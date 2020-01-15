High school roundup: Des Moines Valley too much for Mason City girls

The Mason City girls basketball team walked away from a road trip to West Des Moines Valley with a one-point win earlier in the season, but the Tigers have found their stride lately, thanks in large part to a stingy defense.
That defense was the big difference as Valley dominated the second half of the rematch in a 57-30 win on Tuesday.
“They have great length,” Mohawks coach Curt Klaahsen said of Valley. “We had good shots in the first half, but we just couldn’t get them to go.”
Mason City was held to just 14 first-half points, but the Mohawks were also stout on the defensive side as they trailed by just seven at intermission.
Valley, though, went on a 14-5 run in the opening moments of the third quarter and ultimately outscored the Mohawks 36-16 in the second half.
For Valley, it was its fourth consecutive victory and the fourth game in a row that the Tigers have held their opponent to 35 points or less.
Anna Deets led Mason City with a hard-earned 10 points.
Jada Williams finished with nine for the Mohawks.
Grace Plummer, Alex Honnold and Maddie Brown combined for 50 for Valley.
Mason City (7-6) is slated to travel to Fort Dodge on Friday.
The Mohawks return home on Tuesday when they entertain Des Moines Roosevelt.
Girls basketball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Nevada 50: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team continues its undefeated season with a win on the road on Tuesday.
After falling behind by two points by the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 21-13 tear in the fourth to take the lead and claim their 11th win of the season.
Senior Courtney Miller led the Bulldogs with 15 points, followed by sophomore Avery Hanson with 11 points.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play Clear Lake at home on Thursday.
St. Ansgar 55, Central Springs 28: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team expanded its winning streak to 10 games on Tuesday.
Leading the Panthers by five points at halftime, the Saints came out in the second half with force, outscoring the Panthers 34-12 for the hefty win.
With a season high of 23 points, senior Hali Anderson led the Saints from the field, shooting 9-21 and dropping three 3-pointers. Junior Gracie Urbatsch scored 13 points, hitting six from the free throw line and grabbing nine rebounds.
St. Ansgar will play North Iowa at home on Thursday. Central Springs will play Osage at home on Friday.
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 27: The Rockford girls basketball team was handed its seventh-straight loss on Tuesday.
After an even first quarter tied at seven, the Huskies dominated the floor, outscoring the Warriors 52-20 the rest of the game.
Senior Sierra Kuhlers led the Warriors with eight points and pulled down nine rebounds. Senior Amber Reams followed with seven points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Rockford will play West Fork at home on Friday.
North Butler 35, Northwood-Kensett 34: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team lost a heart breaker on Tuesday.
With a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Vikings were hoping to grab their third win of the season. The Bearcats, however, were able to edge out the Vikings to win by one point for their third straight victory.
Junior Ruthie Conlin led the Vikings with 12 points, shooting 5-8 from the field. Senior Jaela Parks followed with seven points, hitting 5-5 from the free throw line.
Northwood-Kensett will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Friday.
Forest City 51, Eagle Grove 22: The Forest City girls basketball team is 8-4 for the season after a win on the road on Tuesday.
The Indians put the pressure on early as they led 19-5 after the first quarter, then held the Eagles to just five points in the next two frames.
Starters Shae Dillavou and Erin Caylor each scored 13 points for the Indians. Junior Kaylee Miller scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Forest City will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Friday.
West Hancock 72, Lake Mills 31: The West Hancock girls basketball team continued its perfect season in a dominant fashion on Tuesday.
The Eagles asserted that dominance in the first two frames against the Bulldogs, outscoring Lake Mills 27-6 in each of those frames.
Sophomore Kennedy Kelly led the way with 23 points, hitting 10-16 from the field, including three 3-pointers.
Lake Mills senior Jessa Gasteiger scored 11 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Junior Taylor Ingledue pulled down ten rebounds.
West Hancock will play Eagle Grove at home on Friday. Lake Mills will play Belmond-Klemme at home of Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, North Iowa 10: The Cardinals picked up their fourth win of the season on Tuesday.
The Cardinals dominated the offense as they outscored the Bison 45-5 in the first half. While the offense slowed in the second half, the damage was already done for the Bison, who remain winless for the year.
Junior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals with 21 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Chloe Frank followed with 16 points.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play at Forest City on Friday. North Iowa will play at St. Ansgar on Friday.
