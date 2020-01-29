High school roundup: Clear Lake girls win 7th straight

The Clear Lake girls basketball team picked up its seventh straight win Tuesday on the road with a 65-28 win over Webster City.

The Lions took an early lead after a 17-10 first quarter, then went on to keep Lynx scoring under 10 points for each following quarter.

Senior Sara Faber led the Lions with 24 points, shooting 11-18 from the field and picked up four steals. Junior Darby Dodd had 11 points and junior Chelsey Holck had 10 points.

Clear Lake will play Crestwood at home on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Humboldt 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team was handed only its second loss of the year Tuesday on the road.

The Bulldogs trailed the Wildcats by 18 points going into halftime. After an 18-5 run in the third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to get within three points going into the final frame. The Wildcats, however, manged to pad their lead and defeat the Bulldogs by 15 points, bringing their record to 14-2.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play at Webster City on Friday.

Osage 63, North Butler 25: The Osage girls basketball team won its 11th straight game Tuesday on the road.