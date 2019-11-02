All season long, St. Ansgar has leaned on its running game to outscore its opponents 503-72 during the regular season.
Friday was no different as the Saints ran all over Edgewood-Colesburg 52-21 in the first round of the Class A playoffs at St. Ansgar High School.
After scoring its first touchdown of the game through the air – a 25-yard strike from senior quarterback Cade Duckert to senior receiver Adam Williams – to put the Saints kept it on the ground the rest of the night and took a 30-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Saint were led by senior running back Jack Sievert, who had 26 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Going into the contest, the 6-2, 209 pound senior has carried the ball 190 times for 1,490 yards (7.8 yard average) and led North Iowa with 30 touchdowns.
Junior Ryan Cole added 110 yards on 15 carries and had a pair of scoring runs. Cole's 100-yard rushing night puts the junior over 1,000 yards this season as he entered the game with 923 yards on 78 carries and 16 touchdowns.
The Saints jumped to a 30-0 lead in the opening half before the Vikings scored late in the second quarter.
St. Ansgar out gained Edgewood-Colesburg 461 yards to 295.
The Vikings end the season with 7-3 marks while the Saints (10-0) will facebEarlham (9-1) in the quarter finals in a 7 p.m. Friday game at St. Ansgar High School.
Algona 35, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14: Senior running back Wyatt Wegener led the Bulldogs with 135 yards rushing on 17 carries and two touchdowns as Algona advances to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Wegener came into the game with 1,083 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and six more through the air. He also had 10 solo tackles and three assisted tackles to lead Algona's defense.
Senior running back Garrett Schmidt also scored two TDs for the Bulldogs and had 98 yards on 12 carries.
Algona (10-0) will face Greene County (9-1) in a Class 2A quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Algona High School.
West Lyon 55, Osage 14: The Green Devils had their five-game winning streak snapped in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs Friday night in Osage to end its season with a 5-5 record.
The Green Devils found some success through the air, but were held to just 81 yards on the ground against a stout West Lyon run defense.
Junior quarterback Colin Muller threw for 177 yards, connecting on 14-of-28 passes. He threw two touchdowns, but also was intercepted twice in the Green Devil loss.
Muller came into the game with 22 touchdowns, good for second among North Iowa quarterbacks behind Clear Lake's Jalen DeVries (26). Muller also was second behind DeVries with 1,946 passing yards.
Junior receivers Spencer Mooberry and Thor Maakestad led Osage with four catches and one TD each. Mooberry had 57 yards, while Maakestad finished with 56 yards.
Both Maakestad (661) and Mooberry (573) were in the North Iowa top five in receiving yards coming into the game.
Turkey Valley 52, Rockford 8: The Warriors' season came to an end in the eight-player first round to the No. 2 seed at Turkey Valley.
Rockford (7-3) had won four straight coming into the game, including a 44-12 win over Northwood-Kensett to win the district.
Coming into the game, junior quarterback Will Bushbaum led Rockford with 910 yards on 162 carries and nine touchdowns. He also had 868 yards and 12 TDs through the air.
Junior running back Justice Jones came into the game with 694 yards on 90 carries and had 14 touchdowns.
