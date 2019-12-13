Algona made quick work of Forest City, jumping out to an 18-4 first-period lead en route to a 61-24 win Thursday night at Forest City.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0, while the Indians fell to 3-2 on the season.
Algona held a 31-10 lead at halftime against the cold-shooting Indians, who shot just 20 percent from the floor (9-of-44), including just 1-of-17 three-pointers.
Seniors Josh Olson and Riley Helgeson, and sophomore Andrew Snyder led nine Forest City players who scored in the game with four points each.
Algona played at Humboldt on Friday night and will take on crosstown rival Bishop Garrigan on Saturday.
Forest City played at North Iowa on Friday and will next host West Hancock on Dec. 20.
Wrestling
OSAGE
The Osage wrestling team dominated at the West Hancock quad meet on Thursday, winning all three of its matches.
The Green Devils won seven of their matches by fall, four matches by forfeit and two by technical fall against Newman Catholic for a score of 76-6.
Ryan Adams (138 pounds), Joey Potter (145), Noah O'Malley (152), Zach Williams (160), Spencer Mooberry (170), Colin Muller (182), Keaton Muller (195), Conner Smith (285) and Spencer Adams (132) each won their matches.
Osage beat West Hancock 56-18 Thursday with five falls, three forfeits and two major decisions.
Noah O'Malley (152 pounds), Zach Williams (160), Spencer Mooberry (170), Colin Muller ((182), Keaton Muller (195), Garrett Tusler (106), Nicholas Fox (120), Joe Sullivan (126), Spencer Adams (132) and Ryan Adams (138) each won their matches.
Osage defeated Forest City 47-21, winning four matches by decision, four by fall, one by forfeit and one by technical fall.
Ryan Adams (138 pounds), Joey Potter (145), Noah O'Malley (152), Zach Williams (160), Spencer Mooberry (170), Keaton Muller (195), Jett Nehls (220), Nicholas Fox (120) and Joe Sullivan each won theirs matches.
NEWMAN CATHOLIC
The Newman Catholic wrestling team got swept in three matches during the West Hancock quad meet on Thursday.
Against Osage, Cael Wollner (113 pounds) recorded the only Knight match win with a fall against Skyler Wright.
Newman fared better against West Hancock, winning four of its matches. Wollner won his second match of the night with a fall against Derek Oberhelman. Pete Miller (132) Nash Holmgaard (160) and Holden Hensley (170) also won their matches.
The Knights won two of their matches against Forest City, with Hensley (170) winning by major decision and Cael Wollner by forfeit.
FOREST CITY
Forest City won two of its matches during the West Hancock quad meet on Thursday.
The Indians won 66-10 against Newman Catholic, winning five matches by fall, four by forfeit and one each decision, major decision and technical fall.
Hayden Hoffmeyer (145 pounds), Wyatt Gelhaus (152), Kristian Gunderson (160), Reese Moore (182), Drake Freeman (195), Austin Kelson (285), Austin Kirschbaum (132) and Kaleb Umbaugh (138) each won their matches.
Against West Hancock, the Indians won four matches by fall, three by forfeit and two decisions.
Kaleb Umbaugh (138 pounds), Hayden Hoffmeyer (145), Kristian Gunderson (160), Reese Moore (182), Drake Freeman (195), Robay Birri (106), Kellen Moore (120) and Austin Kirschbaum (132) each won their matches.
Forest City lost its match against Osage, winning three matches by fall and one by decision.
Austin Kirschbaum (132), Reese Moore (182) and Robay Birri (106) each won their matches.
WEST HANCOCK
West Hancock won one of its three matches Thursday as it hosted a quad meet at home.
The Eagles beat Newman Catholic with six falls and two forfeits for a score of 48-19.
Matt Larson (138 pounds), Kane Zuehl (145), Irvin Gomez (152), Holden Hensley (170), Justin Ausborn (182), Mathew Francis (195), Tanner Hagen (220), Chandler Redenius (285) and Isaac Madson (120) each won their matches.
West Hancock won five matches in its loss to Forest City.
