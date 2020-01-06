High school roundup: West Hancock girls basketball remains perfect

The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of its opponent Saturday, easily handling Manson-NW Webster 80-37 on the road to remain perfect on the year.

The Eagles (10-0) were paced by junior Rachel Leerar with a game-high 27 points on 8 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Kennedy Kelly also scored in double figures with 12 points, as did senior Amanda Chizek with 10 points. She also had a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Eagles shot 52 percent from the field against Manson-NW Webster, including 11 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

West Hancock puts its perfect season on the line when it hosts Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Osage 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56: The Osage girls basketball team improved to 6-1 on the season with a convincing 75-56 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday at home.

After jumping out to a 40-26 halftime lead, and 62-36 lead after three quarters, the Green Devils had to stave off a 20-13 run by the Cardinals in the fourth quarter for the margin of victory.