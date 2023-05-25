Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MASON CITY—The Mason City baseball team continued itsundefeated season picking up two wins against Des Moines East Wednesday, allowing one run through both games.

The Riverhawks took the games 10-1 and 10-0.

Mason City was unstoppable offensively in front of their home crowd, scoring 10 runs off of 12 hits in their first game of the night, followed by 10 runs off of 11 hits in the second game.

Head coach Troy Rood commended his team for all the production they were able to get out of tough situations throughout the night.

“Lots of clutch two out hits and two strike hits, lots of battling back when it was a pitchers count,” Rood said. “You also saw our athleticism on display, we can steal bases with the best of them.”

In his last start, senior Ethen Roberts threw a 17 strikeout no hitter on the road against Clear Lake in the season opener for the Riverhawks. Roberts continued his successful season on the mound and played a huge role offensively during game one, pitching six innings and allowing just one run off of four hits.

The NIACC commit also drove in four runners going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a single in game one and reached base again with another single in game two.

While his second start of the year wasn’t as spectacular as his first, Roberts was focused on the end result and not compiling personal stats.

“I wasn’t really mad about my pitching performance, I’m just glad we got the win,” Roberts said. “The offense just kinda came together today, in practice my swings been feeling good and today I just put it to use, and it worked out well for me.”

The starter of the second game for the Riverhawks, junior Breyden Baker, also produced a solid performance on the mound allowing just one hit and three walks through five innings.

Senior Kaden Tyler started his night with a two-run home run in the first inning of game one and was a player the Riverhawks could count on for a big hit all night long. He drove in six runs between both games, going 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a single. Tyler finds a lot of value in his spot in the lineup, especially when Roberts is performing the way he did tonight.

“Whenever he gets on I just feel the need to poke it somewhere so he can get somewhere,” Tyler said. “Just do a job so we can get points on the board or opportunities for some other people to get some RBI’s.”

Rood looks to build off of his team’s successful 5-0 start to the season and hopes that it has shaped the momentum of the team moving forward.

“Any time you put so much in the win column early on that builds well for the momentum of your team,” Rood said. “We knew we had a solid ball club coming in, we had a great off season, but to have kids have success right away I think it adds to their confidence level.”

Mason City has a quick turnaround with another doubleheader on the road against Marshalltown Thursday night. The Riverhawks swept the season series 4-0 last year against the Bobcats, scoring 55 runs and only giving up six.