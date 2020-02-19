High school roundup: St. Ansgar girls St. Ansgar girls get by Janesville

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team rolled to an 18-2 mark in the regular season, but come tournament time, that record becomes irrelevant.
The seventh-rated Saints opened Class 1A regional tournament play on Tuesday against a gritty Janesville squad that may have had a .500 record but gave the Saints all they could handle.
Ultimately, the St. Ansgar defense put together a strong stretch in the second half as the Saints moved on with a 48-41 win over the Wildcats.
“Janesville did a really nice job,” Saints coach Scott Cakerice said. “We needed to compete.”
From the outset, it was apparent that a major part of the Wildcat game plan was to slow down the tempo.
When St. Ansgar ran into some first-half foul difficulty, the Wildcats were able to tie the score at 22 late in the second quarter before a Brooklyn Hackbart basket gave the Saints a scant two-point lead at the intermission.
Cakerice changed up the Saints defense to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half, and that helped limit Janesville to just 10 points over a 12-minute span.
Still, a Bailey Hoff three-pointer pulled Janesville within two at 43-41 with less than two minutes remaining, but St. Ansgar, which scored its final nine points from the free-throw line, was able to use those free throws to edge out to the final margin.
Grace Urbatsch paced the Saints with 17 while Hali Anderson overcame early foul issues to finish with 16.
Hoff led the Wildcats with 15, including three crucial 3-pointers.
St. Ansgar (19-2) advances to regional semifinal play on Friday where it will face 15th-ranked Clarksville at Charles City.
The Indians (19-3) advanced with a 75-36 win over Riceville on Tuesday.
“We need to come back focused and ready to play against a quality team,” Cakerice said. “Two good practices will really help.”
Girls basketball
Osage 62, Lake Mills 28: The Osage girls basketball team continued its postseason run Tuesday with a win on the road in Lake Mills.
The Green Devils took control of the game in the second quarter, where the offense jumped out to a 32-12 lead going into halftime. The Green Devils continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 14-4 in the third quarter.
Osage will play at home for a regional match up against North Union. Lake Mills closes out its regular season with a 9-14 record.
Bishop Garrigan 83, Newman Catholic 29: The Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team moves on in the postseason with a hefty win on the road on Tuesday.
The Golden Bears, riding a 10-game win streak, pummeled Newman Catholic for its 11th- straight win to move on in the regional tournament.
Starting in the first quarter, the Golden Bears took control of the game, outscoring the Knights 17-3. Leading the offense was freshman Molly Joyce with 21 points, hitting 9-14 from the field with three 3-pointers. Freshman Audi Crooks followed with 19 points.
Bishop Garrigan will play AGWSR at home on Friday in a regional match up. Newman ends its season with a 13-10 record.
MFL-Mar-Mac 62, West Fork 35: The West Fork girls basketball season ended after a regional match up loss on Tuesday.
The Warhawks held a slim two-point lead after the first quarter, but lost their grip starting in the second quarter, falling behind by 10 points. Their deficit grew in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs outscored them 23-8, sealing their fate and ending their season with an 11-12 record.
Clarksville 75, Riceville 36: The Riceville girls basketball season comes to an end after a regional loss on the road on Tuesday.
The Wildcats' troubles started early as they trailed the Indians by 10 points after the first quarter. The Indians' offense hit the as in the second quarter as they outscored the Wildcats 24-9.
Riceville finishes the season with a 13-10 record.
Boys basketball
Des Moines North 81, Mason City 54: The Mason City boys basketball team drops to 7-12 on the season after a loss on the road on Tuesday.
The Mohawks were neck and neck with the Polar Bears in the first half, trailing by only one point. But, the wheels came off in the second half as their deficit grew to 18 points going into the final frame.
Senior Jeffrey Skogen led Mohawk scoring with 14 points, followed by sophomore Corey Miner with 12 points. Sophomore Carter Thomas pulled down 12 rebounds.
Mason City will play Charles City on Wednesday at home.