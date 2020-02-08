High school roundup: St. Ansgar girls edge Newman Catholic

The game was never in doubt as the Green Devils jumped out to a 23-4 first quarter lead and cruised the rest of the way.

Jonah Bluhm and Jarett Scharper led Osage with 18 points apiece. The seniors combined for 10 3-pointers on the night as the Green Devils knocked down 11 of 23 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Bluhm pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.

The Vikings were led by junior TJ Whitelow with nine points and a shared game-high five rebounds with senior Ross Dearmoun and sophomore Kyle Nicholas.

Osage closes out the regular season at West Fork on Monday, while the Vikings end the regular season at Central Springs on Monday and at North Iowa on Friday.

Algona 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50: The Bulldogs improved to 13-3 with a 56-50 victory at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday night.

Algona led the entire game against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, which fell to 3-14 on the season, grabbing a 24-21 halftime lead and matching its opponent point for point the rest of the way for the three-point win.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL was led by senior Drew Uhlenhopp with 14 points and six rebounds. Junior Jordan Severs also pulled down six rebounds.