Irvin Gomez (152), Justin Ausborn (170), Tanner Hagen (220), Chandler Redenius (285) and Derek Oberhelman (113) each won their matches.
Seniors Hagen (220) and Redenius (285) each recorded their third win of the night in the Eagles' loss to Osage.
Zuehl (145) and Oberhelman (113) also won their matches.
CLEAR LAKE
The Clear Lake wrestling team split a triangular meet on Thursday at Clarion-Godlfield-Dows.
Against St. Edmond, the Lions beat the Gaels with four falls and six forfeits.
Ronnie Orres (106 pounds), Max Currier (120), Sam Nelson (126), Caden Jones and Thomas Gansen (145) each won their matches.
The Lions fell to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, winning six matches.
Dylan Krukenberg (220), Marcus Skidmore (106), Sam Nelson (126), Isaiah Smith (138) and Anthony Aragon each won their matches.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT
The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team went 1-2 at the Nashua-Plainfield quad meet on Thursday.
The Vikings beat West Fork 54-18, winning five matches by fall and four by forfeit.
Gideon Rollene (220), Treycen Rollene (106), Dalton Logeman (113), Monte Sims (120), Drew Wilder (126), Caden Schrage (132), Drake Tiedemann (138), Josiah Kliment (145) and Brandon Varner (152) each won their matches.
Against Nashua-Plainfield, The Vikings won two matches by fall. one by forfeit and one by sudden victory.
Caden Schrage (132), Drake Tiedemann (138) and Josiah Kliment (145) each won their matches.
In the Vikings loss to Eagle Grove, Gideon Rollene (220), Treycen Rollene (106), Caden Schrage (132), Drake Tiedemann (138), and Josiah Kliment (145) each won their matches.
WEST FORK
The West Fork wrestling team was swept in its three matches Thursday during the Nashua-Plainfield quad meet.
Against the home team, the Warhawks only beat the Huskies in one match, when heavyweight Levi Janssen beat Jarrett Petersen by fall. The Warhawks won one more match by forfeit.
Janssen (285) also led the Warhawks against Northwood-Kensett with its lone win by fall.
The Warhawks had their best performance in a loss to Eagle Grove, winning four matches by fall.
Rafe Arbegast (106), Dakota Lau (152), Ki Janssen (160) and Carson Nuehring (170) each won their matches.
LAKE MILLS
The Lake Mills wrestling team swept its home varsity quad meet on Thursday.
Against Central Springs, the Bulldogs had six wins by fall.
Kinser Hanson (113), Tyler Helgeson (132), Dalton Thorson (138), Brett Peterson (145), Casey Hanson (152), Ashten Love (160), Elijah Wagner (170), Brady Hanson (182) and Teddy Behrends (220) each won their matches.
In its matches against North Union and St. Ansgar, Lake Mills dominated the mat, losing only one match to each opponent. The Bulldogs forfeited one weight class against North Union and Chris Jamtgaard (285) carried the only loss against St. Ansgar, losing by fall.
CENTRAL SPRINGS
The Central Springs wrestling team came away from the Lake Mills quad meet with two wins on Thursday.
In their duals against North Union and St. Ansgar, the Panthers only lost two of fewer matches.
Against North Union, the Panthers won by five falls and six forfeits. Against St. Ansgar, they won by five falls, four forfeits and two major decisions.
In their loss to Lake Mills, Central Springs' Clayton McDonough (120), Bryce McDonough (126), Teddy Behrends (220) and Dalton Dewitt (285) each won their matches.
ST. ANSGAR
The St. Ansgar wrestling team won 1-3 matches at the Lake Mills quad meet on Thursday.
In its win against North Union, the Saints' Tate Mayer (126), Derek Peterson (138), Jaden Hutchinson (145), Lorne Isler (152), Preston Isler (160), Trevor Kruse (182) and Collin Ubben (285) each won their matches.
The Saints only scored points in one match for the other twp duals against Lake Mills and Central Springs. Preston Isler (160) won by fall against the Panthers and Collin Ubben (285) won by fall against Lake Mills.
