The West Fork boys and girls varsity cross country teams both won the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cross Country Invitational on Monday at Garner Golf Course.
The temperature at the start of the meet was 89 degrees.
In the boys race, West Fork outran the opponents with 33 points. Central springs was second (58 points), St. Ansgar third (60), G-H-V fourth (101), Osage fifth (128), Lake Mills sixth (152), Belmond-Klemme seventh (171), North Iowa eighth (220), and West Hancock ninth (239).
The Top 10 finishers in the boys race were: Riley Witt placed first for St. Ansgar with a time of 17:45, 2. Central Springs' Bryce McDonough (18:17), 3. West fork's Josh Reiter (18:29), 4. West Fork's Jakob Washington (18:45), 5. Central Springs' Cayden Kelley (18:53), 6. Osage's Caleb Sledd (18:56), 7. West Fork's Cail Weaver (19:02), 8. West Fork's Ren Heimer (19:03), 9. Central Springs' Clayton McDonough (19:05), 10. St. Ansgar's Seth Hershey (19:16).
GIRLS
In the girls race, West Fork won easily with 41 points, followed by Osage (70 points), West Hancock (71), G-H-V (83), Riceville (103), and Belmond-Klemme (127).
Top 10 finishers in the girls race were: 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Abby Christians with a time of 21:04, 2. Northwood-Kensett's Lindsey Davidson (21:41), 3. Osage's Katelyn Johnston (22:47), 4. West hancock's Rachel Leerar, 5. St. Ansgar's Ella Brown (23:23), 6. West Fork's Kacie Eisentragger (23:43), 7. St. Ansgar's Addy Witt (23:48), 8. West Fork's Mycah Weaver (23:51), 9. Central Springs' Hannah Lanphere (24:45), 10. St. Ansgar's Kirsten Boerjan (24:56).
ALGONA INVITATIONAL
The Charles City girls cross country team captured first place in the 2019 Algona High School Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Algona.
The Comets finished with 53 points and held off Spencer, which had 66 points. Other North Iowa teams in the girls meet included: Forest City (ninth place) and Clear Lake (10th).
Charles City's Kiki Connell place second on the girls side with a time of 20:22.24, about 25 seconds behind winner Bryce Gidel (19:57.73) of Humboldt.
Three other Comet runners finished in the Top 20, including: Lydia Staudt (21:17.03) in fourth, Mindi Neve (22:26.57) in 10th, and Monika Kacprzak (22:52.67) in 14th.
Forest City's Anna Lehmann (23:51.86) placed 29th, while the Indians' Emalee Warren (23:57.87) took 32rd. Kaylee McCarl (23:59.47) was the top finisher for Clear Lake at 33rd.
BOYS
In the boys race, Charles City was the top area team, finishing in third behind Humboldt and Okoboji. Clear Lake placed fifth, while Forest City placed ninth.
Clear Lake's Justin Wright was the top North Iowa finisher, taking third place with a time of 17:52.95, behind Humboldt's Quinton Orr and Estherville LC's Taylor Myers.
Forest city's Joey Hovinga (18:07.73) placed eighth in the race, while Charles city's Jacob Vais (18:36.74) was 16th.
