against Cedar Rapids Xavier, winners for Forest City were: Austin Kelso (285) by fall at 20 seconds, Kellen Moore (113) by fall at 36 seconds, Brock Moore (120) by fall at 27 seconds, Ethan Sesker (126) by fall at 1:15, Austin Kirschbaum (132) by fall at 3:45, Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by fall at 1:34, Reese Moore (182) by fall at 2:32.