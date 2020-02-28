High School roundup: Kayden Ames scores 30 points to lead West Fork to substate finals

Without a doubt, the star of West Fork’s 62-50 win over Meskwaki Settlement in the Class 1A, District 11 was junior Kayden Ames.
Ames scored nearly half of the Warhawks' points against the Warriors, with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. The next closest scorers for West Fork were senior Ian Latham and junior Jakob Washington, who each finished with 11.
The junior leads the team this season with 347 total points and more than doubled his per-game average of 14.5 points per game. Ames has a shooting percentage of 50.8 percent from the field.
Meskwaki Settlement led 17-13 after the first quarter, but were outscored by the Warhawks in the middle quarters, 28-14. In the fourth quarter, the Warhawks scored 21 points to secure the 12-point win.
West Fork will play in the Class 1A, Substate 6 finals against Ankeny Christian on Saturday at Nevada High School. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Des Moines.
Class 1A, District 2
Bishop Garrigan 75, Harris-Lake Park 58: The Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team scored a big victory in the Class 1A, District 2 semifinals on Thursday night, as the Golden Bears beat Harris-Lake Park, 75-58.
Three Garrigan players had big offensive performances. Junior Angelo Winkel scored 29 points for the Golden Bears on 12-of-18 shooting, along with 15 rebounds. Seniors John Joyce and Cade Winkel had 17 and 16 points on the night, respectively, while senior Marcus Plathe finished with 10.
The Golden Bears took an early 17-12 lead in the first quarter, and led at halftime by a 38-23 score. After the Wolves outscored Garrigan in the third quarter, 19-16, the Golden Bears responded with 21 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Bishop Garrigan’s win was its 10th straight. The team has not lost since Jan. 21, when it dropped a 67-49 decision at Lake Mills.
The Golden Bears will play at Spencer High School on Saturday in the Class 1A, Substate 1 final against South O’Brien. The winner will play earn a spot at the state tournament.
Class 1A, District 3
Lake Mills 62, West Hancock 29: The Lake Mills boys basketball team crushed West Hancock by 33 points on Thursday night in the Class 1A, District 3 final. The Eagles never scored more than nine points in a quarter, as the Bulldogs won by a 62-29 score.
Senior Colby Groe led the Bulldogs with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and six three pointers, while junior Dashawn Linnen and Caleb Bacon each contributed 11. Bacon also had 11 rebounds in the game, to earn a double-double.
At halftime, Lake Mills led West Hancock, 33-17. In the second half, the Bulldogs continued to cruise, outscoring the Eagles 29-12.
The win was the fifth straight for Lake Mills. The Bulldogs will play on Saturday against Turkey Valley at Charles City High School for a spot in the state tournament.