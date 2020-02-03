High school roundup: GHV boys down Newman Catholic

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team broke out in the second quarter en route to a 65-42 win against Newman Catholic on Saturday at home.
After being knotted at 13-13 after one quarter, the Cardinals won each of the remaining quarters for the 23-point margin of victory.
Three Cardinals (9-9) scored in double figures, with junior Kevin Meyers scoring a game-high 17 points, followed by senior Landon Dalbeck’s 16 points and junior Zachary Suby’s 15 points.
Junior Brody Boehnke had a team-high 10 rebounds for GHV.
GHV is at Clear Lake on Thursday, while Newman Catholic (8-9) is at Central Springs on Tuesday.
Xavier 61, Charles City 47: The Charles City boys basketball team fell to 9-7 with a 61-47 loss Saturday at home.
Xavier held Charles City to just four first-quarter points and held a 36-18 lead at halftime. The Comets outscored Xavier 29-25 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.
Charles City is at Waukon on Friday.
Turkey Valley 68, Riceville 29: The Riceville boys basketball team fell to 5-12 with a 68-29 loss on Saturday at home.
The game was never in doubt as Turkey Valley jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead and took a 38-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Riceville hosts Dunkerton on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Dike-New Hartford 75, Osage 41: The Osage girls basketball team fell for only the second time, losing 75-41 Saturday at Dike-New Hartford.
Dike-New Hartford jumped out early and never looked back, taking a 51-27 lead at halftime and outscoring the Green Devils (14-2) in each quarter, while holding them to just 14 second-half points.
Osage shot just 31 percent (14 of 45) from the floor and was just 6-for-18 from beyond the 3-point line.
Junior Dani Johnson paced the Green Devils with 17 points and 10 rebounds, whole junior Ellie Bobinet scored 10 points. Both hit two 3-pointers.
Osage played at Central Springs on Monday and is at Rockford on Tuesday.
Turkey Valley 57, Riceville 41: The Riceville girls basketball team fell to 10-8 with a 57-41 loss on Saturday at home.
Freshman Madison Mauer paced the Wildcats with 16 points, hitting 6 of 11 shots and also went 4-for-4 free throws.
Sophomore O’Malley Fair and freshman Joy Beran each had 14 rebounds for Riceville.
The Wildcats host Dunkerton on Tuesday.