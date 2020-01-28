High school roundup: Mason City basketball teams beat Fort Dodge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna Deets led the way for Mason City, with 17 points, while Jaeda Whitner was close behind, with 14. Deets and Jada Williams both finished with six rebounds, and Williams contributed five steals.

Mason City will play again on Friday, when the Mohawks host Waukee in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.

Swimming

Mason City 100, Spencer 69

Following a fourth place finish on Saturday in the conference swimming meet, the Mason City swim team had another sold meet on Monday night, as the Mohawks beat Spencer by 31 points.

Trevor Torkelson won two events, the 200 freestyle, and the 100 butterfly.

Eddie Callanan and Logan McDonough both won their first career varsity races, in the 100 breakstroke and the 500 freestyle, respectively. Mason City will race again at the district state qualifying meet at Ankeny on Feb. 8.

Wrestling

Fort Dodge 77, Mason City 3

The Mason City wrestling team wound up on the short end of a lopsided match on Monday night, as the Mohawks lost at home to Fort Dodge, 77-3.