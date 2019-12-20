High school roundup: Mason City wrestling look to individuals is loss

The Mason City wrestling team came out on the short end of a 60-20 dual meet loss against West Des Moines Valley on Thursday in Mason City, but four individual wins helped make the loss easier.
The match was highlighted by brothers Connor and Cooper Wiemann each pinning their opponents. Riley Monahan and Jace Rhodes also won for the Mohawks.
In the 132-pound weight class, the Mohawks' Connor Wiemann pinned Valley's Jake Caster at 3:16, while his brother, Cooper Wiemann, pinned Valley's Chase Hutchinson at 3:07.
In the 113-pound weight class, Rhodes defeated Valley's Nate Bierma by technical fall at 4:45.
And in the 160-pound weight class, Monahan downed Valley's Bobby Cobine by an 11-9 decision.
The Mohawks will be in action again Saturday in the Battle of Waterloo.
HAMPTON-DUMONT-CAL
The hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team went 1-2 Thursday night in three close matches on the road, defeating Pocahontas Area 48-26, and losing to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39-30, and Humboldt 36-31.
In the Bulldogs' win over Pocahontas Area, Jack Showalter (113 pounds), Jakyb Kapp (120), Tomas Cavazos (126), Jaycob Martzahn (132), Carl Barkema (138), David Cornejo (145), Tate Schmitt (152), Logan Walker (195), and Elias Cortez (220), each recorded wins.
In Hampton-Dumont-CAL's loss to Humboldt, Cole Nelson (113 pounds), Kapp (120), Martzahn (132), Barkema (138), Cornejo (145), and Braden Hansen (160) won their matches.
Against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, the Bulldogs' Showalter (113 pounds), Kapp (120), Cavazos (126), Martzahn (132), Barkema (138), Hansen (170), and Walker (195) were all winners.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will wrestle in the Jim Kinyon Norseman Invitational on Saturday.
ROCKFORD
The Rockford wrestling team lost three matches Thursday night, falling to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60-18, North Butler 66-6, and Belmond-Klemme 54-12.
In the match against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Kole Menne (220 pounds), Jacob Titus (285), and Josiah Stokes (113) each recorded wins.
Against North Butler, Stokes was the Warriors' only winner in the 113-pound weight class.
In the match against Belmond-Klemme, Menne (220 pounds) and Titus (285) were Rockford's only winners.
GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team won three matches, 42-33 against Belmond-Klemme, 45-33 vs. North Butler, and 60-18 against Rockford.
In the Belmond-Klemme match, the Cardinals' Luke Brown (145 pounds), Jared Shaw (160), Adam Heflin (170), Nick Billings (182), Samuel Dodd (195), Colton Steenhard (220), Nicolas Gonzales (106), and AJ Tusha (120) were all winners.
Against North Butler, Shaw (160), Heflin (170), Dodd (195), Zach Feld (106), Tusha (120), Drew Furst (126), Jacob Hasler (138), and Luke Brown (145) all recorded victories.
In the Rockford match, Shaw (160), Heflin (170), Billings (182), Dodd (195), Feld (106), Tusha (120), Furst (126), Trenton Robinson (132), Hasler (138), and Brown (145) were winners for the Cardinals.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will wrestle in the 12th annual Jones Brothers Invitational on Saturday.