New Hampton 72, Charles City 60: The Charles City girls basketball team was handed its tenth loss of the season on Tuesday.
After keeping within one point going into halftime, the Comets lost control as the Chickasaws exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Comets 19-9.
Charles City will play Decorah at home on Friday.
Clarksville 61, Riceville 45: The Riceville girls basketball team falls to 8-4 on the season after a loss on Tuesday.
Keeping the score within two points after the first quarter, the wheels came off as the Wildcats were outscored 45-31 in the remaining frames.
Starters Josie Gansen, Brynn Hemann and O'Malley Fair each scored ten points for the Wildcats and collected 20 of the team's 29 rebounds.
Riceville will play at Tripoli on Friday.
Osage 65, Newman Catholic 37: The Osage girls basketball team claimed a seventh-straight win on Tuesday at home.
After leading the Knights by three in the first quarter, the Green Devils went on a tear, outscoring the Knights 54-29 in the next three frames.
Senior Sidney Brandau led the way with 27 points, shooting 13-24 from the field. Senior Melanie Bye and Dani Johnson each hit three from beyond the arc.
Newman Catholic Kealan Curley led the Knights with 12 points.
Osage will play at Central Springs on Friday. Newman Catholic will play North Butler at home on Friday.
Boys basketball
Des Moines Valley 83, Mason City 45: The Mason City boys basketball team has learned to live with being undersized.
Generally, a four-guard set helps the Mohawks remain competitive with their quickness on both ends of the floor.
When Mason City has had some difficulty this season, it was when an opponent presents both size and speed.
On Tuesday, the Mohawks ran into a West Des Moines Valley team that features those traits, and the results was an 83-45 Valley win in a game that got away from the Mohawks in the second half.
“Our guys fought hard,” Mohawks coach Nick Trask said. “But we have seen a lot of that size and speed combination this year.”
Eli Raridon, a 6-foot-6 sophomore for Valley, set the tone early as he netted 15 points in a first quarter that saw the Tigers jump out to a 21-8 lead.
Mason City managed to hang around in the second quarter, but Valley finished the third quarter on a 13-2 run that put the lead at 22 entering the fourth quarter.
Austin Richardson, the lone Mohawk starter over six foot, scored eight of his team-high 11 in the third quarter before Valley pulled away.
“I’ve always been a smaller big guy,” said the 6-3 Richardson. “It’s a good challenge, even if I am outsized.”
Rashawn Marshall added eight off the bench for the Mohawks, all in the fourth quarter.
Raridon finished with 27 to lead all scorers.
Mason City (3-7) will look to pick up a key win in its next outing as it is schedule to travel to Fort Dodge on Friday night to face a Dodger squad that is mired in an 11-game losing streak.
The Tigers now stand at 7-3 after their sixth win in the past seven games.
Osage 74, Newman Catholic 64: The Osage boys basketball team picked up its fourth-straight win Tuesday at home.
The Green Devils built their lead in the first half and, despite the Knights gaining ground in the third quarter, held on for a ten-point victory, their 11th for the season.
Osage senior Jonah Bluhm led the Green Devils with 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Senior Thor Maakestad followed with 16 points, hitting 11-12 from the free throw line.
Newman Catholic senior Sammy Kratz scored 16 points for the Knights, shooting 7-11 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Freshman Max Burt scored 15 points.
Osage will play at Central Springs on Friday. Newman Catholic will play North Butler at home on Friday.
St. Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team picked up its third-straight win on Tuesday, improving to 6-5 for the season.
The Saints slowly built up their lead, outscoring the Panthers in each quarter, keeping just out of their reach.
Senior Jack Sievert led the Saints with 18 points, hitting 8-13 from the field, followed by ten points each from Erik Gerdts and Cade Duckert.
Central Springs sophomore Angel Jose led the Panthers with 16 points, followed by senior Trenton Wirtjes with 15 points.
St. Ansgar will play North Iowa at home on Thursday. Central Springs will play Osage at home on Friday.
West Fork 73, Iowa Falls-Alden 56: The Warhawks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in winning their 11th game against only one loss on Tuesday on the road.
Junior Kayden Ames had a game-high 28 points, connecting on 11 of 15 shots, including 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line.
Senior Ian Latham finished with 16 points, hitting 6 of 10 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, while junior Jakob Washington had 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
West Fork is scheduled to play at Rockford on Friday.
