MASON CITY—The Newman Catholic Knights score 15 runs in the sixth inning to secure a 24-6 win and split their doubleheader at Clear Lake.

The Knights bounced back after dropping their first game of the night to Clear Lake and had three players responsible for four RBI’s and amassed 13 hits in the second game of their doubleheader. The Knights now sit at 7-1 on the season, while the Lions now move to 2-2.

Senior Doug Taylor went 3-for-6, with a two-run home run and a pair of singles during his second game of the night. He now leads the team with 20 RBI’s and is tied with sophomore Gage Petersen for the second most hits on the team with 11.

In the first game, Clear Lake rallied in the fifth inning scoring eight runs and allowing zero hits by the Knights to close out the game 10-5. Lions junior Joshua Monson relieved for freshman Tate Garman in the fifth inning and with only 35 pitches didn’t let any of the Knights last 10 batters reach base.

Spirit Lake 21, Forest City 6: Spirit Lake sophomore JD Schneider smashed three home runs and drove in eight runners in their home opener.

Forest City (1-4) fell behind early on the road, giving up five runs in the first inning, and were unable to keep up with Spirit Lakes high scoring offense.

Nashua-Plainfield 5, Central Springs 3: After a three-run first inning, the Panthers were shut out the rest of the game and remain winless to start the season.

Central Springs has not had an extra base hit yet to start their season and struck out 12 times against Huskies sophomore Dawson Glaser on Wednesday night.

Saint Ansgar 8, Crestwood 1: A five-run fourth inning opened up the lead for the Saints as they remain undefeated to start the season.

Sophomore Jayce Schwiesow amassed 10 strikeouts for the Saints over five innings, allowing just one hit and two walks over his 85 pitches.

South Hamilton 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8: The Hawks took the lead with an eight-run fifth inning and secured their second win of the season.

HDC drops to 0-5 on the season, sophomore Jaxon Moats pitched five innings for the Bulldogs, allowing 13 hits and was only able to strike out four batters.

Independence 7, Charles City 1: The Mustangs scored five runs in the fifth inning, which was highlighted by a grand slam from senior Korver Hupke.

The Comets were unable to score a run until the seventh inning and drop to 1-2 on the season.

Softball

Newman Catholic 5, Algona 2: The Knights score all five runs in the first inning and secure the win with Senior Macy Kellar’s second 12 strikeout game of the season.

It took Kellar only 89 pitches to rack up the win against the the Bulldogs, allowing only four hits against 24 batters.

Sophomore Avah Hanig hit a two-run homer for the Knights, going 1-for-3 on the night.

Central Springs 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Panthers run rule the Huskies in 3 innings and remain undefeated to start the season.

Seniors Lainie Bouillon and Abby Pate combined for five RBI’s, with Pate going 2-for-2 with a double and a home run.

Cooper Klaahsen didn’t allow a single baserunner amongst the nine batters she faced, striking out five of them and picked up her second win of the season. She has now struck out 17 batters and allowed only five hits in the ten innings she’s pitched.

Charles City 2, Independence 1: The Comets walk it off in their home opener against the Mustangs.

Junior Lauren Staudt went 2-for-4 on the night and had a pair of singles, responsible for batting in one of the Comets runs. Sophomore Emerson Bohlen also went 2-for-4 on the night, with a single and a double and was responsible for driving in the other run for the Comets.

Riceville 13, North Fayette Valley 4: The Wildcats complied nine runs between the fourth and fifth innings to beat the Tiger Hawks.

Kylie Dvorak went a perfect 3-for-3 with a single and a pair of doubles, scored four runs and stole two bases. Seniors Riley Mckenna struck out seven of the 12 Tiger Hawk batters she faced and allowed zero runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Boys' Tennis

2A state tournament: The Mason City duo of Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi finished fourth in state doubles at the University of Iowa Tennis Courts Wednesday.

Kruger and Yarahmadi, seeded third, lost a 6-3, 6-3 semifinal to Pleasant Valley's Aaron Ingram and Folu Adekunle, before dropping a 6-3, 6-3 match to Beck Sissel and Luke Berg of West Des Moines Valley in the third-place match.