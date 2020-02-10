High school roundup: Mason City sweeps Marshalltown on the road

The Mason City girls basketball team pushed its season record to a game over .500 on Saturday with a 75-39 win at Marshalltown.
The 10-9 Mohawks jumped out early and scored often in the contest that was never in doubt against 3-17 Marshalltown.
“We played with a lot of energy from the opening tip and our full-court pressure was effective in getting us some easy baskets early in the game,” said Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen. “Our starters didn't play the last quarter so it was nice to get everyone a lot of playing time.”
Sophomore Jada Williams paced four Mohawks in double figures, scoring a game-high 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting. She was followed by senior Anna Deets, who finished with 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Rounding out the Mohawks in double figures were senior Ali Rood with 13 points and senior Jaeda Whitner with 11 points. Rood had a game-high five assists.
The hot-shooting Mohawks were 29-for-51 for a 57 percent shooting percentage and were 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
The Mohawks host Ankeny on Tuesday, then close out their regular-season schedule at home against Fort Dodge.
Boys basketball
Mason City 57, Marshalltown 53: Once the Mason City boys basketball team settled at Marshalltown on Saturday, the Mohawks were able to pull out 57-53 win.
Mason City fell behind 13-11 after the first quarter and trailed by four points after three quarters before getting hot. The Mohawks outscored Marshalltown 19-11 in the final quarter for the margin of victory.
"We started out slow today and Marshalltown executed very well," said Mohawks head boys basketball coach Nicholas Trask. "We rushed some shots early. Once we settled in we played great team ball."
Senior Jeffrey Skogen had a big game for the Mohawks, scoring a game-high 22 points and leading Mason City with 11 rebounds. He hit four 3-pointers to add to his scoring total.
Sophomore Corey Miner finished the game with 16 points, with 11 coming from the free throw line.
"Skogen had a great second half and hit a big 3-pointer," Trask said. "Corey Miner hit some clutch free throws. Carter Thomas had a big time block on their best player in the final seconds. Avery Mellman came in and gave us great minutes."
Mason City hosts Ankeny Centennial on Tuesday and Fort Dodge on Friday.
Girls basketball
Osage 44, Caledonia 22: The Osage girls basketball team knocked off Caledonia (Minnesota) 44-22 on Saturday at Luther College to improve to 18-2.
In the low-scoring affair, the Green Devils jumped out on top early and maintained their double-digit lead throughout the game.
Osage junior Dani Johnson had a game-high 15 points. She hit three 3-pointers and made six free throws for her total.
Senior Sidney Brandau also scored in double figures, collecting 11 points. She also had a game-high seven rebounds and five assists.
The Green Devils played at West Fork on Monday night.