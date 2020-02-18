You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
High school roundup: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys advance
0 comments
alert

High school roundup: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys advance

{{featured_button_text}}
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball vs West Hancock - Dalbeck 1

Landon Dalbeck (#10) runs down court in a game against West Hancock on Jan. 21 in Garner.

 Lisa Grouette

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and then had to stave off Belmond-Klemme in a 70-56 victory in the Class 2A-District 5 on Monday night in Garner.

Senior Landon Dalbeck and junior Kevin Meyers paced the Cardinals (12-10) with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while junior Hayden Hutcheson contributed 10. Meyers also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura moves on to the second round against Forest City (14-7) at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Northwood-Kensett 51, Central Springs 47

The Vikings won their third game of the season Monday night, downing the Panthers 51-47 in the Class 1A-District 3 at Central Springs.

Junior JT Whitelow had a big night, scoring 25 points on 9 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Two other Vikings scored in double figures, with junior Caden Roberts and sophomore Kyle Nichols each scoring 10 points. Nichols also had a game-high nine rebounds.

Sophomore Angel Jose had a team-high 13 points for the Panthers, while junior Tyler Marino and senior Mason Hanft each contributed 11 points. Sophomore Drew Kelley had a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Vikings will play at Lake Mills (19-2) in an 8 p.m. tip-off on Thursday. The Panthers end the season at 3-20.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News