High school roundup: Clear Lake girls win 7th straight

The Clear Lake girls basketball team picked up its seventh straight win Tuesday on the road with a 65-28 win over Webster City.
The Lions took an early lead after a 17-10 first quarter, then went on to keep Lynx scoring under 10 points for each following quarter.
Senior Sara Faber led the Lions with 24 points, shooting 11-18 from the field and picked up four steals. Junior Darby Dodd had 11 points and junior Chelsey Holck had 10 points.
Clear Lake will play Crestwood at home on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Humboldt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team was handed only its second loss of the year Tuesday on the road.
The Bulldogs trailed the Wildcats by 18 points going into halftime. After an 18-5 run in the third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to get within three points going into the final frame. The Wildcats, however, manged to pad their lead and defeat the Bulldogs by 15 points, bringing their record to 14-2.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play at Webster City on Friday.
Osage 63, North Butler 25: The Osage girls basketball team won its 11th straight game Tuesday on the road.
The Osage defense put pressure on the Bearcats early and often, holding their scoring to eight points or less in each quarter.
Leading the offense was senior Sidney Brandau with 16 points, who shoot 7-13 from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds. Junior Ellie Bobinet followed with 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
Osage will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Friday. North Butler will play West Fork at home on Tuesday.
West Fork 53, Central Springs 22: The West Fork boys basketball team picked up its eighth win of the season on Tuesday.
The Warhawks' offense set the tone early, leading the Panthers 15-6 after the first quarter and allowed only two more points in the first half.
Senior Emily Caspers led the Warhawks with 19 points, shooting 8-13 from the field. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.
West Fork will play at St. Ansgar on Friday. Central Springs will play Rockford at home on Friday.
St. Ansgar 61, Nashua-Plainfield 24: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team improves to 14-2 for the season after a win on the road on Tuesday.
The Saints' defense kept the Huskies at bay, allowing only five points in each of the first two quarters while the offense gained an 18 point lead going into halftime.
Leading the offense was junior Brooklyn Hackbart, who scored 22 points and dominated the boards with 19 of the Saints 40 rebounds. Hackbart and junior Hali Anderson each had four steals.
St. Ansgar will play West Fork at home on Friday.
Lake Mills 75, Eagle Grove 40: The Lake Mills girls basketball team picked up its seventh win of the season Tuesday on the road.
The Bulldogs' defense was key against the Eagles, which pulled down 25 of 37 total rebounds and tallied 16 steals.
The offense was led by senior Jessa Gasteiger, who scored 25 points, hit four 3-pointers, hit 7-9 from the free throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds. Sophomore Leah Moen scored 16 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
Lake Mills will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Friday.
West Hancock 79, North Iowa 10: The West Hancock girls basketball team downed North Iowa on Tuesday to remain undefeated for the season.
The Eagles offense was relentless, taking a 36-3 lead after the first quarter. The defense, equally stingy, allowed only two second-half points.
Junior Rachel Leerar had 22 points, followed by senior Mahayla Faust with 12 points. senior Amanda Chizek pulled down 17 rebounds.
West Hancock will play Forest City at home on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36: The Golden Bears grab their sixth straight win and improve to 16-1 on season Tuesday on the road.
With a slim lead after the first quarter, the Golden Bears went on a 15-4 tear to finish the first half. While outscoring the Bishop Garrigan in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were unable to gain enough ground.
Bishop Garrigan freshman led with 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior Morgan Ryerson led the Cardinals with 11 points, hitting three 2-pointers.
Bishop Garrigan will play North Union at home on Friday. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play at Lake Mills on Friday.
Boys basketball
Clear Lake 65, Webster City 39: The Clear Lake boys basketball team picked up its fifth straight win Tuesday on the road.
The Lions dominated the the Lynx in the first half, outscoring them 38-15.
Sophomore Carson Toebe led the Lions with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Senior Jaylen DeVries grabbed 13 rebounds.
Clear Lake will play Crestwood at home on Thursday.
Humboldt 79, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48: The Bulldogs were handed its tenth loss of the season Tuesday on the road.
The Wildcats tamed the Bulldogs early, leading 25-12 after the first quarter.
Senior Wyatt Sutter led the Bulldogs with nine points, shooting 4-13 from the field.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play at Webster City on Friday.
Osage 50, North Butler 17: The Osage boys basketball team improved to 14-2 for the season Tuesday on the road.
The Green Devils were strong out of the gate, outscoring the Bearcats 10-0 in the first frame and slowly built an insurmountable lead throughout the game.
Senior Jonah Bluhm led with 26 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
Osage will play Nashua-Plainfield at home on Friday. North Butler will play West Fork at home on Tuesday.
West Fork 84, Central Springs 37: The West Fork boys basketball team picked up its seventh-straight win on Tuesday.
The Warhawks fought off the Panthers, holding them to just four first quarter points. After the first half, they led the Panthers 54-17.
Junior Cail Weaver came off the bench with 19 points, hitting 8-13 from the field. Senior Ian Latham followed with 16 points. Both sank three from behind the three-point line.
Central Springs sophomore Angel Jose led the Panthers with 17 points.
