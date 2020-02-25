High School roundup: Mason City boys season ends with loss to Des Moines Lincoln

The Mason City boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Monday night, as the Mohawks lost to Des Moines Lincoln, 87-76 in the Class 4A, Substate 7 opener.

At the end of the first quarter, Mason City trailed the Railsplitters by just four points, 21-17. After 22 points in the second quarter, the Mohawks trailed at halftime, 40-39. In the second half, Lincoln outscored Mason City, 47-37, to earn the victory and advance to the substate semifinals.

Three players led the way on offense for Mason City. Seniors Avery Mellman and Jeffrey Skogen both finished with 19 points on the day. Mellman shot 9-of-20 from the field, while Skogen went 11-of-11 from the three-point line.

Lincoln shot 27-of-47 from the field, with 11 three pointers on the night. Two players had outstanding nights for the Railsplitters. Senior Nate Feller scored 28 points, while Ben Badger was close behind with 27. The Railsplitters were also 22-of-25 from the free-throw line.

"I give a lot of credit to Lincoln," Mason City coach Nicholas Trask said. "They shot the ball really well all game, and found a way to get to the free throw line and make their free throws. I felt we played really well and I am very proud of how hard we fought and executed."