MASON CITY—Mason City scores three goals in the second half to breakaway from Des Moines North for a 5-1 victory over the Polar Bears Tuesday to advance to the Region 3 Championship match.

The Riverhawks will play for a Class 3A state tournament berth at Johnston (12-4) Thursday at 7 p.m. The Dragons are 7-0 all-time against Mason City, but the two teams have not played each other since 2017.

The 16 wins is a school record and is just the fourth winning season since 2011. It is also the second post-season win in the last three years for the Riverhawks.

“They did everything they needed to do to be in it,” Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. “We had to just be persistent and keep coming in waves, and we knew eventually they would crack we just needed to make sure we were doing the right things for 80 minutes and be patient about it.”

It was the second victory over the season over North for Mason City. The Riverhawks used three first-half goals to propel themselves past the Polar Bears at North, 4-1, on May 2.

At the end of a tight first half, the Riverhawks were up 2-1 after sophomore Karma McMorris scored goal number 42 of the season with just over a minute left before halftime. With dominating ball control and physical defense in the second half, Mason City was able to keep the ball away from Des Moines North and scored some insurance goals to secure the victory.

Junior Claudia Sewell led the offense for the Riverhawks, scoring one goal in each half bringing her season total to 20. Sewell was everywhere on the field and was making an impact offensively all night.

“It doesn’t matter if she’s scoring goals or not, Claudia is fantastic for us,” Dykstra said. “She creates chances every night and it was great to see her finish a couple.”

The other two goals for the Riverhawks in the second half came from juniors Reggi Spotts and Kenna Hemann.

Des Moines North's lone goal came in the middle of the first half from sophomore December Paw. Her team leading ninth goal of the season came off of a bad pass by the Riverhawks. The Polar Bears saw some chances in the second half to try and narrow the lead but were ultimately outplayed by a talented Riverhawks team.

“We know Mason City is a tough team, we played them already and they beat us earlier this year,” Des Moines North head coach Lisa Grefe said. “We knew it would be a close battle.”

Grefe labeled this season as the best Des Moines North has ever had, finishing 10-5 with six shutout wins. She is confident that the Polar Bears will see themselves in this position again considering the growth that this team has shown.

PHOTOS: Mason City Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal 052323-spt-mc-9.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-1.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-10.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-11.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-12.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-14.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-13.1.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-16.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-17.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-18.1.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-19.1.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-20.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-21.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-24.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-3.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-4.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-6.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-7.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-8.JPG 052323-spt-soc-11.1.JPG 052323-spt-mc-soc-2.JPG

“This team laid a foundation for our future players,” Grefe said. “It started in the offseason, making sure we were working hard, we have a huge junior class, so they are gonna be hungry and motivated to continue that.”