West Fork will play at St. Ansgar on Friday. Central Springs will play Rockford at home on Friday.
Nashua-Plainfield 46, St. Ansgar 36: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team was handed its seventh loss of the season Tuesday on the road.
After keeping pace with the Huskies through the first half, the Saints' offense began to slip in the second half, being outscored 29-17 for the loss.
Junior Taylor Hillman led scoring with 13 points, shooting 5-8 from the field.
St. Ansgar will play West Fork at home on Friday.
Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 43: The Lake Mills boys basketball team improves to 15-1 after a win on the road on Tuesday.
Leading by four points after the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on to outscore the Eagles 55-32 to finish the game.
Junior Dashawn Linnen led with 23 points, shooting 9-17 from the field, followed by junior Caleb Bacon with 18 points.
Lake Mills will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Friday.
West Hancock 58, North Iowa 50: The West Hancock boys basketball team improved to 10-8 with a win on the road on Tuesday.
The Eagles trailed the Bison by five points going into the half, but came out in the second half with a 16-8 third quarter and added five more points to their lead to end the game.
Senior Brayden Leerar and junior Tanner Thompson each had 14 points for the Eagles. Leerar sank four from beyond the arc. Thompson was 6-8 from the free throw line.
West Hancock will play Forest City at home on Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53: The Bishop Garrigan boys basketball team improved to 13-2 Tuesday after a win on the road.
The Golden Bears built a 48-32 lead through three quarters, but the Cardinals were a threat in the fourth quarter picking up ground but ultimately falling short of a comeback.
Senior Landon Dalbeck led the Cardinal offense with 22 points, hitting three 3-pointers and 7-8 from the free throw line.
Bishop Garrigan will play at Pocahontas Area on Thursday. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will play at Lake Mills on Friday.
Don Bosco 62, Riceville 37: The Riceville boys basketball team suffered its ninth loss of the season Tuesday on the road in Gilbertville.
The Dons hit the Wildcats early, outscoring Riceville 19-4 in the first quarter and built a 22-point lead to finish the half.
Senior Tanner Swenson led the Wildcats with 14 points, shooting 6-12 from the field. Senior Sullivan Fair followed with 13 points.
Riceville will play at Tripoli on Thursday.
Wrestling
GHV sweeps quad
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team in a quad at Swea City on Tuesday night, as the Cardinals beat West Fork, North Union, and Northwood-Kensett in decisive fashion
GHV won nine the 14 matches against the Warhawks, with two of them coming by fall, in a 50-23 victory.
The Cardinals walloped North Union, winning by a 54-12 score, and beat Northwood-Kensett 45-36 with three pins.
Northwood-Kensett snags two wins in quad
The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team picked up two wins in a quad on Tuesday night, with the Vikings picking up victories over West Fork and North Union.
The Vikings beat West Fork by a 39-24 score, with three wins by fall, and four more coming via forfeit. Northwood fell to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45-36, but ended the day on a good note by crushing North Union, 54-27. Ethan Thofson at 285 pounds beat Jake Anderson by fall at 38 seconds, while the Vikings picked up seven victories by forfeit.
West Fork picks up one win
The West Fork wrestling team won one match at a Tuesday night quad in Swea City, as the Warhawks beat North Union by the slimmest of margins, 31-30. Levi Janssen and Kale Peterson picked up pins at 285 and 106 pounds, respectively, while Cannon Creighton and Rafe Arbegast picked up wins via forfeit.
The Warhawks picked up three match wins in a 50-23 loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and four more in their 39-24 defeat to Northwood-Kensett.
West Hancock gets two victories
The West Hancock wrestling team won two of its three matches on Tuesday night. The Eagles picked up wins over Belmind-Klemme and Gilbert, 66-15, and 39-29, respectively.
In the match against the Broncos, West Hancock won 11 of the 14 matches, six of them coming by fall. The Eagles won eight more matches in the win over Gilbert, four of them by fall.
In the Eagles third match, the team lost to Algona, 38-36.
Clear Lake splits matches
The Clear lake wrestling team split its matches on Tuesday night, downing Newman Catholic 58-15 and falling to Lake Mills 64-11.
In the match against the Knights, the Eagles won 11 of the 14 weight classes, with four coming by way of fall and another by major decision.
Against Lake Mills, the Lions could muster only two match victories, with Dylan Kruckenberg pinning his opponent in 20 seconds at 195 pounds, and Max Currier winning by technical fall at 113 pounds.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL dominates
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team dominated Dike-New Hartford 43-27 and Waterloo East 54-22 on Tuesday night.
Against Dike-New Hartford, the Bulldogs won eight of the 13 matches, with four coming by way of fall and and another by major decision.
In the match against Waterloo East, the Bulldogs nine of the 13 matches, with four coming by fall.
Newman Catholic falls twice
The Newman Catholic wrestling team lost 58-15 to Clear Lake and 66-18 to Webster City on Tuesday night at Clear Lake.
Against the Lions, the Knights won just three matches, including one by fall.
In the match against Webster City, the Knights won three times, all three coming by way of fall.
Newman Catholic's Pasha Molchanov (220) was a double winner for the Lions.