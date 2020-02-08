High school roundup: St. Ansgar girls edge Newman Catholic

In a game that was close from the start, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team pulled out a 55-53 victory over Newman Catholic on the road Friday night to improve to 17-2.
After taking a 34-30 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Knights (11-9) closed the gap by outscoring the Saints 23-21 in the second half, but the comeback fell just short.
Junior Hali Anderson led a trio of Saints in double figures with 19 points. Freshman Madison Hillman chipped in 13 points and shared a game-high six rebounds with junior Brooklyn Hackbart. Senior Hannah Patterson finished with 10 points, including nine points from beyond the 3-point line.
For Newman Catholic, which fell to 11-9 was led by junior Kealan Curley with 17 points. Sophomore Emma Weiner chipped in 10 points, while junior Faith Wadle had a team-high six rebounds.
The Saints finish the regular with two road games, Monday at Rockford and then Feb. 18 at Janesville. Newman Catholic will host West Bend-Mallard on Monday and Northwood-Kensett on Thursday to finish the regular season.
Girls basketball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Algona 46 (OT): The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team improved to 17-2 with a thrilling 48-46 over Algona at home on Friday night.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell behind early, but chipped away at Algona’s lead in the first half to go into the locker room down by just a point at halftime.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL tied the game up after three quarters, then the teams matched each other point for point in the fourth to force overtime, where Algona had the final say.
Sophomore Lauren Meader paced Hampton-Dumont-CAL with 12 points, while senior Briana Grover scored 10 points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL finishes the regular season at Clear Lake on Tuesday, then hosts Iowa Falls-Alden next Saturday. Algona (11-8) is at Pocahontas Area HS on Monday, then hosts Clarion-Goldfield-Dows the next night.
Clear Lake 70, Humboldt 39: History was made in the Clear Lake girls basketball team’s 70-39 win over Humboldt on Friday night at home.
Senior Sara Faber became the Lions’ all-time leading scorer in the Lions’ 18th victory of the season.
Humboldt kept pace with Clear Lake in the first half as the Lions took a 29-22 lead into the locker room at the half. But then the Lions got hot, outscoring Humboldt 41-17 the rest of the way.
With two games remaining in the regular season, against Hampton-Dumont CAL on Tuesday and then Garner-Hayfield-Ventura next Saturday, the Lions have a chance to hit the 20-win mark.
North Butler 56, Rockford 33: The Warriors fell to 4-15 with a 56-33 loss to North Butler at home on Friday night.
Junior Gabby Keith had a team-high 16 points in the loss, while senior Amber Reams grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
Rockford hosts St. Ansgar on Monday, and then is at Janesville on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Osage 78, Northwood-Kensett 11: The Osage girls basketball team made quick work of Northwood-Kensett in a 78-11 win on the road Friday night to improve to 17-2.
The game was never in doubt as the Green Devils jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead, then held the Vikings scoreless in the second and third quarters en route to a 63-7 lead. Osage outscored Northwood-Kensett 15-4 in the final quarter for the margin of victory.
Osage shot 58 percent from the field (28 of 48) and was 14-for-24 (58 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.
Junior Ellie Bobinet had a game-high 21 points, all coming on seven made 3-pointers. Senior Sidney Brandau finished with 14 points, while junior Dani Johnson chipped in 10.
For the 2-18 Vikings, sophomore Carly Hengesteg had four points, while sophomore Emma Davidson chipped in three points.
Osage is at West Fork on Monday, while Northwood-Kensett is at Central Springs on Monday, then at Newman Catholic on Thursday to close out the regular season.
West Fork 56, North Butler 40: West Fork improved to 9-10 with a 56-40 win at North Butler on Friday night.
The game was close in the first half, with the Warhawks taking a 31-28 lead into the locker room at the half, but then West Fork put some distance between them and North Butler in the second half for the margin of victory.
Senior Emily Casper led the Warhawks with a game-high 20 points and 16 rebounds. Eight of her points came from the free throw line, where she was 8-for-12 on the night.
