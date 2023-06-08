Garner-Hayfield-Ventura scored 26 runs off 18 hits on the road against Northwood-Kensett and pick up their sixth win of the season.

The Cardinals have found success off of early leads all season and have scored 11 or more runs in all six of their wins, with Tuesday being their second game scoring more than 20 runs.

After the first inning, G-H-V had a 10-2 lead and went on a 16-5 run the rest of the game putting it away in four innings.

Senior Dalton Mills reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a single while being walked twice, and drove in five runs and scored five himself. Mills was also responsible for three of the Cardinals 13 stolen bases and is tied for the second most on the team with 11. Mills continues to lead the team in walks (13) and is second behind Mason Graham in runs scored (16).

The Cardinals had three players drive in three runs, highlighted by junior Kaden Buckley who jumped to second on the team in RBIs (14) with his three singles on the night.

While Northwood was able to score seven runs off of seven hits, they were unable to snap their losing streak and fall to 3-8 to start the season.

Clear Lake 15, Central Springs 2: Lions freshman Tate Garman allowed one hit off of 69 pitches and picked up his first win of the season on the road.

Clear Lake scored seven runs in the third inning to take an 8-1 lead, followed up by a game ending six-run fifth inning and improve to 5-4 on the year.

Sophomore Titan Schmitt was responsible for four of the Lions 15 hits, racking up three doubles and a single to drive in five runners and score two himself. Schmitt has put the team on his back to start the season and leads in nearly every offensive statistic after missing the first game of the season.

North Union 11, West Hancock 7: Despite tying their season high in runs, the Eagles dropped another game at home and remain winless to start the season.

West Hancock were able to cut North Union's lead down to one run after a two run third inning but fell apart in the fourth inning giving up four runs which ended up putting the game out of reach.

Freshman Reagan Johnson was a bright spot for the Eagles offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of singles while driving in a pair of runs.