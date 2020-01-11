High school roundup: Hampton-Dumont stays undefeated with one-point win over Algona

Girls basketball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Algona 52: The Bulldogs continue their perfect season with a nail-biter on Friday on the road.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL held on for the win despite being outscored 17-11 in the fourth quarter by Algona.
Sophomore Avery Hanson led the Bulldogs with 20 points, sinking four 3-pointers and pulling down nine rebounds. Algona seniors Molly McCauley and Abbey Holmes each scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play at Nevada on Tuesday. Algona will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday.
St. Ansgar 51, Newman Catholic 32: The No. 7 St. Ansgar girls basketball team kept its winning streak alive on Friday night, with 51-32 win over Newman Catholic on Senior Night.
As has been the case over the past few weeks, the Saints' defense put up an impressive performance. In the first half, the Saints allowed just eight points to the Knights, with four points in the first quarter, and four in the second. At halftime, St. Ansgar held a 24-8 lead.
In the third quarter, the Saints outscored the Knights 15-9. In the fourth, the Knights began using an aggressive full-court defense, which led to some turnovers and Newman Catholic scores.
In the final frame, Newman showed signs of life, outscoring the Saints, 15-9. The Knights went on an 8-0 run to shorten the deficit to 16 points, but time ran out on Newman Catholic, as they fell to 6-5 on the season.
Only a last second layup for the Knights kept the Saints from four straight games of allowing 30 or fewer points. The win was the Saints' ninth in a row. During that streak, the Saints have won by an average margin of 19 points.
Junior Hali Anderson led the Saints with 17 points. Fellow juniors Gracie Urbatsch and Brooklyn Hackbart finished with nine and eight points respectively, while also finishing with eight and nine rebounds.
Senior Lily Castle finished with a team-high 10 points for the Knights.
At the season's halfway mark, the Saints have an overall record of 10-1.
The Saints will play again on Tuesday, when they take on 4-6 Central Springs.
North Butler 57, Rockford 31: The Rockford girls basketball team picked up its sixth-straight loss on Friday.
The Warriors struggled early, scoring only eight first-half points. Despite outscoring North Butler in the second half 23-17, the Warriors were unable to erase the deficit.
Senior Amber Reams led the Warriors with 15 points, nine of which she made from the free throw line. She also pulled down eight rebounds.
Rockford will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday. North Butler will play Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.
Forest City 51, Lake Mills 15: The Forest City girls basketball team overwhelmed Lake Mills on Friday to improve their record to 7-3 for the season.
The Indians defense was key in the first half, allowing only two Lake Mills points in the second quarter. The offense came in strong in the first quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 22-4.
Leading the Indians was junior Kaylee Miller with 16 points, shooting 6-9 from the field and pulling down six rebounds.
Lake Mills' Jessa Gasteiger led the Bulldogs with seven points and four rebounds.
Forest City played Clear Lake on Saturday night. Results were unknown at press time. Lake Mills will play West Hancock at home on Tuesday.
West Hancock 56, Bishop Garrigan 55: The West Hancock girls basketball team emerged victorious in the battle of undefeated teams on Friday in Algona.
Bishop Garrigan held a four-point margin going into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles were able to outscore the Golden Bears 15-11 to hold onto their perfect season.
Junior Rachel Leerar, with her best game of the year, scored 29 points for the Eagles, ten of which she made from the free throw line. Senior Amanda Chizek scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
West Hancock will play at Spirit Lake on Saturday. Bishop Garrigan will play Cherokee Washington on Saturday.
North Union 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50: The Cardinals were handed their third-straight loss on Friday at home.
After leading North Union 17-15 in the first quarter, the Cardinals fell in the hole in the second quarter and were unable to dig themselves out, falling by seven points to finish the game.
Junior Morgan Ryerson led the Cardinals with 23 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers. Jayden Frank followed with 13 points and picked up nine rebounds.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play at Algona on Saturday.
Waukon 56, Charles City 32: The Charles City girls basketball team was handed its fourth-straight loss on Friday.
The Comets offense was limited to just nine points in the first half.
Charles City will play Iowa Falls-Alden at home on Monday.
Boys basketball
Saint Ansgar 67, Newman Catholic 64
After losing most of its starting lineup to graduation this season, the Newman Catholic boys basketball team has had to rely on its young players to step into big roles.
With those young players come flashes of potential, like on Friday night when the Knights nearly pulled off an impressive comeback against St. Ansgar, only to fall agonizingly short in the final seconds, 67-64.
You have free articles remaining.
The Knights were down by as much as 11 points in the game, but late in the fourth quarter, had pulled back to within three points. Down 60-52 midway through the fourth, momentum shifted Newman's way when freshman Max Burt was fouled while driving toward the basket. After the ball went in, Burt added a third point on the ensuing free throw.
