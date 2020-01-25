High school roundup: Mason City's Deets scores 1,000th point in loss

Anna Deets became only the seventh Mason City girls basketball player to score 1,000 points in a career as she finished with 24 points in a 78-62 loss at Southeast Polk on Friday night.
With her eighth point of the night, the senior guard made Mohawks history.
“We are incredibly proud of Anna and what a testament to all of the hard work she has put in over the years to become the player she is today,” said Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen.
Southeast Polk came out on fire, outscoring Mason City 21-7 after the first quarter. But the Mohawks found their game and stayed with Southeast Polk the remainder of the game, but the damage was already done.
Mason City falls to 8-7 with the tough loss.
“We got off to a very tough start and had to fight uphill all game,” Klaahsen said. “We never quit and kept fighting the entire game.”
Deets led the Mohawks in scoring with 24 points, while senior Sami Miller finished with 12 points and sophomore Jada Williams had 10 on the night.
Mason City is at Fort Dodge on Monday and returns Friday to face Waukee.
Girls basketball
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27: The Clear Lake girls basketball team got defensive Friday night at home, holding Iowa Falls-Alden to single digits in each quarter in a 71-27 win.
The game was never in doubt for the 13-1 Lions, who jumped out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and held a 46-16 lead at halftime.
Clear Lake is at Webster on Tuesday and returns home to host Crestwood on Thursday.
West Hancock 55, North Union 35: The West Hancock girls basketball continued to roll Friday night, easily downing North Union 55-35 to improve to 17-0.
The Eagles were held to 12 points below their season average (67.5 points per game), but the defense stepped up once again to stop North Union.
West Hancock attempted 34 3-pointers on the night, hitting 11.
After jumping out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and a 34-19 lead at halftime, the North Union defense stepped up, holding the Eagles to just 21 second-half points.
Junior Rachel Leerar scored a game-high 20 points for the Eagles, connecting on 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line. She also finished with five assists.
Sophomore Kennedy Kelly finished with 14 points, while senior Riley Hiscocks had 12. Senior Amanda Chizek had a big night on the boards, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.
West Hancock is at North Iowa on Tuesday night.
Osage 67, Lake Mills 30: The Osage girls basketball team improved to 11-1 with a lopsided 67-30 victory at Lake Mills on Friday night.
Lake Mills staked the Green Devils to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter, and a 41-20 lead at halftime.
A big third quarter where Osage outscored its opponent 21-6 put the game out of reach. Both teams combined for just nine points in the final quarter for the margin of victory.
Osage played Charles City on Saturday and will be at North Butler on Tuesday night.
On Saturday, Osage easily handled Charles City, dispatching the Comets 63-37.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34: The Bulldogs improved to 13-1 with a a 58-34 victory Friday night at home.
The game looked to be close after the first quarter as Hampton-Dumont-CAL held a 13-12 lead. But the Bulldogs defense stepped up the rest of the game, holding its opponent to just 22 points the rest of the way.
Sophomore Avery Hanson paced the Bulldogs with 20 points, while senior Kaci Arjes finished with 10 points.
The Bulldogs played at West Fork on Saturday and are at Humboldt on Tuesday.
St. Ansgar 75, North Butler 26: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team made quick work of North Butler on Friday night in a 75-26 drubbing in St. Ansgar.
The Saints improved to 13-2 in a game that was never in doubt. After the Saints jumped out to a 38-18 halftime lead, the Bearcats could only muster eight second-half points.
Freshman Madison Hillman had a career night, scoring 23 points on 11 of 16 shooting. Juniors Hali Anderson and Brooklyn Hackbart finished the night with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Hackbart also had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Saints.
St. Ansgar is at Nashua-Plainfied on Tuesday night.
Forest City 58, North Iowa 15: The Forest City girls basketball team put on a defensive show Friday night, limiting North Iowa to just 15 points in a 58-15 win at home.
With the lopsided victory, the Indians improved to 10-5, and won for the third time in their last four games.
Three Forest City players finished the game in double figures, with sophomore Shae Dillavou leading the way with 13 points. She also had a game-high seven rebounds off the bench.
