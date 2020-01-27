High school roundup: West Fork boys basketball improves to 15-1

The Vikings could only muster four second-half points after the Bulldogs raced out to a 53-18 halftime lead.

Junior TJ Whitelow led the way with eight points as the Vikings (2-12) hit only eight shots the entire game, including two 3-pointers.

Northwood-Kensett hosts Newman Catholic on Friday.

Girls basketball

Osage 63, Charles City 37: The Osage girls basketball continued to roll with a 63-37 lopsided victory over Charles City on Saturday at home.

The 12-1 Green Devils haven’t lost a game since the third week of the season when they fell to St. Ansgar on the road. Since then, they have won 10 straight games.

Osage was led in scoring by senior Sidney Brandau, who had 24 points on 12 of 16 shooting. Juniors Dani Johnson and Ellie Bobinet had 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Senior Lynn Hoeft led the Comets with nine points, while senior Lauren Connell and sophomore Lydia Staudt had seven points each.

Osage is at North Butler on Tuesday, while Charles City is at Oelwein.