High school roundup: GHV boys down Newman Catholic

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team broke out in the second quarter en route to a 65-42 win against Newman Catholic on Saturday at home.

After being knotted at 13-13 after one quarter, the Cardinals won each of the remaining quarters for the 23-point margin of victory.

Three Cardinals (9-9) scored in double figures, with junior Kevin Meyers scoring a game-high 17 points, followed by senior Landon Dalbeck’s 16 points and junior Zachary Suby’s 15 points.

Junior Brody Boehnke had a team-high 10 rebounds for GHV.

GHV is at Clear Lake on Thursday, while Newman Catholic (8-9) is at Central Springs on Tuesday.

Xavier 61, Charles City 47: The Charles City boys basketball team fell to 9-7 with a 61-47 loss Saturday at home.

Xavier held Charles City to just four first-quarter points and held a 36-18 lead at halftime. The Comets outscored Xavier 29-25 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

Charles City is at Waukon on Friday.

Turkey Valley 68, Riceville 29: The Riceville boys basketball team fell to 5-12 with a 68-29 loss on Saturday at home.