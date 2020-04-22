Herbstreit: Iowa's Stanley a good fit for Tampa Bay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If Tampa Bay has eyes on finding a quarterback to back up Tom Brady in this year’s NFL draft class, Kirk Herbstreit has a suggestion.

“Nate Stanley, he is a guy who jumps out to me the most,’’ the ESPN analyst suggested this week during a conference call. “He is a guy that I would like up in that role, backing up Tom Brady.’’

Herbstreit offered Stanley as a possibility for the Buccaneers when asked what quarterback might be a good selection as a Brady back-up at a point in the draft when Tampa Bay might be seeking a signal caller.

Stanley is among three Hawkeyes projected as mid-to-late round selections during the NFL’s three-day, seven-round draft which begins Thursday.

While Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa are viewed as likely early-round possibilities, defensive backs Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone join Stanley in the list of players likely to be selected at some point in the draft’s final four rounds on Saturday.

“If you’re looking for a guy who would fit, who would be available in the third, fourth round range, Nate Stanley of Iowa would be one of those guys,’’ Herbstreit said.