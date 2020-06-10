High hopes for senior-led Newman Catholic softball squad

Big expectations.
The Newman Catholic softball team has been building toward the 2020 season. With lots of other experience on the roster, the Knights have high hopes for this season. After nearly seeing their senior season called off due to COVID-19, the team’s three senior cornerstones are thrilled to be back on the field.
Lily Castle, Hailey Worman and Paige Leininger are the three seniors whom coach Tom Dunn will be leaning on in 2020. The three have been playing together since fourth grade, and this year will take over long-awaited leadership roles.
“We should have lofty expectations, because we have two 5-year starters, four 4-year starters, and two 3-year starters,” head coach Tom Dunn said. “When you have that much experience, everything we do here is pretty simple. We can concentrate on the little things rather than teaching them everything.”
Partway through last season, Leininger blossomed into the team’s top starting pitcher. After seeing some of the team’s younger pitchers struggle early in the year, Dunn put Leininger, an all-state second baseman, on the mound.
Leininger finished the season with a 17-5 record, a 2.35 ERA, 85 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 1.44, and will go into 2020 as the staff ace, though the younger pitchers will still get plenty of playing time due to the condensed season. In the first 12 days of the season, the Knights will play 13 games.
“We’re counting on Paige to be our number one,” Dunn said. “The others are going to get more pitching because everything is more condensed now. She is a former all-state second baseman, so it’s really good to have a pitcher that can cover some ground.”
At shortstop, Castle, Leininger’s former double-play partner, is trying to become the first player in program history to be named to five all-state teams. Castle is also only three home runs away from tying the team’s all-time home run record of 17, set by Mary Jo Verba in 1994.
“It’s fun to finally be the leaders that can guide everybody to where we want to go at the end of the season,” Castle said. “Everybody wants to be where we want to be too. We just have to lead them to where we want to go.”
The final member of the team’s Big 3 is Hailey Worman, who will go from being the team’s starting first baseman to its starting catcher. Worman is a very strong defensive player, and hit .404 with 28 RBI in 2019.
“She had a record a few years ago when she played first base,” Dunn said. “She is the only first baseman I’ve ever had who went a whole season without a single error. She is probably going to catch this year, and all three of (the seniors) have done wonderful things for us.”
Worman will take over the catching position from Macy Alexander, who was the Knights’ starting backstop for each of the past five seasons, and one of the teams’ best hitters. Worman has caught Leininger in travel ball in the past, but she knows that she has big shoes to fill now that Alexander has graduated.
“I’m nervous to fill Macy’s shoes, because she’s been catching since she was an eighth grader,” Worman said. “I don’t want them all expecting me to be a Macy. I’m going to try to do my best, and I’m just going to try to fill that spot as best I can. She is definitely a piece that we are missing this year.”
Each of the seniors has several individual goals. Castle would like to hit .450, play an error-free season in the field, and break the team’s home run record (preferably by the third week of the season).
Worman would like to hit over .400, and throw out some base-runners from behind the plate, while Leininger says that her only personal goal is to strike out lots of batters.
As a unit, the Knights have one main goal. After coming close, but falling short over the past several seasons, a state tournament appearance would be a perfect way to cap their high school careers.
“We really want to go to state,” Leininger said. “Over the years, at least in our time on the diamond, we’ve built up to it, but we’ve never quite finished it off. Every year we get really, really close, and then we kind of choke. This year, we’re hoping to keep going strong for that last week or two and finally make it to state.”
The elephant in the room for any Iowa sports team is COVID-19. The coaches and players admit that, for awhile, they were nervous the summer sports season was going to be canceled. Now that they are getting the chance to play, Dunn is enthusiastically adhering to all of the state and IGHSAU's new guidelines and health restrictions.
At practice, bags and equipment are constantly being sanitized. Dunn is cleaning the girls' bathroom twice daily, a job he never thought he would have to do. He jokes that they are probably the most sanitary bathrooms the school has ever had.
"For 36 years, I did everything pretty much the same. Year 37 is a total change," Dunn said. "I'm just so happy, I don’t mind it. We’ve got a backpack sprayer. I’ll go around and spray all the fences, and we’ll do the same with the dugouts and bleachers whenever we are allowed to use the dugouts. Softball is a great sport, and its summertime. I’m ready to do it, and I’m ready to play ball."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
