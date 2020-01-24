High school roundup: Waukee handles Mason City; Mohawks muster only two wins

In the win over West Fork, the Panthers won 11 of 14 matches, eight of them by fall. In the loss, the Panthers snagged only four victories in a 57-18 defeat.

Rockford struggles in own triangular

The Rockford wrestling team had a tough time Thursday night triangular meet at Rockford, as the Warriors fell to Forest City 74-6, and Nashua-Plainfield, 72-12. In the first match, Kole Menne was the only win, as he beat Forest City’s Carson Buffington by fall at 38 seconds.

Against the Huskies, the Warriors managed two wins, both by forfeit. Menne and 285-pounder Jacob Titus both got wins just by showing up, but Nashua-Plainfield took the rest.

Northwood-Kensett goes 1-2 at West Hancock

The Northwood-Kensett wrestling squad came up with one victory in three matches on Thursday night, as the Vikings beat Belmond-Klemme, but fell to Lake Mills and West Hancock in a home quad.