High school coaches mostly optimistic about spring sports schedule

The season will also be very short, at only about five or six weeks. The state finals will happen in the first two weeks of June for track, golf, and tennis, while soccer’s state tournaments will take place from June 15-20.

It remains to be seen whether it is wishful thinking that spring sports will be back. Health officials still don’t know when COVID-19 will start to recede, and whether it is wise to begin sports or school in May is a question for health officials. As school districts and athletic directors repeatedly say, whatever the state instructs, they will do.

Certain measures could be taken for events like state track and field, such as running the event without any fans in the stands, much like how the state basketball finals were conducted in front of mostly empty stands. It would make for a strange atmosphere, but at this point, those involved are just hoping for the chance to compete.

“Running the state meet without fans would be strange,” Newman Catholic boys track coach Mike Schutt said. “The big crowds at Drake are as good as any atmosphere in high school sports in Iowa. But we have to do what we can to keep everyone safe, so if that's how it happens, we'll deal with it.”