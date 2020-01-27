High school roundup: West Fork boys basketball improves to 15-1

The West Fork boys basketball team improved to 15-1 with a 69-50 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Saturday at home.
After falling behind 12-10 in the first quarter, the Warhawks steadily pulled away from the Bulldogs (3-9) for the win.
Senior Brett Weaver led the Warriors with 18 points, while junior Kayden Ames finished with 15 and junior Jakob Washington had 10.
Senior Wyatt Sutter and junior Jordan Severs led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points each, while junior Jace Spurgeon had 10.
West Fork hosts Central Springs on Tuesday, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL is at Humboldt.
Osage 69, Charles City 43: The Osage boys basketball team improved to 13-2 with a 69-43 victory over Charles City on Saturday in Osage.
Senior Jonah Bluhm had a career night, scoring 33 points on 10 of 20 shooting, including six 3-pointers. He also collected seven free throws.
Senior Noah Sletten finished with 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting for the Green Devils, who shot 42 percent from the field.
Osage is at North Butler on Tuesday, while Charles City is at Oelwein.
Lake Mills 75, Northwood-Kensett 22: A big first half propelled lakes Mills to a 75-22 win over Northwood-Kensett on Saturday at home.
The Vikings could only muster four second-half points after the Bulldogs raced out to a 53-18 halftime lead.
Junior TJ Whitelow led the way with eight points as the Vikings (2-12) hit only eight shots the entire game, including two 3-pointers.
Northwood-Kensett hosts Newman Catholic on Friday.
Girls basketball
Osage 63, Charles City 37: The Osage girls basketball continued to roll with a 63-37 lopsided victory over Charles City on Saturday at home.
The 12-1 Green Devils haven’t lost a game since the third week of the season when they fell to St. Ansgar on the road. Since then, they have won 10 straight games.
Osage was led in scoring by senior Sidney Brandau, who had 24 points on 12 of 16 shooting. Juniors Dani Johnson and Ellie Bobinet had 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Senior Lynn Hoeft led the Comets with nine points, while senior Lauren Connell and sophomore Lydia Staudt had seven points each.
Osage is at North Butler on Tuesday, while Charles City is at Oelwein.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, West Fork 32: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team improved to 14-1 with a 57-32 win over West Fork on the road Saturday.
A big second quarter where the Bulldogs scored 23 points and held the Warhawks (7-9) to just two points was the difference in the game after West Fork jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead.
The Bulldogs are at Humboldt on Tuesday, while the Warhawks host Central Springs.
Lake Mills 58, Northwood-Kensett 24: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team could only muster seven first-quarter points in a humiliating 58-24 loss Saturday at lake Mills.
Senior Clara Davidson had a team-high eight points for the Vikings, including two 3-pointers, while senior Jaela Parks finished with six.
Northwood-Kensett hosts Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
Wrestling
Clear Lake wrestlers compete in conference tourney
The Clear Lake wrestling team placed wrestlers in the quarterfinals of 10 weigh classes during the North Central Conference Tournament on Saturday at Iowa Falls-Alden.
Thomas Gansen made it through to the first-place match in the 160-pound weight class, but fell to Humboldt’s Levi Naeve by a 4-3 decision.
Max Currier placed third in the 113-pound weight class, Isaiah Smith (138) won his 5th-place match by fall in 5:20, Carter Markwardt (126) lost by fall in the 5th-place match, and Austin Larson lost his 5th-place match by fall in the 182-pound weight class.
Newman Catholic’s Hensley take 5th at Rich Gray Wrestling Invite
Newman Catholic’s Holden Hensley took fifth place in the 170-pound weight class during the Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational on Saturday in Truro.
Hensley pinned Interstate 35’s Curtis Jacobe in two minutes.
Nathaniel Bosch also wrestled for fifth place, but fell to West Marshall’s Kameron Malloy by fall at 182 pounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Showalter shines at North Central Conference meet
Jack Showalter was the lone champion for Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the North Central Conference tournament on Saturday.
Wrestling in the 113-pound championship match, Showalter won by a 5-1 decision over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Tyler Stein.
The Bulldogs’ Jakyb Kapp (120 pounds), Tomas Cavazos (126), Carl Barkema (138), and Bryan Flores (182) all lost in their championship matches.
Three Central Spring wrestlers winners at Rich Gray Wrestling Invite
Clayton McDonough, Bryce McDonough and Max Howes each took first place during the Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational on Saturday in Truro.
Clayton McDonough defeated Albia’s Dawson Bonnett in the 113-pound match, pinning his opponent in 3:22, while Bryce McDonough won by 6-1 decision over East Union’s Jarryn Stephens at 120 pounds. In the 160-pound weight class, Howes won by 3-2 decision over Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Tanner Dierking.
The Panthers’ Kaden Jacobsen lost his first-place match to Van Meter/Earlham’s Bryce Cole by 12-3 major decision.
Rockford’s Menne takes third at Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational
Rockford’s Kole Menne took third place at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational on Saturday.
Menne won a close 10-7 decision over North Butler-Clarksville’s Jase Wiebke as the only Warriors wrestler to place in the top three.
Two other Rockford wrestlers – Corby Tomlinson (182 pounds) and Jacob Titus (285 pounds) made it into the 5th-place matches in their respective weight classes, but lost.
Northwood-Kensett’s Tiedemann shines
Northwood-Kensett’s Drake Tiedemann pinned Anamosa’s Cameron Breashears at 1:23 to win the 138-pound crown in the Denny Christenson Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
West Fork competes at Doug Bears Bearcat Invitational
Two West Fork wrestlers made it into third-place matches but lost during the Doug Bears Bearcat Invitational on Saturday.
Kale Peterson (106 pounds) lost to Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit, while Levi Janssen (285 pounds) lost to Wilton’s Briggs Hartley.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura falls in dual
Drew Furst (126 pounds) and Luke Brown (145) were the only two Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestlers to win during the Denver Duals on Saturday.
Furst won by fall, while Brown won by 13-3 major decision.
Charles City dominates Osage in dual
Charles City won nine matches en route to 42-25 win over Osage on Saturday in Charles City.
Winners were: Jacob Vais (106 pounds), Gage Kilby (113), Bronson Forsyth (132), Alec Staudt (138), Roush Jaeger (152), Caden Collins (182), Jack Sindlinger (195), Tino Tamayo (220), and Chase Crooks (285).