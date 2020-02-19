High school roundup: St. Ansgar girls St. Ansgar girls get by Janesville

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team rolled to an 18-2 mark in the regular season, but come tournament time, that record becomes irrelevant.

The seventh-rated Saints opened Class 1A regional tournament play on Tuesday against a gritty Janesville squad that may have had a .500 record but gave the Saints all they could handle.

Ultimately, the St. Ansgar defense put together a strong stretch in the second half as the Saints moved on with a 48-41 win over the Wildcats.

“Janesville did a really nice job,” Saints coach Scott Cakerice said. “We needed to compete.”

From the outset, it was apparent that a major part of the Wildcat game plan was to slow down the tempo.

When St. Ansgar ran into some first-half foul difficulty, the Wildcats were able to tie the score at 22 late in the second quarter before a Brooklyn Hackbart basket gave the Saints a scant two-point lead at the intermission.

Cakerice changed up the Saints defense to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half, and that helped limit Janesville to just 10 points over a 12-minute span.