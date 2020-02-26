High School roundup: Mason City girls fall in regional finals

The Mason City girls basketball team saw its season end on Tuesday night, as the Mohawks fell in the Class 4A, Region 2 championship game to Ballard, 58-45.

The game was tight throughout the first three quarters. At the end of the first, Ballard led by one point, and at halftime, the Mohawks had jumped ahead, 24-22.

By the end of quarter number three, Mason City led 37-34, but a disastrous fourth quarter led the Mohawks to a loss.

Ballard outscored the Mohawks 24-8 in the final frame to advance to the state tournament, and end Mason City’s season.

Sophomore Jada Williams and senior Ali Rood both led the team with 12 points, while senior Anna Deets finished with 10 points in her final high school game.

“I’m incredibly proud of our kids for their fight, and especially our seven seniors who have put so much time and effort into the program,” head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “They have been great players but even better people who are moving on to bigger and better things.”

Mason City finishes its year with a 12-11 record.

