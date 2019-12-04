The Osage boys basketball team opened its season with an overwhelming 73-19 road victory against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
The Green Devils outscored the Knights 50-9 in the first half.
Osage senior Jonah Bluhm led scoring with 32 points, shooting 14-of-17 from the field. Both teams grabbed 18 total rebounds.
Osage will play Central Springs Friday at home. Newman Catholic will play at North Butler on Friday.
Girls basketball
Osage 67, Newman Catholic 11: The Osage girls basketball team opened its season with a definitive win against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
Osage dominated in the first half, outscoring Newman 42-10. The Green Devil's defense held the Knights to one point in the second half.
Osage will play Central Springs at home on Friday. Newman Catholic hits the road on Friday to play North Butler.
Clear Lake 76, West Fork 27: The Clear Lake girls basketball team dominated West Fork for its first road game on Tuesday.
Clear Lake senior Sara Faber led scoring with 19 points, while junior Darby Dodd and senior Chelsey Holck both posted 12 points.
The Lions shot 11-13 from the free throw line and pulled down 24 total rebounds.
Clear Lake will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home on Friday. West Fork will play at Rockford on Friday.
North Butler 45, Northwood-Kensett 28: The North Butler girls basketball team opened its season with a victory against Northwood-Kensett at home on Tuesday.
The Bearcats outscored the Vikings 27-10 in the first half. Both teams scored 18 points in the second half.
North Butler will play at Newman Catholic on Friday. Northwood-Kensett will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
Boys basketball
West Fork 76, Clear Lake 70: The West Fork boys basketball team opened its season at home with a close victory against Clear Lake on Tuesday.
After being outscored by the Lions 32-28 in the first half, the Warhawks built a six point lead by the end of the third quarter. West Fork maintained its lead as both teams posted 22 fourth-quarter points.
West Fork junior Jakob Washington led scoring with 21 points, shooting 8-12 from the field. Washington also pulled down 14 rebounds.
Clear Lake senior Jaylen DeVries scored 24 points and posted 17 rebounds.
West Fork will play at home against Rockford on Friday. Clear Lake will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home on Friday.
Wrestling
Central Springs 43, Clear Lake 27: The Central Springs wrestling team opened its season with a home victory against Clear Lake on Tuesday.
The Panthers' 13 take down points and 7 escape points made the difference against the Lions. Central Springs posted 8 match wins against Clear Lake's 6.
Central Springs will host a varsity quad on Thursday. Clear Lake's next match is Saturday for a tournament at St. Ansgar.
