The Osage boys basketball team dominated an opponent for the fifth straight game, defeating Belmond-Klemme 64-39 on Saturday night at home.
After holding just a 16-13 lead after the first period, the Green Devils' offense took over, outscoring the Broncos 48-26 the rest of the way for the margin of victory.
Senior Jarrett Scharper scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line. He also led Osage with six rebounds.
Senior Elijah Bluhm finished with nine points, while seniors Thor Maakestad, Chase Halbach and Ty Creger each scored eight points.
Osage hosts North Butler on Tuesday.
Collins-Maxwell 57, Riceville 53 (2 OT): For 36 minutes, the Wildcats matched Collins-Maxwell point for point.
Then in the final four minutes, Riceville (1-4) ran out of gas and was outscored 7-3 to drop its fourth game of the season.
Seniors Tanner Swensen and Sullivan Fair scored a team-high 18 points each, while junior charlie Ring led the Wildcats with 10 rebounds, and senior Brody Koenigs finished with nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
Collins-Maxwell took control of the game through three periods, leading 23-21 at halftime and 33-28 after the third, but the Wildcats outscored the Spartans 15-10 in the final period to force overtime.
Riceville hosts Janesville on Tuesday night.
Girls basketball
Collins-Maxwell 63, Riceville 40: The Wildcats were doubled up in two periods as the Spartans rolled to the lopsided victory at home.
The Spartans jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first period and never looked back. Collins-Maxwell took a 29-19 lead into the locker room at halftime and increased its lead by outscoring the Wildcats 34-21 the rest of the way.
Freshman Joy Beran led the Wildcats with 15 points in had six rebounds, while junior Brynn Hemann led Riceville with seven boards.
The wildcats were held to a paltry 25 percent shooting (15-for-61) from the field, and hit only 3-of-21 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
Riceville hosts Janesville on Tuesday.
Wrestling
FOREST CITY
The Forest City wrestling team sent five wrestlers to the semifinals of the Bob Roethler Invitational on Saturday in Emmetsburg.
The Indians' Kellen Moore took the title in the 120-pound weight class, downing Hayden Thompson of Algona.
In the 182-pound weight class, Forest City's Reese Moore fell to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Bryce Vande Weerd.
You have free articles remaining.
In third-place matches, Forest City's Brock Moore lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Cody Kramer in the 126-pound weight class, Emmetsburg's Bret Hoyman won by decision over Forest City's Kristian Gunderson at 160 pounds, and the Indians' Austin Kelso won by fall over Okoboji/MHS's Nick Bronstand at 285 pounds.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT
Gideon Rollene was Northwood-Kensett's lone champion on Saturday in the Nashua-Plainfield tournament.
Rollene won by fall over Riceville's Mitchel Marr at 3:39.
The Vikings' Caden Schrage made it to the championship match at 132 pounds, where he lost to Columbus Catholic's Sam Hackett by fall at 5:44.
In the 138 pound third-place match, the Vikings' Drake Tiedemann defeated Bellevue's TyQuan Strowder by a 1-0 decision.
In the 152-pound third-pace match, Northwood-Kensett's Brandon Varner pinned Columbus Catholic's Caden Hartz at 2:00.
In the 126-pound third-place match, Caleb Hughes of Postville pinned the Vikings' Drew Wilder at 3:43.
In the 145-pound third-place match, Kane Zuehl of West Hancock won by 6-4 decision over the Vikings' Josiah Kliment.
RICEVILLE
The Riceville wrestling team took part in the Nashua-Plainfield tournament on Saturday and had two champions.
In the 145-pound championship match, Riceville's Lawson Losee won by 8-4 decision over Bellevue's Zach Roeder.
In the 160-pound championship match, Riceville's Drew Fox pinned Nashua-Plainfield's Cael Brunner at 3:15.
In the 220-pound championship match, Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett pinned Riceville's Mitchel Marr at 3:39.
And in the 285-pound championship match, Chandler Redenius of West Hancock won by 2-0 decision over Riceville's Chris Eastman.
132-Semifinals - Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) over JD Beran (Riceville) (Fall 0:41)
Swimming
MASON CITY
Mason City Mohawks swimmers finished sixth at the Cedar Falls Invitational on Saturday.
The top Mason City finish was a fourth-place finish by August Davison in the 50 free with a time of 23.55. Time cuts were turned in by Logan McDonough, Daniel Schwarz and Matt Tweeten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.