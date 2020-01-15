High school roundup: Des Moines Valley too much for Mason City girls

Eli Raridon, a 6-foot-6 sophomore for Valley, set the tone early as he netted 15 points in a first quarter that saw the Tigers jump out to a 21-8 lead.

Mason City managed to hang around in the second quarter, but Valley finished the third quarter on a 13-2 run that put the lead at 22 entering the fourth quarter.

Austin Richardson, the lone Mohawk starter over six foot, scored eight of his team-high 11 in the third quarter before Valley pulled away.

“I’ve always been a smaller big guy,” said the 6-3 Richardson. “It’s a good challenge, even if I am outsized.”

Rashawn Marshall added eight off the bench for the Mohawks, all in the fourth quarter.

Raridon finished with 27 to lead all scorers.

Mason City (3-7) will look to pick up a key win in its next outing as it is schedule to travel to Fort Dodge on Friday night to face a Dodger squad that is mired in an 11-game losing streak.

The Tigers now stand at 7-3 after their sixth win in the past seven games.

Osage 74, Newman Catholic 64: The Osage boys basketball team picked up its fourth-straight win Tuesday at home.