MASON CITY— Max Burt showed off his two-way player ability Friday for Newman Catholic.

The senior catcher/pitcher launched a grand slam in the fourth inning and struck out nine Saint Ansgar batters in a six-inning, 10-0, shutout at home.

The bases clearing crack to left centerfield was Burt's seventh homer of the season which is second in the state and brings his RBI total to 20.

The University of Iowa commit was eager to make up for his strikeout during his last plate appearance and gave his team a six-run lead over the Saints.

“I was just trying to put a ball in play, happened to barrel it up well enough to hit it over the fence,” Burt said.

Burt was able to back up his insurance runs on the mound and only allowed a pair of hits off of his 59 pitches. He gave credit to his teammates and coaches for what they were able to do to help win the game defensively.

“Coach called a really good game, Gage Petersen did a really good job behind the plate framing up pitches and blocking,” Burt said. “And then guys out in the field made plays for us so that’s big.”

Burst wasn’t the only player for Newman that was able to work around Saint Ansgar's pitching crew.

Junior Kellen Kantaris went 3-for-4 with three singles and drove in a run.

Newman's offensive production got started with a two RBI double to deep centerfield from junior Vinny Joslin. Kantaris and Joslin each had a hit during the Knights eight-run surge in the fourth inning.

Head coach of the Knights, Alex Bohl, praised his team’s ability to make opposing pitchers work around each member of the lineup.

“If you can have nine guys in the lineup that are tough outs, you’re gonna be tough to beat,” Bohl said.

Saint Ansgar looked to their bullpen throughout the game and had five pitchers enter the game with starting pitcher Tate Meyer entering the game twice. The Saints were playing conservative with their pitchers, as they will be participating in a tournament in Charles City on Saturday.

Among those five arms from the Saints was eighth grader Hudson Sparrow and sophomore Gus Walk who were able to halt the hitting parade by the Knights late in the game.

“Our young guys I thought did a really good job stepping in throwing strikes for us and giving us a chance,” Saint Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow said. “It’s a good hitting Newman team, they haven’t seen that level of offensive appearances and they did a nice job.”

Newman improved to 16-1 on the season and have won 10 straight since splitting its double header with Clear Lake. Looking ahead, Burt believes that to keep this up they’ll have to focus on the details and during their upcoming conference stretch.

“We’ve become confident in ourselves, but really its just staying and doing the little things right,” Burt said. “Coach Bohl talks about that all the time; you can’t go out there with a certain mindset you just have to go out there knowing that you have to do every single thing right each and every day. We have a pretty tough schedule ahead of us, but I know our guys are gonna go out there and compete.”