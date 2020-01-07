High school roundup: Clear Lake girls basketball loses first game

Senior Amber Reams had a big night for the Warriors, scoring a team-high 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting. She also led Rockford with eight rebounds.

Senior Sierra Kuhlers also scored in double figures for the Warriors with 11 points, while junior Gabby Keith had nine points.

Rockford hosted Osage on Tuesday night and will host North Butler on Friday.

Northwood-Kensett 38, Riceville 33: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team won for only the second time this season, edging Riceville 38-33 on Monday night at home.

In a low scoring game that saw the Vikings score only four points in the first quarter, both teams found their shooting touch in the second and went into the locker room tied 19-19 at halftime.

After falling behind 29-26 after three quarters, Northwood-Kensett outscored Riceville 12-4 in the final frame for the margin of victory.

Senior Jaela parks had a game-high 16 points, including a 12-for-12 night from the free throw line. She also tied senior Clara Davidson with a team-high seven rebounds. Davidson finished with nine points.

Freshman Madison Mauer led Riceville in scoring with eight points, while sophomore O’Malley Fair had seven points.