High school roundup: Mason City girls make quick work of Marshalltown

The Mason City girls basketball team pushed its season record to a game over .500 on Saturday with a 75-39 win at Marshalltown.

The 10-9 Mohawks jumped out early and scored often in the contest that was never in doubt against 3-17 Marshalltown.

“We played with a lot of energy from the opening tip and our full-court pressure was effective in getting us some easy baskets early in the game,” said Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen. “Our starters didn't play the last quarter so it was nice to get everyone a lot of playing time.”

Sophomore Jada Williams paced four Mohawks in double figures, scoring a game-high 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting. She was followed by senior Anna Deets, who finished with 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

Rounding out the Mohawks in double figures were senior Ali Rood with 13 points and senior Jaeda Whitner with 11 points. Rood had a game-high five assists.

The hot-shooting Mohawks were 29-for-51 for a 57 percent shooting percentage and were 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

The Mohawks host Ankeny on Tuesday, then close out their regular-season schedule at home against Fort Dodge.

Osage 44, Caledonia 22