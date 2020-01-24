High school roundup: Waukee handles Mason City; Mohawks muster only two wins

The Mason City wrestling team could muster only two wins Thursday night in a 71-8 dual loss to Waukee on the road.
Jace Rhodes improved to 28-6 with a technical fall victory over Waukee’s Tanner Smith at 5:07, and Connor Wiemann ran his record to 21-12 with a 9-4 decision over Waukee’s Carter Smith to secure the Mohawks’ two victories.
Newman Catholic loses three matches at quad
The Newman Catholic wrestling team lost three matches – 48-30 against St. Ansgar, 57-12 vs. Eagle Grove, and 66-12 against North Butler-Clarksville – on Thursday night at St. Ansgar.
Multiple winners for the Knights were Coy Smith at 132 pounds and Nash Holmgaard at 152.
Smith won by fall over St. Ansgar’s Bradley Hackenmiller, received a forfeit against North Butler-Clarksville and lost to Eagle Grove’s Josh Graham.
Holmgaard won by fall over North Butler-Clarkville’s Cole Negen and by fall over Eagle Grove’s Justin Agtun. He lost to St. Ansgar’s Lorne Isler by fall.
Osage dominates in West Fork quad
The Osage wrestling team went 3-0 at the West Fork quad on Thursday night at the West Fork quad, downing Central Springs 57-18, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66-9, and host West Fork 69-11.
The Green Devils had 10 multiple winners, including Noah O’Malley (152 pounds), Zach Williams (160), Spencer Mooberry (170), Colin Muller (182), Barrett Muller (195), Garrett Tusler (106), Joe Sullivan (126), Averee Abben (132), Ryan Adams (138), and Nicholas Fox (120).
Osage finished the night with 10 victories by fall in the three matches.
St. Ansgar downs Newman Catholic, loses twice
The St. Ansgar wrestling team defeated Newman Catholic 48-30, and lost 48-30 to Eagle Grove and 51-27 to North Butler-Clarksville on Thursday at home.
Against Newman Catholic, winners included Preston Isler (160 pounds), Connor Springer (170), Mehki Tucker (106), Nathan Brumm (113), Tate Mayer (120), Matthew Hall (126), Christian Hermanson (138), and Lorne Isler (152).
Repeat winners for the Saints were: Springer, Tucker, Mayer, Lorne Isler and Preston Isler.
Forest City takes one of three matches at Rockford
The Forest City wrestling team dominated host Rockford 74-6, but lost to Nashua-Plainfield 49-26 and North Union on Thursday night.
Against Rockford, the Indians won all but one of the 14 matches. Winners included: Kristian Gunderson (152 pounds), Wyatt Gelhaus (160), Blake Skjeie (170), Reese Moore (182), Drake Freeman (195), Austin Kelso (285), Robay Birri (106), Kellen Moore (113), Brock Moore (120), Ethan Sesker (126), Nate Doden (132), Austin Kirschbaum (138), and Joseph Ray (145).
Winners against Nashua-Plainfield were: Gunderson, Reese Moore, Kelso, Kellen Moore, aqnd Brock Moore.
There were no scores listed for the match against North Union.
West Hancock wins two matches in own quad
The West Hancock wrestling team dominate Belmond-Klemme 66-18, edged Northwood-Kensett 39-36 and lost to Lake Mills 51-21 in a home quad on Thursday night.
In its match against Belmond-Klemme, winners included: Matt Larson (132 pounds), Kane Zuehl (138), Irvin Gomez (145), Bryer Subject (152), Justin Ausborn (160), Mathew Francis (170), Cole Kelly (182), Tate Hagen (195), Tanner Hagen (220), Chandler Redenius (285), and Derek Oberhelman (113).
In its closer victory over Northwood-Kensett, winning for the Eagles were: Subject, Ausborn, Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, Redenius, and Oberhelman.
Central Springs wins two at GHV quad
The Central Springs wrestling team walked away with two victories in a quad at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School on Thursday night, as the Panthers beat the home team 39-36, and West Fork 64-18. The team also lost to Osage, 57-18.
In the first win, a late pin made all the difference. In the first non forfeit of the night, Clayton McDonough beat GHV’s AJ Tusha at 120 pounds by pin at 1:25. At 126, Bryce McDonough won by forfeit, and the Panthers got six more points at 132 pounds, when Brock Mathers pinned Drew Furst. The Cardinals won four of the next five matches, two by forfeit. At 220, Teddy Behrends pinned Colton Steenhard for six more points, a key in the Panthers’ three-point win.
