MASON CITY— The Mason City baseball team remained undefeated picking up their first two conference wins of the season in a doubleheader sweep on the road against Marshalltown.

Mason City (7-0) scored 15-3 and 11-0 victories over the Bobcats.

Game one starting pitcher James Fingalsen had a solid outing for his first start on the mound this season, striking out five Bobcat batters, allowing three hits and three runs off of 86 pitches through six innings. The night of firsts for Fingalsen rolled into game two, where he would pick up his first triple and home run of the season along with driving in two runs and scoring three himself.

Nolan Stiles continued his hot start to the season in game one, going a perfect 4-for-4 with three singles and a double, driving in six Riverhawk runners. Stiles is now tied with fellow senior Alex Deets for the most hits on the team (11) and leads the team in RBI’s (12).

In game two, Mason City pitchers Lincoln Berding and Owen Anderson combined for a shutout win over Marshalltown. The two combined to strikeout five batters and gave up no walks on 77 pitches.

Bishop Garrigan 20, Lake Mills 0: The Bulldogs give up 13 runs in the first inning and drop their first game of the season.

Golden Bears pitcher Drew Fogarty struck out 10 Bulldog batters with just 54 pitches in four innings. Fogarty allowed no hits and no walks in route to his second win on the mound in as many starts.

Lake Mills pitchers had trouble finding the zone all night, walking 11 total batters and hitting two.

Riceville 14, Rockford 11: The Wildcats racked up four insurance runs in the seventh to outlast the Warriors on the road.

Rockford scored three runs in the seventh inning and would’ve won the game if not for the late push by Riceville. The Wildcats had three players with two RBI’s, highlighted by senior Anthony Houser who had a pair of doubles and scored three runs himself.

Garner Hayfield Ventura 18, North Iowa 0: The Cardinals scored 16 runs in the first inning and made short work of the Bison to pick up their first win of the season.

GHV racked up seven doubles among its 12 hits, with two coming from senior Owen Pueggel who drove in and scored three runs.

Freshman pitcher Brighton Kraus allowed just one hit and one walk off of 51 pitches. He also struck out four batters in as many innings for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

Game 1: Charles City 4, New Hampton 3. Game 2: New Hampton 5, Charles City 1: With only three hits in game two, the Comets split their double header against the Chickasaws.

Charles City took the lead in game one with a two run fifth inning and were able to shutout New Hampton to pick up their second win of the season. But in game two, weren’t able to take advantage of the four walks given by the Chickasaws Gannon Shekleton and were shutout through the last four innings.

Softball

Central Springs 14, Lake Mills 1: The Panthers score five runs in the sixth inning to put the game away on the road against the Bulldogs.

Central Springs senior Cooper Klaahsen picked up her fourth win in as many starts for the Panthers, striking out seven batters and only allowing four hits. Sophomore Sharli Fessler drove in three runs against the Bulldogs, with a home run and a pair of singles.

North Iowa 8, Garner Hayfield Ventura 3: After their record setting performance on Wednesday night, the Cardinals could only muster up seven hits at home against the Bison.

GHV fell behind in the first inning, giving up four runs to North Iowa, followed by three more in the fourth when the bison took an 8-1 lead. The Cardinals trouble in the box featured 12 strike outs and they were not able to draw any walks.