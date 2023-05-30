Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MASON CITY - The Mason City Riverhawk baseball team continued its dominating start to the season, advancing to 10-0 after it picked up a third double header sweep on the road against Fort Dodge on Memorial Day.

The Riverhawks rolled past the Dodgers, 9-1, in game one and, 16-4, in game two, with each game having standout individual offensive performances.

Kaden Tyler and Justyn Rivera each had three home runs in the double header.

In game one, Tyler racked up a pair of home runs and a single driving in three runners and scoring three runs himself.

Tyler kept his powerful swings rolling into game two, with a three-run home run, which brings him to four on the season and is now tied with Max Burt of Newman Catholic for the second most home runs in the state. Tyler also leads his team in RBI’s (18) and is second in hits (16).

Junior Justyn Rivera followed up his first homer of the season in game one with a pair of them in game two. He was a highlight machine all day, driving in a total of six runners and scoring four himself over the course of the doubleheader. Rivera also hit three singles over the course of both games, going 6-for-9 on the day and is now third in hits on the team with 13.

In the second game, Rivera went 4-for-5, the two blasts while driving in four and scoring three times.

Seniors James Fingalsen and Kale Hobart also joined the home run party in game two, with Fingalsen hitting his second of the season and Hobart his first.

The Riverhawks wouldn’t be here without veteran pitcher Ethen Roberts, who picked up his second win of the season in game one after striking out nine Dodger batters. The senior now has 30 strikeouts through 20 innings pitched, and is tied for 10th most in the state.

Junior Breyden Baker also picked up his second win of the season during his start in game two and now has 17 strikeouts in as many innings pitched.

Newman Catholic 11, Estherville Lincoln Central 1: The Knights scored six times in the first to take control early en route to a five-inning win that saw them improve to 12-1.