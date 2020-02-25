High School roundup: Mason City boys season ends with loss to Des Moines Lincoln

The Mason City boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Monday night, as the Mohawks lost to Des Moines Lincoln, 87-76 in the Class 4A, Substate 7 opener.
At the end of the first quarter, Mason City trailed the Railsplitters by just four points, 21-17. After 22 points in the second quarter, the Mohawks trailed at halftime, 40-39. In the second half, Lincoln outscored Mason City, 47-37, to earn the victory and advance to the substate semifinals.
Three players led the way on offense for Mason City. Seniors Avery Mellman and Jeffrey Skogen both finished with 19 points on the day. Mellman shot 9-of-20 from the field, while Skogen went 11-of-11 from the three-point line.
Lincoln shot 27-of-47 from the field, with 11 three pointers on the night. Two players had outstanding nights for the Railsplitters. Senior Nate Feller scored 28 points, while Ben Badger was close behind with 27. The Railsplitters were also 22-of-25 from the free-throw line.
"I give a lot of credit to Lincoln," Mason City coach Nicholas Trask said. "They shot the ball really well all game, and found a way to get to the free throw line and make their free throws. I felt we played really well and I am very proud of how hard we fought and executed."
The Mohawks ended the season with an 8-14 overall record, an identical mark to the 2019 season, and tied for Mason City's third-best mark in the past 16 years. Mason City will lose a significant portion of its starting lineup, as Avery Mellman, Jeffrey Skogen, Neil Gogerty, and Austin Richardson will all graduate.
"We play a super difficult schedule and these guys have to play the best in the state nearly every night out," Trask said. "To keep your head up and keep fighting can be tough, but these guys could do that."
Algona 60, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
The Algona basketball team advanced to the substate semifinals on Monday night, with a 10-point victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
The two squads were deadlocked at the end of the first quarter, 12-12, and at halftime, HDC held a 25-23 lead. But an 18-point third quarter from Algona put the Bulldogs ahead of the other Bulldogs for good.
Junior Noah Nelson led the team with 23 points on the day, on 6-of-11 shooting, while senior Wyatt Wegener contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. Algona will play Ballard on Thursday for a spot in the substate finals.
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Charles City 42
The Charles City basketball team ended its season with a 12-point loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday night, as the Go-Hawks advanced to the substate semifinals.
The Comets finished with an 11-11 record.