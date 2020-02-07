High school roundup: Clear Lake boys, girls dominate GHV

The Clear Lake girls basketball team improved to 17-2 with a 48-25 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night at home.
After holding the Cardinals to no points in the first quarter, the Lions took an 18-12 lead into the locker room at the half and never looked back.
Senior Sara Faber paced the Lions with 13 points and eight rebounds, while junior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg also scored 13 points, connecting on 5 of 9 of her shots. She also had eight boards.
Junior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals (7-12) with 13 points, making half of GHV’s baskets. The Cardinals shot just 18 percent from the floor.
Clear Lake hosted Humboldt on Friday, and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday. GHV was at North Union on Friday and will host Eagle Grove on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Clear Lake 78, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52: The Clear Lake boys basketball team improved to 16-2 with a 78-52 victory against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Thursday night.
The Lions jumped out to a 23-6 first quarter lead and never looked back, outscoring the Cardinals 55-46 the rest of the way for the margin of victory.
No stats were available for Clear Lake.
For the 9-10 Cardinals, senior Landon Dalbeck had a team-high 19 points, hitting 5 of 10 shots, including four from 3-point range.
Clear Lake hosted Humboldt on Friday, and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday. GHV played at North Union on Friday, and will host Eagle Grove on Tuesday in its regular-season finale.
Rockford 73, Riceville 61: The Warriors improved to 11-7 with a 73-61 win over Riceville at home on Thursday night.
Rockford jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter, but Riceville came back in the second to outscore the Warriors 21-8 in the second for a 33-28 halftime lead.
The second half belonged to Rockford, which has won four of its last five games.
Senior Matt Schubert led the Warriors with a game-high 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting. He also tallied seven rebounds. Junior Justice Jones also scored in double figures with 16 points. He also had seven assists.
There were no stats available for Riceville.
Rockford played North Butler on Friday and finishes its regular season hosting St. Ansgar on Monday. Riceville hosted Clarksville in its regular-season finale on Friday.
Belmond-Klemme 59, Northwood-Kensett 46: Belmond-Klemme handed Nothwood-Kensett its 16th loss of the season, downing the Vikings 59-46 on Thursday night at Belmond-Klemme.
Three Vikings scored in double figures, led by junior Kael Julseth with 14 points. Junior TJ Whitelow and sophomore Kyle Nicholas each contributed 10 points in the loss.
Northwood-Kensett hosted Osage on Friday and is at Central Springs on Monday.
Girls basketball
New Hampton 62, Central Springs 32: Central Springs fell to 8-12 with a 62-32 loss against New Hampton on Thursday night at home.
New Hampton dominated from the start, taking a 40-18 lead into the locker room at halftime and then padding the lead in the second half.
Central Springs hosts Northwood-Kensett on Monday.
Riceville 48, Rockford 45: In a close game from the start, Riceville had enough to pull off a 48-45 victory at Rockford on the road Thursday night.
The win was the second straight for the 12-8 Wildcats after losing three consecutive games.
After falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter, Riceville came back and took an 18-17 lead into the locker room at the half.
After a back-and-forth third quarter where both teams scored 16 points, Riceville came back to outscore Rockford 14-12 in the final quarter for the three-point margin of victory.
No stats were available for Riceville.
For Rockford, seniors Amber Reams and Sierra Kuhlers led the Warriors with nine points apiece. Reams also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Riceville hosted Clarksville on Friday night and finishes its regular season Thursday at home with Nashua-Plainfield.
Rockford played North Butler on Friday and will host St. Ansgar on Monday.
Belmond-Klemme 64, Northwood-Kensett 47: Northwood-Kensett jumped out to an 11-point first quarter lead, but couldn’t sustain the scoring, falling 64-47 to Belmond-Klemme on the road Thursday night.
Belmond_klemme came back in the middle quarters, holding the Vikings (2-17) to just nine total points, which was the difference in the game.
Sophomore Carly Hengesteg paced Northwood-Kensett with 14 points, hitting 4 of 8 shots from the field and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
The Vikings played Osage on Friday and are at Central Springs on Monday.