High school roundup: Clear Lake boys, girls dominate GHV

The Clear Lake girls basketball team improved to 17-2 with a 48-25 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night at home.

After holding the Cardinals to no points in the first quarter, the Lions took an 18-12 lead into the locker room at the half and never looked back.

Senior Sara Faber paced the Lions with 13 points and eight rebounds, while junior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg also scored 13 points, connecting on 5 of 9 of her shots. She also had eight boards.

Junior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals (7-12) with 13 points, making half of GHV’s baskets. The Cardinals shot just 18 percent from the floor.

Clear Lake hosted Humboldt on Friday, and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday. GHV was at North Union on Friday and will host Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Clear Lake 78, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52: The Clear Lake boys basketball team improved to 16-2 with a 78-52 victory against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Thursday night.

The Lions jumped out to a 23-6 first quarter lead and never looked back, outscoring the Cardinals 55-46 the rest of the way for the margin of victory.

No stats were available for Clear Lake.