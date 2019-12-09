The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team held its own against other North Iowa schools on Saturday at the St. Ansgar tournament, going 3-1. The Vikings' only loss came to West Salem/Bangor (Wisconsin).
The Vikings' Gideon Rollene (220) and Drake Tiedemann (138) won each of their matches, going 4-0), while Caden Schrage (132), Treycen Rollene (106), Josiah Kliment (145) and Brandon Varner (160) won three matches.
Northwood-Kensett 33, St. Ansgar 30: The Vikings edged North Iowa foe St. Ansgar by way of the fall on Saturday.
Gideon Rollene (220 pounds), Treycen Rollene (106), Drew Wilder (126) and Scrage (132) each pinned their opponents, while Tiedemann (138) won by decision.
Northwood-Kensett 37, Clear Lake 36: The Vikings had another close match, this time against Clear Lake as only one point separated the two schools.
Schrage (132), Tiedemann (138), Kliment (145), Varner (160), Gideon Rollene (220), Ethan Thofson (285), and Treycen Rollene (106) each won their matches.
Northwood-Kensett 45, Dubuque Wahlert 36: The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team narrowly got by Dubuque Wahlert.
Rollene (106 pounds), Dalton Logeman (120), Wilder (126), Schrage (132), Tiedemann (138), Kliment (145), Varner (160), and Gideon Rollene (220) all won for the Vikings.
West Salem/Bangor 52: Northwood-Kensett 21: The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team was out-manned Saturday in a loss to West Salem/Bangor (Wisconsin).
Tiedemann (138 pounds), Kliment (145), Varner (160), and Gideon Rollene (195) won their weight classes.
Boys basketball
West Fork 51, Forest City 40: The Warhawks overcame a 10-point first period deficit and outscored the Indians 34-23 the rest of the way for the margin of victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Junior Jakob Washington had a game-high 14 points for West Fork, and led all rebounders with 13, including six offensive boards. Junior Joe Ingham finished with 10 points, while senior Ian Latham had nine.
The Indians fell to 2-1 and were paced by junior Noah Miller with 10 points. Junior Brandon Leber and sophomore Carter Bruckhoff each had nine points in the losing cause.
Forest City was outrebounded 30-16.
The Warhawks play Tuesday at Northwood-Kensett and host Newman Catholic on Friday. The Indians host North Union on Tuesday and Algona on Thursday.
Osage 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40: A big first half propelled the Green Devils to their third consecutive win to start the season.
Osage grabbed a 38-19 lead at halftime and staved off the Cardinals the rest of the way for the 22-point victory.
Senior Thor Maakestad led the Green Devils with 16 points and six rebounds, while senior Jarrett Scharper had 15 points, and senior Jonah Bluhm had 11.
For the Cardinals, senior Zachary Suby 12 points, while junior Hayden Hutcheson finished with 10.
Osage plays Tuesday at St. Ansgar and hosts Belmond-Klemme on Saturday. G-H-V is at West Hancock on Tuesday and hosts VBelmond-Klemme on Friday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, St. Ansgar 42: A smothering defense in the second period was the difference in the game as the Bulldogs held the Saints to just four points.
Junior Jordan Severs led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Wyatt Sutter finished with 12 points.
For the Saints, senior Erik Gerdts scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL is at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday, while St. Ansgar hosts Osage on Tuesday and is at North Butler on Friday.
Girls basketball
Forest City 48, West Fork 28: The Indians improved to 3-0 with the double-digit victory and have outscored their opponents by an average of 24 points so far this season.
Sophomore Shae Dillavou had a game-high 12 points, while sophomore Raegan Helgesen and senior Kallista Larson both pulled down nine rebounds.
For West Fork (1-3), Makenzie Fessler also scored a game-high 12 points.
Forest City hosts North Union on Tuesday and is at North Iowa on Friday, while West Fork is at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday and hosts Newman Catholic on Friday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64, St. Ansgar 60: The Bulldogs staved off the Saints to remain unbeaten to start the season.
After taking a 25-16 first-period lead, the Bulldogs could only manage only seven points in the next frame, while the Saints scored 13 points to make it a 32-29 at the half.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL outscored St. Ansgar 16-15 in the final period for the margin of victory.
Sophomore Lauren Meader led three Bulldogs in double figures with 21 points. Sophomore Avery Hanson finished with 14 points, while senior Courtney Miller had 11.
For St. Ansgar, junior Hali Anderson scored a game-high 22 points, while junior Brooklyn Hackbart finished with 17 and senior Hannah Patterson scored 10.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL is at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday, while St. Ansgar hosts Osage on Tuesday and is at North Butler on Friday.
