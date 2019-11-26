The Mason City girls basketball team showed it could play smothering defense Monday night in a 69-31 win at Des Moines North.
While the Mohawks started slow, they held the Tigers to just four first-period points. West Des Moines could only manage 27 more points the rest of the game against the stifling Mason City defense.
"We got off to a slow start and did not shoot well, but we met our goals defensively and created numerous easy basket opportunities with our press," Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said.
Senior Anna Deets led the 2-0 Mohawks with 29 points and three steals, while senior Jaeda Whitner finished with 11 points and three steals. Sophomore Jada Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.
Mason City will play its home opener Tuesday against Ames High School.
Northwood-Kensett 44, North Iowa 26: A big second period propelled the Vikings to a win over the Bison in their season opener at home.
The Vikings and Bison matched each other in the first, third and fourth periods, but the third period was the difference as Northwood-Kensett outscored North Iowa 19-1.
Clara Davidson led the Vikings with 12 points, while Hannah Main had 12 points to pace North Iowa.
The Vikings play at home on Tuesday against North Butler, while the Bison host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday.
BOWLING
Girls
Mason City 2,229, Des Moines Hoover 1,306: The Mason City girls bowling team downed Des Moines Hoover by 923 pins in the Mohawks' season opener Monday at Mystic Lanes in Mason City.
Adriane Ott led the Mohawks with a two-game score of 324, while Ava Hoard finished with a score of 308.
Mason City will be at Roosevelt on Thursday.
Boys
Des Moines Hoover 2,749, Mason City 2,567: The Mohawks lost by 182 pins Tuesday night in their season opener.
Aaron Pope had the high two-game series of 393 for the Mohawks, followed by Andrew White's 380. Mason City's Joe Uker had a high game of 216, followed by White's 207.
The Mohawks will be at the Newton Invitational on Dec. 7.