Saints senior Erik Gerdts got two more points with a bucket of his own, to boost the Saints' lead back to eight points, at 63-55.
A 3-pointer then brought the Knights' to within five.
Trying to stop the clock, the Knights fouled Gerdts. The senior made both baskets to push the lead back to seven points. Newman got the ball back, and Burt drove toward the basket and tipped it in to make the score 65-60.
After an overthrown pass from Saints' senior Jack Sievert, the Knights got the ball back and quickly scored again on a bucket from junior James Matthews, much to the delight of the Newman Catholic bench, and its animated head coach, Jerry Gatton.
Gatton called a timeout with just seconds remaining. The Knights fouled Gerdts again, trying to stop the clock, and he again made both of his baskets, as the Saints went up by five points.
Burt managed to get one more bucket before time expired, but it was too late. With the three-point loss, the Knights fell to 5-5 on the season. Newman Catholic outscored the Saints in the fourth quarter, 26-16.
Burt and fellow freshman Doug Taylor both finished the game with a team-high 15 points.
With the victory, St. Ansgar improved its record to 5-5. The Saints will play on Tuesday, against Central Springs. The Knights will also play on Tuesday, at Osage.
Clear Lake 53, Humboldt 48: The Clear Lake boys basketball team posted its seventh win of the season on Friday.
The Lions will play at Forest City on Saturday.
Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont- CAL 37: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team was handed its fifth-straight loss on Friday.
Algona dominated the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 43-12. Hampton-Dumont-CAL came out fighting in the third quarter but was unable to bridge the gap.
Senior Wyatt Sutter and junior Benji Sauke each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Osage at home on Monday. Algona will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Saturday.
Rockford 31, North Butler 28: The Rockford boys basketball team won their sixth game of the season on Friday.
The Warriors were down 13-7 after the first quarter, but were able to outscore the Bearcats in each following quarter for the win.
Senior starters Trey Norby and Matt Schubert each scored ten points for the Warriors.
Rockford will play at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday. North Butler will play Northwood-Kensett at home on Tuesday.
West Fork 76, Nashua-Plainfield 49: One night after experiencing its first loss of the season, the West Fork boys basketball team quickly got back to its old ways.
On Friday night, the Warhawks dominated Nashua-Plainfield over the final three quarters, for a 76-49 loss.
After the first quarter, the Huskies led the Warhawks, 19-13. West Fork bounced back with 20 points in the second quarter, 20 in the third quarter, and 21 in the fourth.
Senior Ian Latham led the team with 17 points, and also collected seven rebounds. Junior Jakob Washington finished with a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds on the night.
West Fork will play on Tuesday, at Iowa Falls-Alden.
Lake Mills 60, Forest City 35: The Lake Mills boys basketball team earned its seventh straight victory on Friday night, with a dominant 60-35 victory over Forest City.
A combination of solid offense and shut-down defense from the Bulldogs kept the Indians off balance. Lake Mills allowed just five points of offense in both the second and fourth quarters to Forest City. The Bulldogs outscored the Indians 31-17 in the first half, and 29-18 in the second half.
Noah Miller led the Indians in scoring, with 13 points.
Forest City played at Clear lake on Saturday night. Results were not known at press-time. Lake Mills will play on Tuesday, against West Hancock.
Bishop Garrigan 80, West Hancock 29: The Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team won its fifth straight game on Friday night, as the Golden Bears dominated West Hancock, 80-29.
After the first quarter, Garrigan held a five-point lead, at 17-12. Over the final three quarter,s the Golden Bears outscored the Eagles, 63-17. In the second half, the Eagles scored just 10 points, three of which came in the third quarter.
With the win, Bishop Garrigan improved to 10-1 on the season. West Hancock's loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Eagles, as they fell to 7-4 on the year.
West Hancock played on Saturday at Spirit Lake. Results were unknown at press-time. Bishop Garrigan will play on Tuesday, against Belmond-Klemme.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, North Union 41: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing win against North Union on Friday. The Cardinals outscored the Warriors 40-18 in the first half, en-route to a 74-41 victory.
Three players scored in double figures for the Cardinals. Senior Landon Dalbeck finished with a team-high 19 points, with junior Hayden Hutcheson and junior Kevin Meyers close behind with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
The win improved GHV's record to 4-5. The Cardinals played Saturday night at Algona. Their next game will come Tuesday, at North Iowa.
Charles City 67, Waukon 63: The Charles City boys basketball team earned its fifth victory of the season with a 67-63 Friday night win over Waukon.
After going into halftime with a 39-25 lead, the Comets managed to hold on, as Waukon outscored them in the second half, 38-28.
JJ Ritter led the way in scoring for the Comets, with 18 points.
Charles City will play again on Tuesday, against New Hampton.