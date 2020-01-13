High school roundup: Miller paces Forest City boys past Clear Lake

Noah Miller scored a game-high 27 points on Saturday as the Forest City boys basketball team edged Clear Lake 54-52 on Saturday at Clear Lake.
Miller hit 50 percent of his shots (9 of 18), including six 3-pointers (6 of 11) to pace the Indians, who improved to 7-6. The junior also finished with a team-high five rebounds.
Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff also scored in double figures for Forest City, finishing with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
As a team, the Indians shot 40 percent from the floor (16 of 40) and were 11 of 24 (46 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.
Junior Andrew Formanek paced Clear Lake (7-2) with 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting and a game-high 14 rebounds, while senior Kody Kearns had 14 points and led the Lions with five assists.
The Lions shot 45 percent from the floor, but could only connect on 2 of 15 shots (13 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.
Forest City is at Eagle Grove (3-7) on Tuesday night, while Clear Lake hosts Algona (8-0).
Boys basketball
Algona 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40: The Algona boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 59-40 over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday at home.
Senior Wyatt Wegener led Algona (8-0) with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting and had three 3-pointers. Also scoring in double figures were senior Collin Bleich with 15 points and junior Noah Nelson with 12 points. Senior Jason Cecil had a game-high 10 rebounds and finished with six points.
For Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, no player scored in double figures. The Cardinals (4-6) were led in scoring by junior Hayden Hutcheson, who finished with eight points. Junior Kevin Meyers and sophomore Evan Sloan each finished with seven points.
Algona will be at Clear Lake (7-2) on Tuesday night, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hosts North Iowa (4-7).
Spirit Lake 75, West Hancock 48: Spirit Lake jumped out to a quick lead and finished strong, easily handling West Hancock 75-48 at home.
The Eagles (7-5) fell behind 20-10 in the first quarter and went into the locker room down 38-21.
West Hancock came out strong and cut into the lead, outscoring Spirit Lake 19-13 in the third quarter, but the Indians outscored the Eagles 24-8 in the final quarter for the margin of victory.
West Hancock is at Lake Mills (9-1) on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Clear Lake 65, Forest City 58: Sara Faber had another career game for Clear Lake as the Lions jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and staved off Forest City for a 65-58 win Saturday on the road.
The senior scored a game-high 29 points, hitting 10 of 23 shots, including two 3-pointers to help lift the Lions to its ninth win against only one loss.
Junior Darby Dodd also scored in double figures for the Lions (9-1), scoring 12 points, all from beyond the 3-point arc.
Junior Chelsey Holck paced the Lions with eight rebounds.
Junior Kaylee Miller had a big game for the Indians (7-4) with 28 points on 8 of 11 shots, including two 3-pointers. She also hit 10 of 14 free throws and had a team-high six rebounds.
Junior Ellie Caylor finished with 15 points for Forest City, connecting on 5 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line.
Clear Lake hosts Algona (6-3) on Tuesday night, while Forest City is at Eagle Grove (1-9).
West Hancock 54, Spirit Lake 34: The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of Spirit Lake on Saturday with a 54-34 win to remain perfect (13-0).
The Eagles jumped out to a 34-15 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way, and shot a scorching 51 percent from the floor. West Hancock held Spirit Lake to just 24 percent shooting (10 of 41) for the game.
Junior Rachel Leerar had a game-high 21 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the 3-point line.
Sophomore Kennedy Kelly also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Senior Amanda Chizek nearly finished with a double-double after grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and scoring nine points. She also had a game-high six assists.
West Hancock is at Lake Mills (5-6) on Tuesday night.
Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43: Algona improved to 6-3 with a 48-43 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday at home.
The Bulldogs were paced by senior Abbey Holmes with 18 points, including 15 from beyond the 3-point line. Seniors Ashlin Young and Kameryn Etherington each finished with 10 points.
The Cardinals were led by sophomore Chloe Frank with 15 points, while junior Jayden Frank had 10 points.
Algona is at Clear Lake (9-1) on Tuesday, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hosts North Iowa (0-11).