Senior Erin Caylor scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers, while junior Ellie Caylor finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Forest City is at West Hancock on Friday.
The game also served as Forest City High School’s Coaches vs. Cancer event. A baked potato bar supper was served in the school’s cafeteria. Luminaries and also were on sale and Cabin Coffee served lattes, with all proceeds going to the Winnebago Relay For Life, scheduled for June 27.
Rockford 40, Northwood-Kensett 34: The Warriors improved to 4-10 with a hard-fought 40-34 victory over the Vikings on Friday night in Northwood.
After taking a 28-19 lead at halftime, both defenses tightened up in the second half, with the Vikings making a comeback bid that fell short after outscoring the Warriors 15-12.
Senior Amber Reams led the Warriors with 13 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Chloe Rooney finished with 10 points.
Junior Olivia Stilley had a team-high eight points and eight rebounds for the Vikings, while sophomore Carly Hengesteg finished with seven points.
Rockford hosts Newman Catholic on Tuesday, while Northwood-Kensett played Lake Mills on Saturday and hosts Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday.
Belmond-Klemme 69, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66 (OT): Coming off a disheartening loss to West Hancock on Tuesday, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team was looking for new life on Friday.
The Cardinals showed they could come back, but fell just short in a 69-66 overtime loss on the road.
Junior Morgan Ryerson had a team-high 16 points for the Cardinals, including four made 3-pointers, while senior Mykenzie Darg and sophomore Chloe Frank each finished with 11 points.
The Cardinals played at Eagle Grove on Saturday and host Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday.
Osage 63, Charles City 37: On Saturday, a big second quarter doomed the Comets in a 63-37 loss at Osage.
After trailing by just two points after the first quarter, the Comets were outscored 24-12 in the second and 18-4 in the third to put the game away for the Green Devils.
On Friday, Charles City had a little closer game, but fell 44-33 to Decorah at home.
The Comets were paced by senior Mackenzy Bilharz with 11 points.
The two losses give Charles City a 4-12 record.
The Comets are at Oelwein on Friday.
Boys basketball
Southeast Polk 63, Mason City 52: In a game that featured both teams dominating the other at times, the Mason City boys basketball team came out on the losing end of a 63-52 game at Southeast Polk on Friday night.
Southeast Polk came out hot, outscoring Mason City 21-9 in the first quarter, but the Mohawks returned the favor with a 21-5 run in the second quarter for a 30-26 halftime lead.
Southeast Polk outscored Mason City 37-22 the rest of the way for the margin of victory. The loss dropped the mohawks to 4-8 on the season.
“Our guys battled so hard tonight,” said Mohawks head coach Nicholas Trask. “We had a ton of energy and it came down to just who made shots in the fourth quarter and we missed several layups. Our guys played so hard and executed our system so well, but just missed our shots on the fourth.
Senior Avery Mellman had a big night for the Mohawks with 20 points as he connected on 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line.
Senior Jeffrey Skogen finished the night one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine boards. He also had four steals.
“Avery Mellman was an absolute warrior tonight,” Trask said. “Skogen played huge with nine rebounds. We got great things out of every guy that played.”
Mason City is at Fort Dodge on Monday.
Lake Mills 51, Osage 48: The Osage boys basketball team was facing one of its toughest opponents Friday night in Lake Mills and stayed with the Bulldogs until the very end in a 51-48 heartbreaking loss on the road.
The Green Devils and Bulldogs were tied after the first quarter, while Osage held onto a 24-22 halftime lead. Lake Mills cut into the deficit and was behind by just a point after the third. The Bulldogs outscored the Green Devils 12-8 in the final frame for the margin of victory.
The loss was only the second of the season for the Green Devils (12-2), who fall to 11-2, while Lake Mills improved to 13-1.
Osage senior Jonah Bluhm had another big game, scoring 17 points, but many of his shots missed as he went 7 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 7 from the 3-point line.
Senior Thor Maakestad finished the game with eight points, while sophomore Nathan Havel had seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Green Devils.
As a team, Osage shot just 38 percent, connecting on 19 of 50 shots. The Green Devils hit 7 of 16 shots (44 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.
Osage hosted Charles City on Saturday, and will be at North Butler on Tuesday night.
