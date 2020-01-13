High school roundup: Miller paces Forest City boys past Clear Lake

Senior Wyatt Wegener led Algona (8-0) with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting and had three 3-pointers. Also scoring in double figures were senior Collin Bleich with 15 points and junior Noah Nelson with 12 points. Senior Jason Cecil had a game-high 10 rebounds and finished with six points.

For Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, no player scored in double figures. The Cardinals (4-6) were led in scoring by junior Hayden Hutcheson, who finished with eight points. Junior Kevin Meyers and sophomore Evan Sloan each finished with seven points.

Algona will be at Clear Lake (7-2) on Tuesday night, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hosts North Iowa (4-7).

Spirit Lake 75, West Hancock 48: Spirit Lake jumped out to a quick lead and finished strong, easily handling West Hancock 75-48 at home.

The Eagles (7-5) fell behind 20-10 in the first quarter and went into the locker room down 38-21.

West Hancock came out strong and cut into the lead, outscoring Spirit Lake 19-13 in the third quarter, but the Indians outscored the Eagles 24-8 in the final quarter for the margin of victory.

West Hancock is at Lake Mills (9-1) on Tuesday.

Girls basketball