Rockford 54, Nashua-Plainfield 42: A big second quarter propelled the Warriors to their seventh victory on Tuesday night on the road.
Rockford was paced by sophomore Kolton Lyman and junior Justice Jones with 15 points each. Lyman hit four 3-pointers and added three free throws, while Jones was 6 of 8 from the floor and 2 of from the line.
Senior Matt Schubert led the Warriors with 12 rebounds and four blocks, and finished the game with eight points.
Rockford shot a scorching 59 percent from the floor (20-for-36) and was 5 of 10 from beyond the 3-point line.
Rockford will host West Fork on Friday if weather permits.
Northwood-Kensett 51, North Butler 48: The Vikings outscored the Bearcats 21-9 in the fourth quarter Tuesday and winning for only the second time this season.
After falling behind 23-19 at halftime, and 39-30 after three quarters, Northwood-Kensett caught fire and put North Butler away with a strong final frame.
Vikings' sophomore Jason Hanson had a team-high 15 points on 5 of shooting, while nailing 5 of 7 free throws. Junior TJ Whitelow had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Northwood-Kensett.
The Vikings are scheduled to play at Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, North Iowa 49: The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead, then staved off the Bison until putting the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
Senior Landon Dalbeck had a huge night for GHV with a game-high 26 points, while junior Kevin Meyers finished with 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Cardinals (5-6) are at Forest City on Thursday.
Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18: The Indians made quick work of Eagle Grove, jumping out to a 26-12 halftime lead and never looking back to improve to 8-6.
On a night when 11 Forest City players scored, sophomore Andrew Snyder had a team-high 14 points, while junior Noah Miller and senior Riley Helgesen finished with 10 points each. Helgesen also had a team-high six rebounds.
Forest City hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.
Charles City 66, New Hampton 39: A big fourth quarter propelled the Comets to its sixth win of the season against four losses.
Holding a slim 38-31 lead after three quarters, Charles City outscored New Hampton 28-8 in the final frame for the margin of victory.
The Comets host Decorah on Thursday night.
Lake Mills 68, West Hancock 28: Lake Mills had a 20-point lead after the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way on Tuesday night, handing the Eagles their sixth loss against seven victories.
The Eagles were kept to their lowest output of the season, scoring one more point than they did in an 80-29 loss to Bishop Garrigan on Jan. 10.
West Hancock hosts Eagle Grove on Thursday night.
Riceville 56, Clarksville 34: The Wildcats improved to 4-7 after outscoring Clarksville 20-6 in the fourth quarter for the margin of victory on Tuesday night.
Senior Sullivan Fair paced Riceville with 23 points, hitting 8 of 15 shots, including two 3-pointers. Senior Tanner Swenson also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting.
The Wildcats hit 15 of 21 free throws in the win.
Riceville is scheduled to play at Tripoli on Friday night.
Wrestling
Hampton-Dumont-CAL edges North Butler-Clarksville
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team won eight matches, including four by fall, on Tuesday night.
Winners for the Bulldogs were: Jack Showalter (120 pounds), Andyn Showalter (132), Jaycob Martzahn (138), Carl Barkema (145), David Cornejo (152), Braden Hansen (160), Bryan Flores (170), Elias Cortez (195).
Forest City downs Belmond-Klemme, South Hamilton
The Forest City wrestling team defeated Belmond-Klemme 68-12 and South Hamilton 65-18 on Tuesday night.
Winners for the Indians against Belmond-Klemme were: Brock Moore (120 pounds) by fall at 1:10, Ethan Sesker (126) by fall at 2:56, Austin Kirschbaum (132) by fall at 1:11, Kaleb Umbaugh (138), Hayden Hoffmeyer (145) by technical fall, Cadin fleener (152) by fall at 3:39, Kristian Gunderson (160) by fall at 1:49, Blake Skjeie (170), Reese Moore (182), Drake Freeman (195) by decision, Austin Kelso (285), and Kellen Moore (113) by fall at 47 seconds.
Against South Hamilton, winners were: Kellen Moore, Brock Moore, Sesker by fall at 27 seconds, Kirschbaum by fall at 4:23, Umbaugh by fall at 1:49, Hoffmeyer by fall at 1:54, Fleener by fall at 1:12, Gunderson by fall at 58 seconds, Reese Moore by technical fall, and Austin Kelso by fall at 1:20.