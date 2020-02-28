High School roundup: Kayden Ames scores 30 points to lead West Fork to substate finals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Three Garrigan players had big offensive performances. Junior Angelo Winkel scored 29 points for the Golden Bears on 12-of-18 shooting, along with 15 rebounds. Seniors John Joyce and Cade Winkel had 17 and 16 points on the night, respectively, while senior Marcus Plathe finished with 10.

The Golden Bears took an early 17-12 lead in the first quarter, and led at halftime by a 38-23 score. After the Wolves outscored Garrigan in the third quarter, 19-16, the Golden Bears responded with 21 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Bishop Garrigan’s win was its 10th straight. The team has not lost since Jan. 21, when it dropped a 67-49 decision at Lake Mills.

The Golden Bears will play at Spencer High School on Saturday in the Class 1A, Substate 1 final against South O’Brien. The winner will play earn a spot at the state tournament.

Class 1A, District 3

Lake Mills 62, West Hancock 29: The Lake Mills boys basketball team crushed West Hancock by 33 points on Thursday night in the Class 1A, District 3 final. The Eagles never scored more than nine points in a quarter, as the Bulldogs won by a 62-29 score.