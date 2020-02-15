High school roundup: Seniors lead Mason City boys over Fort Dodge

The seniors on the Mason City boys basketball team combined for nearly half of the Mohawks’ points in a 78-44 victory over rival Fort Dodge on Friday night at home.
While it was sophomore Corey Miller pacing the Mohawks with 15 points, it was the steady scoring by the seniors that gave Mason City a 46-23 halftime lead.
“Tonight was an amazing senior night,” said Mohawks head coach Nicholas Trask. “We had all four seniors score and get a big win over a rival. Austin Richardson had a huge game around the hoop, and Avery Mellman and Jeffrey Skogen did a great job leading the team.”
Skogen finished with 11 points, Richardson had 10 points, Mellman had nine points, and Neil Gogerty finished with five points for the seniors on their night. Richardson and Mellman each had a team-high seven rebounds, while Skogen had six and Neil 3, respectively.
The Mohawks (7-11), who shot 51 percent from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers on the night, host Charles City on Monday, then end their regular season on the road at Des Moines North on Tuesday and at Ankeny on Friday.
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 70: The Lake Mills boys basketball team improved to 19-2 with a 79-70 win over Newman Catholic on the road Friday night.
After a back and forth game that saw the teams deadlocked at 36-36 at halftime, the Bulldogs had a breakout third quarter to take an eight point, and the Knights (9-11) couldn’t close the gap.
Lake Mills will take on the winner of the Monday night game pitting Central Springs against Northwood-Kensett in the Class 1A District 3 playoff game Thursday night at Lake Mills.
The Knights will face St. Ansgar in the same playoff bracket on Thursday night in Lake Mills.
Denver 90, St. Ansgar 46: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team was outplayed from the start in a 90-46 loss to Denver at home on Friday night.
The Saints (11-9) fell behind 30-14 after the first quarter, and 55-22 at halftime and could never really mount a comeback effort.
St. Ansgar will face Newman Catholic on Thursday in the Class 1A District 3 playoffs in Lake Mills.
Decorah 58, Charles City 53: The Charles City boys basketball team fell to 10-9 with a 58-53 loss t Decorah on Friday night.
The Comets are at Mason City on Monday and end their regular season Thursday with a home game against Iowa Falls-Alden.
Girls basketball
Decorah 44, Charles City 33: The Comets fell to 5-16 with a 44-33 loss at Decorah on Friday night.
Charles City hung tough with Decorah through the first half, taking a 23-19 deficit into the locker room at halftime, but a low-scoring third period where the Comets could manage only four points was the difference in the game.