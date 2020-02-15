High school roundup: Seniors lead Mason City boys over Fort Dodge

The seniors on the Mason City boys basketball team combined for nearly half of the Mohawks’ points in a 78-44 victory over rival Fort Dodge on Friday night at home.

While it was sophomore Corey Miller pacing the Mohawks with 15 points, it was the steady scoring by the seniors that gave Mason City a 46-23 halftime lead.

“Tonight was an amazing senior night,” said Mohawks head coach Nicholas Trask. “We had all four seniors score and get a big win over a rival. Austin Richardson had a huge game around the hoop, and Avery Mellman and Jeffrey Skogen did a great job leading the team.”

Skogen finished with 11 points, Richardson had 10 points, Mellman had nine points, and Neil Gogerty finished with five points for the seniors on their night. Richardson and Mellman each had a team-high seven rebounds, while Skogen had six and Neil 3, respectively.

The Mohawks (7-11), who shot 51 percent from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers on the night, host Charles City on Monday, then end their regular season on the road at Des Moines North on Tuesday and at Ankeny on Friday.

Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 70: The Lake Mills boys basketball team improved to 19-2 with a 79-70 win over Newman Catholic on the road Friday night.