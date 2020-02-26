High School roundup: Mason City girls fall in regional finals

The Mason City girls basketball team saw its season end on Tuesday night, as the Mohawks fell in the Class 4A, Region 2 championship game to Ballard, 58-45.
The game was tight throughout the first three quarters. At the end of the first, Ballard led by one point, and at halftime, the Mohawks had jumped ahead, 24-22.
By the end of quarter number three, Mason City led 37-34, but a disastrous fourth quarter led the Mohawks to a loss.
Ballard outscored the Mohawks 24-8 in the final frame to advance to the state tournament, and end Mason City’s season.
Sophomore Jada Williams and senior Ali Rood both led the team with 12 points, while senior Anna Deets finished with 10 points in her final high school game.
“I’m incredibly proud of our kids for their fight, and especially our seven seniors who have put so much time and effort into the program,” head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “They have been great players but even better people who are moving on to bigger and better things.”
Mason City finishes its year with a 12-11 record.
Boys basketball
Bishop Garrigan 76, St. Edmond 47
The Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team scored a dominant win on Tuesday night in the Class 1A, District 2 semifinals, as the Golden Bears beat St. Edmond by a score of 76-47.
Bishop Garrigan will play Harris-Lake Park on Thursday night for a spot in the substate finals.
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 56
The Lake Mills basketball team crushed Newman Catholic on Tuesday night, as big nights from Chett Helming and Dashawn Linnen led to a 23-point victory for the Bulldogs.
Lake Mills jumped out to an early 18-9 lead, and held a 40-22 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs also outscored the Knights after halftime, 39-34, to seal the win.
Helming scored 25 points for the Bulldogs on 10-of-15 shooting, while Linnen scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.
With the victory, Lake Mills advances to the Class 1A, District 3 finals, where the Bulldogs will play West Hancock on Thursday night.
Newman Catholic ends its year with a 10-12 overall record.
West Hancock 57, Rockford 43
The West Hancock boys team kept its season alive on Tuesday night with a big win over Rockford to advance to the district final game. The Eagles beat the Warriors 57-43, thanks to a steady offense and a defense that kept Rockford off-balance.
The Eagles took an early lead, after holding Rockford to just four points in the first quarter. By halftime, West Hancock's lead had grown to 26-14. After scoring 20 in the third quarter, Rockford managed just nine points in the final frame, as Rockford's season came to an end.
West Hancock junior Cayson Barnes had a team-high 17 points for the Eagles, including three 3-pointers. Junior Josef Smith had 12 points on the night, along with a team-high eight rebounds.
The Eagles will play on Thursday night against Lake Mills for a spot at substate.
West Fork 67, AGWSR 52
The West Fork boys team punched its ticket to the district finals on Tuesday night, with a 67-52 victory over AGWSR.
A quartert of Warhawks scored in double-figures. Senior Ian Latham scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-7 from the field, while junior Jakob Washington was close behind with 15. Junior Kayden Ames and senior Brayden Vold finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
West Fork will play at Aplington-Parkersburg against Meskwaki Settlement for a chance to play at substate.