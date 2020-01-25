High school roundup: Mason City's Deets scores 1,000th point in loss

“Our guys battled so hard tonight,” said Mohawks head coach Nicholas Trask. “We had a ton of energy and it came down to just who made shots in the fourth quarter and we missed several layups. Our guys played so hard and executed our system so well, but just missed our shots on the fourth.

Senior Avery Mellman had a big night for the Mohawks with 20 points as he connected on 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line.

Senior Jeffrey Skogen finished the night one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine boards. He also had four steals.

“Avery Mellman was an absolute warrior tonight,” Trask said. “Skogen played huge with nine rebounds. We got great things out of every guy that played.”

Mason City is at Fort Dodge on Monday.

Lake Mills 51, Osage 48: The Osage boys basketball team was facing one of its toughest opponents Friday night in Lake Mills and stayed with the Bulldogs until the very end in a 51-48 heartbreaking loss on the road.