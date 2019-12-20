High school roundup: Mason City wrestling look to individuals is loss

The Mason City wrestling team came out on the short end of a 60-20 dual meet loss against West Des Moines Valley on Thursday in Mason City, but four individual wins helped make the loss easier.

The match was highlighted by brothers Connor and Cooper Wiemann each pinning their opponents. Riley Monahan and Jace Rhodes also won for the Mohawks.

In the 132-pound weight class, the Mohawks' Connor Wiemann pinned Valley's Jake Caster at 3:16, while his brother, Cooper Wiemann, pinned Valley's Chase Hutchinson at 3:07.

In the 113-pound weight class, Rhodes defeated Valley's Nate Bierma by technical fall at 4:45.

And in the 160-pound weight class, Monahan downed Valley's Bobby Cobine by an 11-9 decision.

The Mohawks will be in action again Saturday in the Battle of Waterloo.

HAMPTON-DUMONT-CAL

The hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team went 1-2 Thursday night in three close matches on the road, defeating Pocahontas Area 48-26, and losing to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39-30, and Humboldt 36-31.