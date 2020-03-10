High School roundup: Tobin breaks Mason City shot put record

A Mason City school record fell at the UNI-Dome on Monday as Mohawks senior Grace Tobin set a new best mark of 41 feet, 8.5 inches in the shot put at the invitational in Cedar Falls.

The mark broke her previous indoor record of 39 feet, 10.5 inches, and placed Tobin first in the meet out of 180 throwers.

The throw also set a new Mason City overall track and field record.

"Grace Tobin is on an absolute tear right now with the shot put, as she keeps breaking her own records," coach Jim Lee said. "She put in a lot of work in the off season in the weight room, and it is paying huge dividends already in the early season as she is currently leading the state in the shot put."

Jada Williams also had a solid finish, running the 60 meter dash in 8.20 seconds, to qualify for the finals. In the finals, she finished 12th out of 238 runners, with a time of 8.28 seconds.

"All of the girls are gaining some very valuable early season experience with our indoor meet schedule so far and are doing a great job of preparing themselves for competition, as well as being tremendous teammates to one another," Lee said.

The Mohawks' next track meet will be on March 16 at the ISU Indoor meet in Ames.