West Fork finishes out the regular season at Osage on Monday and then at Sumner-Fredericksburg next Saturday.
North Union 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team fell to North Union 39-36 in a hard-fought loss on the road Friday night.
You have free articles remaining.
After the teams played to a 20-20 halftime tie, North Union grabbed a five-point lead after three quarters. But the Cardinals (7-13) mounted a bit of a comeback that fell short in the fourth.
Junior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals with 10 points, while sophomore Liz Richardson had a team-high nine rebounds.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finishes the regular season hosting Eagle Grove on Tuesday, then travels to Clear Lake for its finale next Saturday.
Clarksville 62, Riceville 22: The Riceville girls basketball team came into Friday night’s game with a two-game winning streak, but that was stopped in a 62-22 loss to Clarksville at home.
The game looked to be a close one as the teams were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, but Clarksville’s defense was too much for the Wildcats the rest of the way.
Riceville plays its season finale on Thursday when it hosts Nashua-Plainfield.
Waukon 60, Charles City 34: The Comets dropped their 13th game of the year with a 60-34 loss at Waukon on Friday night.
The Comets close out the regular season at Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday then at Decorah on Friday.
Boys basketball
St. Ansgar 59, Newman Catholic 45: After falling behind by six points in the first half, the St. Ansgar boys basketball team recovered in the second to take a 59-45 win on the road Friday night.
The Saints close out the regular season at Rockford on Monday and then host Denver on Thursday, while the Knights (9-10) host Lake Mills in their season finale on Friday.
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 25: The Osage boys basketball team improved to 18-2 with a 60-25 win over Northwood-Kensett on the road Friday night.
The game was never in doubt as the Green Devils jumped out to a 23-4 first quarter lead and cruised the rest of the way.
Jonah Bluhm and Jarett Scharper led Osage with 18 points apiece. The seniors combined for 10 3-pointers on the night as the Green Devils knocked down 11 of 23 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Bluhm pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
The Vikings were led by junior TJ Whitelow with nine points and a shared game-high five rebounds with senior Ross Dearmoun and sophomore Kyle Nicholas.
Osage closes out the regular season at West Fork on Monday, while the Vikings end the regular season at Central Springs on Monday and at North Iowa on Friday.
Algona 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50: The Bulldogs improved to 13-3 with a 56-50 victory at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday night.
Algona led the entire game against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, which fell to 3-14 on the season, grabbing a 24-21 halftime lead and matching its opponent point for point the rest of the way for the three-point win.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL was led by senior Drew Uhlenhopp with 14 points and six rebounds. Junior Jordan Severs also pulled down six rebounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL is at Clear Lake on Tuesday, while Algona is at Pocahontas Area HS on Monday.
North Butler 44, Rockford 42: Rockford fell to 11-8 with a thrilling 44-42 loss to North Butler on Friday night at home.
After falling behind 21-17 at halftime, the Warriors came back, but their comeback bid fell short.
Senior Matt Schubert and junior Justice Jones each scored 12 points to lead the Warriors. Schubert also had a game-high 12 rebounds, while Jones had a game-high eight assists.
Rockford closes out the regular season at home against St. Ansgar on Monday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, North Union 41: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team dominated North Union the entire game en route to a 73-41 win on the road Friday night.
Senior Landon Dalbeck led the Cardinals with 17 points, while junior Hayden Hutcheson chipped in 14 points and Kevin Jordan had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Cardinals (10-10) finish out the regular season hosting Eagle Grove on Tuesday and Belmond-Klemme next Monday.
Charles City 85, Waukon 54: The Comets improved to 10-7 with an easy 85-54 win at Waukon on Friday night.
Charles City hosts Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.
Riceville 49, Clarksville 35: The Wildcats finished their regular season on a high note with a 49-35 win over Clarksville on Friday night at home.
The game was never in doubt as Riceville (7-13) jumped out to a 26-9 halftime lead and held on the rest of the way for the margin of victory.