Forest City 69, North Iowa 43: The Forest City boys basketball team jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 69-43 win at home.
Jumping out to a 26-11 lead in the first quarter, then coming out of the locker room to outscore the Bison 20-7 in the third was all the Indians needed to improve to 11-6.
North Iowa (5-10) made a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, outscoring Forest City 18-12, but it was too little, too late.
The Indians had a good shooting night, hitting 52 percent (29 of 56) of their shots, but could only muster four 3-pointers in 20 attempts.
Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff had a big night, scoring 16 points, which is eight points above his season average (8.8 ppg). He was 6-for-8 from the floor and had three of the Indians’ four 3-pointers.
Senior Riley Helgeson finished with 13 points, while senior Andy Heidemann had 11 points.
Forest City will be at West Hancock on Friday.
West Hancock 65, North Union 47: Coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, the West Hancock boys basketball team improved to 9-8 with an easy 65-47 win over North Union on Friday at home.
The Eagles jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead and increased that to 37-14 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.
Three Eagles scored in double figures, with Brayden Leerar scoring a team-high 12 points. The senior was perfect on the night, hitting all four of his shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and connecting on a lone free throw.
Senior Joe Smith and junior Tanner Thompson both finished with 10 points each in the Eagles’ victory.
West Hancock is at North Iowa on Tuesday night.
St. Ansgar 67, North Butler 56: A big second quarter propelled the St. Ansgar boys basketball team to a 67-56 win over North Butler on Tuesday night at home.
With the win, Saints improved to 8-6.
After grabbing a three-point lead after the first quarter, the Saints got hot, outscoring the Bearcats 28-17 in the second to take a 40-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The teams matched each other point-for-point in the third, while the Saints staved off a comeback attempt in the final frame for the margin of victory.
St. Ansgar is at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night.
Hampton-Dumont CAL 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team won for just the third time this season, downing Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77-61 on Friday night at home.
The Bulldogs (3-8) took a 32-31 lead into the locker room at halftime and came out in the third quarter to outscore its opponent 22-10 and never looked back.
Junior Jordan Severs had a career night for the Bulldogs with 25 points, hitting 10 of 13 shots from the field.
Three other Bulldogs finished in double figures, with senior Carson Miller and junior Jace Spurgeon collecting 14 points apiece, and senior Wyatt Sutter finishing with 16 points. Miller also had a team-high eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs played West Fork on Saturday and are at Humboldt on Tuesday.
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Central Springs 42: The Central Springs boys basketball team dropped its seventh straight to fall to 2-14 on the season with a 59-42 loss at home against Nashua-Plainfield.
The Panthers fell behind by six points after one quarter of play and could never mount a comeback.
Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 23: The Warriors improved to 8-6 with a lopsided 67-23 win over the Vikings in Northwood.
Rockford jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and kept adding to the total while shutting down Northwood-Kensett, which went scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Senior Matt Schubert had a game-high 22 points and 19 rebounds, including 10 off of the offensive glass.
Sophomore Kolton Lyman also scored in double figures for the Warriors, finishing with 15 points.
For the Vikings, junior TJ Whitelow scored a team-high eight points.
Rockford hosts Newman Catholic on Tuesday, while Northwood-Kensett played Lake Mills on Saturday and hosts Newman Catholic on Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, Belmond-Klemme 43: Coming off a buzzer-beating victory on Tuesday night, the Cardinals didn’t lose any steam, downing Belmond-Klemme 51-43 Friday on the road.
After GHV (7-7) held a lead after each of the three quarters, the Broncos made a run in the fourth that fell short, outscoring the Cardinals 13-8.
The hero of Tuesday night’s 52-50 win over West Hancock came back with another stellar game Friday, scoring a game-high 22 points. Junior Zachary Suby also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 points.
GHV played at Eagle Grove on Saturday, and will host Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday.
Charles City 65, Crestwood 64: The Charles City boys basketball team improved to 8-5 with a come-from-behind 65-64 win at Crestwood on Friday night.
Trailing 50-47 after three quarters, the Comets outscored Crestwood 18-14 in the final frame for the margin of victory.
The Comets played Osage on Saturday, and are at Oelwein on Friday.