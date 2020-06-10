High hopes for senior-led Newman Catholic softball squad

“We’re counting on Paige to be our number one,” Dunn said. “The others are going to get more pitching because everything is more condensed now. She is a former all-state second baseman, so it’s really good to have a pitcher that can cover some ground.”

At shortstop, Castle, Leininger’s former double-play partner, is trying to become the first player in program history to be named to five all-state teams. Castle is also only three home runs away from tying the team’s all-time home run record of 17, set by Mary Jo Verba in 1994.

“It’s fun to finally be the leaders that can guide everybody to where we want to go at the end of the season,” Castle said. “Everybody wants to be where we want to be too. We just have to lead them to where we want to go.”

The final member of the team’s Big 3 is Hailey Worman, who will go from being the team’s starting first baseman to its starting catcher. Worman is a very strong defensive player, and hit .404 with 28 RBI in 2019.

“She had a record a few years ago when she played first base,” Dunn said. “She is the only first baseman I’ve ever had who went a whole season without a single error. She is probably going to catch this year, and all three of (the seniors) have done wonderful things for us.”