Wrestling
North Iowa wrestlers shine at GTRA Invitational
The Central Springs wrestling team led three area teams in the Top 10 standings of the GTRA Invitational on Saturday in Graettinger, placing second. Northwood-Kensett finished sixth, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura placed seventh.
Individually, seven area wrestlers won championships:
Central Springs sophomore Clayton McDonough (26-0) won the 113-pound championship by 10-0 major decision over Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield).
Sophomore Bryce McDonough (26-1) from Central Springs took first in the 120-pound weight class over GTRA’s Cade Stearns by 6-2 decision.
Northwood-Kensett senior Caden Schrage (24-2) won the 132-pound weight class when he pinned Nashua-Plainfield’s Kyler Hackman at 3:46.
In the 138-pound championship, Northwood-Kensett sophomore Drake Tiedemann (22-2) defeated Nashua-Plainfield’s McKade Munn by 7-2 decision.
Central Springs junior Kaden Jacobsen (24-3) beat Manson Northwest Webster’s Christopher Krueger by 7-0 decision to win the 152-pound championship.
Northwood-Kensett senior Gideon Rollene (26-0) won the 220-pound weight class championship by pinning Manson Northwest Webster’s Carson Perterson at 3:23.
In the 285-pound weight class championship, Central Springs junior Dalton Dewitt (22-5) defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Cole Dakin by 5-3 decision.
Osage competes at Stewartville Invitational
The Osage boys wrestling team won championships in four weight classes during the Stewartville (Minnesota) Varsity Invitational.
The Green Devils’ Nicholas Fox pinned Westfield’s Lane Lembke at 1:11 to win the 120-pound championship.
In the 126-pound championship, Osage’s Joe Sullivan won by fall over Westfield’s Keegan Bronson at 1:42.
Osage’s Spencer Mooberry quickly pinned Noah Sayles (GMLOS) 32 seconds into the match to win the 170-pound championship.
In the 182-pound championship, the Green Devils’ Colin Muller won by 9-2 decision against NH/TV’s Jacob Reicks.
Placing second for Osage were Zach Williams (160 pounds) and Conner Smith (285), while placing third for the Green Devils were Noah O’Malley (152 pounds) and Barrett Muller (220).
West Hancock dominates in Saint Edmond Duals
The West Hancock wrestling team was perfect in the Saint Edmond Duals on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated AGWSR 51-22, Roland-Story 56-21, Southeast Valley, Gowrie 60-13 and St. Edmond 72-3.
Winners for the Eagles against AGWSR were: Kane Zuehl (138 pounds), Irvin Gomez (145), Bryer Subject (152), Justin Ausborn (160), Mathew Francis (170), Cole Kelly (182), Tate Hagen (195), Tanner Hagen (220), and Chandler Redenius (285).
Against Roland-Story, winners for West Hancock were: Redenius, Matt Larson (132 pounds), Zuehl, Gomez, Subject, Ausborn, Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, and Tanner Hagen.
Winners for the Eagles against Southeast Valley, Gowrie were: Isaac Madson (120 pounds), Larson, Zuehl, Subject, Ausborn, Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, Tanner Hagen, and Redenius.
West Hancock winners against host St. Edmond were: Madson, Larson, Zuehl, Gomez, Subject, Ausborn, Francis, Kelly, Tate Hagen, Tanner Hagen, and Redenius.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL goes 3-1
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team defeated Belmond-Klemme 60-24, downed East Buchanan 59-24, edged Iowa Falls-Alden 39-30, but lost to Lake Mills 43-24.
Against Belmond-Klemme, winners for the Bulldogs were: Braden Hansen (160 pounds), Bryan Flores (182), Elias Cortez (195), Logan Walker (220), Jack Showalter (113), Jakyb Kapp (120), Jaycob Martzahn (132), Carl Barkema (138), and David Cornejo (145).
Winners for the Bulldogs vs. East Buchanan were: Hansen, Flores, Aleks Salinas (182), Showalter, Kapp, Andyn Showalter (126), Martzahn, Barkema, and Cornejo.
Against Lake Mills, winners for the Bulldogs were: Walker, Alex Koch (285), Showalter, Martzahn, Barkema, and Cornejo.