In the win over West Fork, the Panthers won 11 of 14 matches, eight of them by fall. In the loss, the Panthers snagged only four victories in a 57-18 defeat.
Rockford struggles in own triangular
The Rockford wrestling team had a tough time Thursday night triangular meet at Rockford, as the Warriors fell to Forest City 74-6, and Nashua-Plainfield, 72-12. In the first match, Kole Menne was the only win, as he beat Forest City’s Carson Buffington by fall at 38 seconds.
Against the Huskies, the Warriors managed two wins, both by forfeit. Menne and 285-pounder Jacob Titus both got wins just by showing up, but Nashua-Plainfield took the rest.
Northwood-Kensett goes 1-2 at West Hancock
The Northwood-Kensett wrestling squad came up with one victory in three matches on Thursday night, as the Vikings beat Belmond-Klemme, but fell to Lake Mills and West Hancock in a home quad.
In the victory, the Vikings won seven matches, and snagged two more by forfeit, to beat the Broncos, 54-24. Against the Bulldogs, Northwood won five matches, with one coming by forfeit. 132-pound wrestler Caden Schrage beat Alex Beaty by a 7-1 decision, and Drake Tiedemann got a 3-2 decision over Dalton Thorson, to tie the match at 6-6. Lake Mills then took each of the next six matches, to build a big lead. 113-pound Dalton Logeman was the final win of the match for the Vikings, beating Geraldo Vazquz by a 7-2 decision.
In the final match of the day for the Vikings, the team lost a narrow match to West Hancock, 39-36. Northwood won seven of the 14 matches, but a series of forfeits in the middle weights titled the scale toward the Eagles.
West Fork shut out at GHV quad
The West Fork wrestling team came up short in a quad meet at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday, dropping three matches all by fairly decisive scores.
In the first match, the Warriors managed two wins. At 285 pounds, Levi Jansen beat Osage’s Conner Smith by fall at 1:25. In the next class, 106-pound Kale Peterssen beat Garrett Tusler by technical fall. Against Central Springs, the Warriors got three wins by fall, as Tristan Halfpop, Kale Petersen, and Christian DIxon all came up with wins. But West Fork still lost to the Panthers, 64-18.
In the final match, West Fork fell to host GHV, 49-30. The Warriors got five wins, two of them by forfeit.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura goes 1-3 in own quad
In its home quad meet on Thursday night, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team came away with one victory in three matches. The Cardinals fell to Central Springs, 39-36, lost to Osage 66-9, and beat West Fork, 49-30.
In the victory, GHV took nine of the 14 matches, six of them by fall. Luke Brown, Jared Shaw, Adam Heflin, Samuel Dodd and Jacob Hasler all won by fall, while Nick Billings, and Colton Steenhard won by decision.
Charles City dominates against New Hampton
The Charles City wrestling team came up with a dominant win over New Hampton on Thursday, as the Comets beat the Chickasaws 50-9, thanks to 12 match victories, including four by fall.
Jacob Vais, Gage Kilby, Nathan Lopez, Roush Jaeger all walked away with pins, while Drew Staudt, Bronson Forsyth, Alec Staudt, Kayden Blunt, Elliot Sinnwell, Caden Collins, Tino Tamayo, and Chase Crooks all won by decision.
Lake Mills sweeps in West Hancock
The Lake Mills wrestling team swept away the competition on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs walked away with wins over Northwood-Kensett, Belmond-Klemme, and West Hancock.
The Bulldogs beat the Broncos, 79-0, winning every match, six of them by fall. Lake Mills beat Northwood-Kensett 48-21, winning five matches. Jimmy Gallardo, Brett Petersson, Casey Hanson, Kinser Hanson, and Jack Ramaker all came away with victories.
“Although the night went well overall, we were no particularly impressive against N-K,” said coach Alex Brandenburg.” That’s how its been all season. We usually wrestle better as the night rolls on.”
Against West Hancock, the Bulldogs came away with a 51-21 victory, with nine wins and four falls. Lake MIlls solidified the win, with each of the final four matches coming by fall.
Boys swimming
Mohawks fall in final home meet
In the final home swimming meet of the season, the Mason City swim team fell to WDM Valley, 65-29. Despite the defeat, the Mohawks walked away with a few bright spots. The home team won the 200 freestyle relay, as August Davison, Trevor Torkelson, David Johnson and Ryan Korthals finished with a season-best time of 1:34.22.
Mason City will swim on Saturday at the conference meet at Fort Dodge.