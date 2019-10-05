Zach Williams had a career night with four touchdown runs as Osage dominated Sumner-Fredricksburg 38-12 on Friday night at home.
The senior running back had 122 yards on 19 carries while carrying the Green Devils to their second straight win of the year after dropping the first four.
Junior quarterback Collin Muller continued his dominance as well, passing for 163 yards on 9-of-12 passes, including a 30-yard TD strike to sophomore Nathan Hovel.
Muller has thrown for 13 touchdowns in six games this year for a total of 1,223 yards, second to Clear Lake's Jaylen DeVries in both categories.
Spencer Moobery has been the recipient of many of those catches and had four for 61 yards Friday night. The junior receiver has 27 catches for 485 yards and five TDs this season.
Osage is at North Butler next Friday.
Forest City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12
Forest City improved to 2-4 with a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL at home.
After falling behind 12-0, the Indians turned it on in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns for the win.
The first came came with 8:27 remaining in the game when senior quarterback Riley Helgeson hit junior receiver Xavier Holland for a 9-yard touchdown.
Then with just 32 seconds left in the game, sophomore Reese Moore bulled his way into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run for the winning score.
Helgeson was 8-of-14 passing for 58 yards and one TD, while Moore led the Indians' ground attack with 73 yards on 21 carries.
Forest City hosts Clear Lake next Friday.
Lake Mills 21, North Butler 0
The Bulldogs shut out the Bearcats at home to improve to 4-2.
Junior running back Casey Hanson opened the scoring for Lake Mills with a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Hanson scored again on a 6-yard run in the third quarter, while senior Mason Fritz gave the Bulldogs some insurance points with a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Hudson led the Lake Mills ground attack with 111 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, while sophomore Bennett Berger ran the ball 10 times for 40 yards.
The Lake Mills defense came up with three interceptions on the night, with junior Jack Ramaker, Fritz and junior Elijah Wagner each picking off passes.
Lake Mills is at Aplington-Parkersburg next Friday.
Don Bosco 56, Northwood-Kensett 6
Northwood-Kensett couldn't knock off the No.1 team in Iowa 8-man football two years in a row as the Dons (6-0) dominated the Vikings (4-2) at home.
Northwood-Kensett's only score came at 9:12 in the second quarter when junior Brandon Varner ran the ball in for a 3-yard touchdown to make the score 16-6.
The rest of the night belonged to Don Bosco, which reeled off 40 unanswered points.
The Dons finished the game with 430 total yards, while the Vikings couldn't get untracked and finished with 103 total yards, all on the ground.
Senior Caden Schrage led Northwood-Kensett with 67 yards on 13 carries. Varner finished with 29 yards on 14 carries.
Northwood-Kensett is at Janesville next Friday.
West Hancock 62, North Union 8
West Hancock once again dominated on the ground to improve to 6-0.
The Eagles, ranked No. 1 in Class A, racked up 523 total yards in the blowout victory with 464 coming via the run.
Senior Josef Smith led the attack with 119 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Junior Cole Kelly ran the ball seven times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Tate Hagen had 100 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.
Senior quarterback Brayden Leerar was 3-for-3 passing for 59 yards, including a long of 31 yards, and one TD.
Senior Cole Wood ran back an interception 62 yards for a West Hancock score, while junior Bryer Subject and junior Caysen Barnes also recorded interceptions.
West Hancock is at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire next Friday.
St. Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
The Saints remained undefeated with a blowout victory Friday night at home.
St. Ansgar, ranked No. 2 in Class A, scored early and often and ran away with game against Hudson (2-4).
North Iowa's leading rusher Jack Sievert had another big night with 192 yards on 25 carries and six touchdowns. The senior eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and leads the area with 1,085 rushing yards. His 22 touchdowns are also tops in North Iowa.
Junior Ryan cole also came up big for the Saints, rushing for 143 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, including a 42-yard TD run.
The St. Ansgar offense racked up 400 yards of total offense in the win.
The Saints are at South Winneshiek next Friday.
