High school roundup: Mason City basketball teams beat Fort Dodge

The Mason City boys basketball team struck early and often and never trailed Monday night, defeating Fort Dodge, 72-64.
The Mohawks got off to an early lead, outscoring the Dodgers 19-7 in the first quarter, and led at halftime, 32-21.
The Dodgers battled back in the second half, with 21 and 22 points respectively in the third and fourth quarter, but Mason City managed to hold on for the win. Mason City's offense scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, to earn the Mohawks fifth win of the season.
Four players scored in double digits for Mason City. Senior Jeffrey Skogen scored 17 points, while sophomores Carter Thomas and Corey Miner both scored 15. Senior Avery Mellman contributed 12.
Skogen had a double-double, as he followed up his 15 points with 11 rebounds on the night.
Mason City will play again on Friday, with a home game against Waukee.
Girls basketball
Mason City 59, Fort Dodge 47
The Mason City girls basketball team snagged another conference win on Monday night, as the Mohawks downed Fort Dodge, 59-47.
After the first quarter, the Mohawks led the Dodgers, 12-10. In the second, Mason City went on a scoring binge, scoring 26 points to take a 38-18 halftime lead.
Anna Deets led the way for Mason City, with 17 points, while Jaeda Whitner was close behind, with 14. Deets and Jada Williams both finished with six rebounds, and Williams contributed five steals.
Mason City will play again on Friday, when the Mohawks host Waukee in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.
Swimming
Mason City 100, Spencer 69
Following a fourth place finish on Saturday in the conference swimming meet, the Mason City swim team had another sold meet on Monday night, as the Mohawks beat Spencer by 31 points.
Trevor Torkelson won two events, the 200 freestyle, and the 100 butterfly.
Eddie Callanan and Logan McDonough both won their first career varsity races, in the 100 breakstroke and the 500 freestyle, respectively. Mason City will race again at the district state qualifying meet at Ankeny on Feb. 8.
Wrestling
Fort Dodge 77, Mason City 3
The Mason City wrestling team wound up on the short end of a lopsided match on Monday night, as the Mohawks lost at home to Fort Dodge, 77-3.
The Mohawks wound up with just one match win on the evening. At 113 pounds, Jace Rhodes won a 5-1 decision over Lane Cowell. In every other match, the Mohawks wrestlers lost, with seven of the eight matches ending with a fall. Five of the Fort Dodge wins came by default.
The Mohawks will wrestle on Friday, in the CIML Invite at Southeast Polk High School.