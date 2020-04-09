High school coaches mostly optimistic about spring sports schedule

As the weather slowly warms and springtime begins to establish itself in North Iowa, one big thing has been missing.
Sports.
All across the country, sports leagues have suspended their seasons, and colleges and high schools have canceled their spring sports.
That hasn’t happened yet for Iowa, but things are going to be a bit challenging even if we do eventually get to watch competition. The plan for right now is for spring sports to begin practicing on May 1, the day after Iowa’s state-wide school closures are slated to end.
Should that date be pushed back even further, or if school is canceled for the remainder of the year, the current plan could still be changed or scrapped altogether.
With a May 1 date in mind, spring sports coaches finally have a light at the end of the tunnel. Athletes are currently supposed to be working out on their own to stay in shape, and once practice begins for real, it will be an extremely quick turnaround, with competition for track and field, golf, and tennis beginning on May 4, and soccer games starting on May 8.
“The technical side of teaching the field events will also be a challenge," West Hancock boys track coach Matthew Welp said "Running is running, but many of our field event athletes haven't had much of an opportunity to work on those specifics.”
The season will also be very short, at only about five or six weeks. The state finals will happen in the first two weeks of June for track, golf, and tennis, while soccer’s state tournaments will take place from June 15-20.
It remains to be seen whether it is wishful thinking that spring sports will be back. Health officials still don’t know when COVID-19 will start to recede, and whether it is wise to begin sports or school in May is a question for health officials. As school districts and athletic directors repeatedly say, whatever the state instructs, they will do.
Certain measures could be taken for events like state track and field, such as running the event without any fans in the stands, much like how the state basketball finals were conducted in front of mostly empty stands. It would make for a strange atmosphere, but at this point, those involved are just hoping for the chance to compete.
“Running the state meet without fans would be strange,” Newman Catholic boys track coach Mike Schutt said. “The big crowds at Drake are as good as any atmosphere in high school sports in Iowa. But we have to do what we can to keep everyone safe, so if that's how it happens, we'll deal with it.”
Over the past month or so, as schools have remained closed and activities are still banned, the athletes have done their best to stay in shape. At schools like West Hancock and West Fork, the coaches have been sending daily workouts to their athletes so they can hit the ground running, so to speak, once practices begin.
“As long as the kids have been working out on their own when we get back together in May, they should be OK as far as injuries go,” Schutt said. “We will have to be careful to not overload them with competition too early, but still get a read on where we might be able to qualify events.”
For the upperclassmen, the abbreviated season will be a strange finale to their high school careers, but one that they will be grateful to have.
For the younger athletes, the month-long season will be a learning experience and a fast introduction to varsity sports. For track coaches, it sounds like the plan is tp use the early meets as essentially warm-ups, with athletes starting with fewer events.
“I wouldn’t push our girls into running or participating in four events right from the get-go,” Newman Catholic girls track coach Jerry Gatton said. “I do believe I would have to feel each individual out through workouts and see what kind of conditions they are in to run their certain events.”
No matter what, everyone knows that there is no business as usual right now. The season will feel strange. Once it gets going, the coaches seem pretty confident that they will be ready for the quickly arriving postseason.
“We will have to limit some guys to possibly two running events for a while and see how they progress,” Welp said. “If the weather continues to stay positive, we can get into shape pretty quick.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!