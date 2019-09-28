Mason City remained winless after suffering a 61-0 blowout loss to Waukee on Friday.
The Mohawks have been outscored 261-39 through five games, a margin of 222, or 44.4 per contest.
Last season’s competition outscored Mason City 239-41 through five games, for an average of 39.6 per game.
The Mohawks will look for their first victory when they host Indianola on Friday.
Osage 24, Denver 7
Osage picked up its first victory of the season Friday. Junior quarterback Colin Muller completed six of his 20 pass attempts, one of which went for a score.
Four players compiled at least 40 rushing yards, including Spencer Mooberry, who had 98 yards on four attempts. His nice day on the ground was highlighted by a 69-yard scamper.
High School football: Clear Lake wallops Hampton-Dumont
Clear Lake 42, Hampton-Dumont 0
The Lions improved to 5-0 with a blowout victory of the Bulldogs on Friday night. Jaylen DeVries threw six touchdowns and compiled 405 yards through the air. He also had 30 rushing yards. Nick Danielson was on the receiving end of three of those scores. Kody Kearns had a pair of touchdown receptions, and Jackson Loge had one.
Clear Lake hosts Crestwood on Friday.
Hampton-Dumont’s Alejo Francisco impressed with a 59-yard punt in the loss. The Bulldogs (1-4) have a road contest against Forest City on Friday.
High School football: Saint Ansgar obliterates Nashua-Plainfield
St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 0
The Saints improved to 5-0 with a ruthless effort against Nashua-Plainfield on Friday. Saint Ansgar rushed 55 times and scored seven times on the ground. Cade Duckert accounted for three of those scores. Jack Sievert was the team’s leading rusher, accumulating 125 yards on 20 carries. The Saints also tallied three interceptions.
The Saints host Hudson on Friday.
High School football: Rockford falls short against Janesville
Janesville 35, Rockford 28
The Warriors have dropped two of their past three after a 2-0 start to begin the season. Rockford (2-3) will look to get back on track against North Iowa on Friday.
High School football: North Butler loses fourth consecutive game
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, North Butler 0
You have free articles remaining.
North Butler’s lone victory of the season seems increasingly far away as the Bearcats’ losing streak grows. A shutout loss to Aplington-Parkersburg was the latest blemish on their schedule. Kolben Miller had a team-high 39 rushing yards.
North Butler (1-4) faces Lake Mills on Friday.
High School football: West Fork sneaks past Belmond-Klemme
West Fork 21, Belmond-Klemme 20
The Warhawks have shaken off an 0-2 start, rattling off a trio of victories. Their most recent performance came on the road against the Broncos. Belmond-Klemme’s Jaace Weidemann rushed for 201 yards and two scores in the loss.
West Fork (3-2) faces G-T/R-A on Friday, while Belmond-Klemme (3-2) will play Bishop Garrigan.
High School football: Northwood-Kensett defeats Riceville
Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 30
The Vikings improved to 4-1 with a two-score victory against Riceville on Friday. Caden Schrage completed his only pass attempt, a 54-yard score.
He also had 86 yards on the ground.
Brandon Varner had 98 yards and three scores. Northwood-Kensett (4-1) hosts Don Bosco on Friday, while Riceville (2-3) travels to Dunkerton.
High School football: Forest City falls to New Hampton
New Hampton 43, Forest City 7
The Indians lost their second straight game Friday, falling by a margin of 36 points on the road. Reese Moore led Forest City with 38 rushing yards. Kristian Gunderson had 12 attempts for 35 yards.
Forest City (1-4) hosts Hampton-Dumont on Friday.
High School football: Lake Mills loses low-scoring affair
Sumner-Fredricksburg 13, Lake Mills 6
The Bulldogs lost a tough one Friday night, falling by seven points on the road.
Carson Eaton, a junior, rushed three times for 83 yards and scored once.
Lake Mills (3-2) will look to add another victory Friday against North Butler.
High School football: West Hancock rolls against Bishop Garrigan
