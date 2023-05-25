Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Garner Hayfield Ventura set a new school record in its softball season opener Wednesday, scoring 31 runs to beat Forest City, 31-16, on the road.

GHV and Forest City combined to score 47 runs, with the Cardinals taking control in the fourth inning driving in 10 runs.

GHV sophomore Kate Hejlik went 3-for-5 racking up a pair of doubles and a single, driving in a run and scoring a team leading five runs herself. Senior Addison Hejna led the team with four RBI’s which came off of a single, her only hit of the night.

Baseball

Newman Catholic 10, North Butler 0: The Knights run-ruled the Bearcats in five innings advancing to 8-1 on the season.

Newman Catholic sophomore Adam Henrich bounced back from his first start of the season against Denver where he gave up six runs and two walks in the first inning. He racked up six strikeouts and allowed only two hits off 81 pitches against the Bearcats.

Senior Max Burt scored three runs for the Knights, one coming off a solo shot home run. Toby Kesten only needed one swing to drive in three runs for the Knights, rackning up his ninth hit of his junior season.

Lake Mills 21, Belmond-Klemme 9: The Bulldogs relied on clutch hitting and base running to remain undefeated and pick up their first road win of the season.

Junior Chase Gaetzke was the difference maker for the Bulldogs offensively, driving in three runs off of a single and a triple and scored four runs himself.

Lake Mills totaled 16 stolen bases with four coming from senior Brady Hanson. The Bulldogs proved their patience in the batter’s box drawing nine walks, with five coming from senior Caycee Barrett.

Forest City 11, Garner Hayfield Ventura 1: Indians pitcher Jack Thompson shined in first start of the season, allowing only two hits on 84 pitches and struck out four Cardinals batters.

Omar Beaz went 2-for-3 on the night and was responsible for the Indians only XBH of the night, finishing with a double, a single and a pair of RBI’s.

Rockford 11, West Fork 1: The Warriors scored seven runs in the fifth inning and run rule the Warhawks, and pick up their first win of the season.

Junior Nic Groven embraced his leadoff spot in Rockfords lineup and was just a home run away from hitting for the cycle. Groven finished a perfect 4-for-4 on the night, with a pair of singles a double and a triple along with driving in two runners.

Eagle Grove 17, West Hancock 2: Eagle Grove scored seven runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to run away with a victory on the road.

Senior Ryan Barnes of West Hancock couldn’t find the zone during his first start of the season, walking eight batters on 57 pitches and giving up four runs.

Eagle Grove freshman Syrus Willard went a perfect 4-for-4 on the night, driving in three runs on a pair of doubles and singles.

Janesville 15, Riceville 5: Senior Keegan Eastman slams two triples and drives in seven runs to grab the win in Janesville's season opener. Eastman also struck out 11 Riceville batters with 83 pitches over five innings.

Freshman Talan Pletz was unstoppable in his varsity debut, making his presence felt with a perfect 3-for-3 night driving in six runners, and was just a triple away from hitting the cycle.

Softball

Lake Mills 7, Belmond-Klemme 3: Dottie Byars struck out 14 Broncos batters and allowed just two hits over seven innings to pick up the win on the road.

The Bulldogs only extra base hit of the night came off of a double from senior Natalie Brandenburg, but were ultimately able to get the job done against freshman pitcher Kaylen Morris racking up seven singles throughout the night.

West Fork 12, Rockford 0: Libby Trewin throws a 12-strikeout no hitter against the Warriors and picks up her second win of the season in as many starts.

Trewin was on fire on the road against Rockford, having a near perfect game walking just two batters over five innings and 67 pitches. She also drove in a pair of runners with a single.

Fellow Warhawk sophomore Preslee Dickman, went 3-for4 on the night with a pair of singles and a double driving in two runners.

Eagle Grove 11, West Hancock 1: Eagle Grove dominate with an early lead three run on the road and make short work of West Hancock.

It took Eagle Grove junior Brooklyn Osborn only 43 pitches to strike out seven West Hancock batters and allowed just two hits and one walk through five innings.